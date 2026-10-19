Kazakhstan's Tokayev Names New Heads Of Security Council Departments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Arman Abdrasilov as head of the Situation Center of the Office of the Security Council and Azamat Dyusembekov as head of the Law Enforcement System Department of the Office, according to the presidential administration.

Abdrasilov has extensive experience in information technology, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

According to Kazakhstan's Paragraph information system, from 2001 to May 2002, he worked as an engineer at the Institute of Mathematics and Mechanics at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. From May 2002 to June 2012, he was an engineer at a scientific and technical center.

From 2013 to August 2020, he was a co-founder, visionary, and government relations director at the Center for Analysis and Investigation of Cyber Attacks group of companies. In 2018-2019, he worked in compliance at Facebook App in the United States.

From August 2020 to October 2022, Abdrasilov served as chairman of the board of the national information and communications holding company Zerde.

From November 2022 to February 2025, he was a managing partner at Brain Trust, focusing on capital management and digital transformation consulting. During the same period, he served as a senior adviser on IT development and cybersecurity in Central Asia at Canada's SecDev Foundation.

From February to August 2025, he served as deputy head of the Security Council's Department of Current Security Issues. Since August 8, 2025, he has headed the Security Council's Situation Center.

Abdrasilov has also held a number of other positions, including membership in the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) bureau on IT infrastructure development and data management in Central Asia.

He worked as an IT and cybersecurity consultant for the Civil Initiative on Internet Policy public foundation in Kyrgyzstan and served on the IT committee of Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken.

He has also worked as an international consultant on government digitalization in Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and served on the boards of several organizations, including the State Technical Service, National Information Technologies, QazInnovations, Astana Hub and Astana IT University.

Abdrasilov has been a member of public councils under several Kazakh ministries and an expert at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Azamat Dyusembekov has extensive experience in Kazakhstan's prosecution system and the Security Council's law enforcement structures.

He worked in the prosecution authorities, including as head of a department at the Karaganda Region Prosecutor's Office and in various departmental and service leadership positions at the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan.

From 2018 through 2019, he served as first deputy prosecutor of Aktobe Region.

From 2019 through 2022, he was deputy head of the Security Council's Law Enforcement System Department.

From August 2022 through September 1, 2023, he headed the Law Enforcement System Department of the Security Council under the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.