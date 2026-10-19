Security Concerns: Afghan Families Turned Back At Torkham Border

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Vehicles carrying Afghan families returning to Afghanistan through the Torkham border were turned back from the Torkham Zero Point due to security concerns. According to transporters, the vehicles were sent back from the Zero Point.

According to available data, a total of 1,571,532 Afghan citizens have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the Torkham border between September 27, 2023, and October 17, 2026.

The figures show that those who returned to their homeland included 638,933 children, 520,080 men and 412,519 women. The total of these three categories amounts to 1,571,532.

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According to the report, 1,101,603 Afghan citizens returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border from April 2025 to October 17, 2026, while 469,929 Afghan citizens returned to their homeland between September 27, 2023, and March 2025.

The Torkham border is a key crossing point for movement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It is worth noting that the Torkham border was closed on October 12 last year. Following the closure, only Afghan refugees residing illegally in Pakistan were allowed to return to Afghanistan through this crossing.