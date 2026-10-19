Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
German Ambassador Explores Academic Cooperation With Bangladesh

German Ambassador Explores Academic Cooperation With Bangladesh


Date: 2026-10-19 06:11:10

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr. Rüdiger Lotz has met with representatives of Freie Universität Berlin and the Goethe-Institut to explore opportunities for strengthening academic cooperation between Germany and Bangladesh.

The discussions focused on faculty exchanges, postdoctoral research opportunities, increasing student exchanges between Bangladeshi and German universities, German-language learning and joint research collaborations, read an embassy statement.

The meeting aimed to identify avenues for deeper collaboration between German and Bangladeshi academic institutions, according to a post shared by the German Embassy in Dhaka.

The proposed areas of cooperation could create more opportunities for students, researchers, and faculty members from both countries to engage in academic exchanges and joint research initiatives.

MENAFN19102026000163011034ID1111830132


Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search