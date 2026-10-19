Global Chemicals & Advanced Materials Market Strategic Research Report, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 7.03 Trillion As Battery, Semiconductor, And Composite Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Chemicals & Advanced Materials Industry Strategic Research Report" has been added tooffering.

The global chemicals and advanced materials industry is valued at approximately USD 5.10 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 7.03 trillion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by demand across transportation, infrastructure, electronics, agriculture, healthcare and energy applications.

The report provides comprehensive market sizing by value, covering type, application, region and country through 2031. It evaluates the commercial factors influencing the global chemicals and advanced materials market while presenting data and analysis designed to support corporate strategy, investment planning, M&A activity and procurement decisions.

By type, the market is segmented into:



Basic & Commodity Chemicals

Specialty & Fine Chemicals

Polymers Resins & Elastomers

Advanced Composites & Nanomaterials Adhesives Sealants Coatings & Paints

These segments reflect the broad range of materials serving established industrial markets and technology-driven applications. The report assesses the value contribution and growth outlook of each category through 2031, enabling companies and investors to identify opportunities across commodity-scale production, specialty formulations, engineered polymers and advanced material platforms.

Application analysis covers Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electronics & Semiconductor Fabrication, Agriculture & Crop Protection, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, and Energy Renewables & Battery Technology. This segmentation highlights the industry's role in supporting vehicle manufacturing, urban development, semiconductor production, agricultural productivity, healthcare innovation, renewable energy systems and battery technologies.

Asia Pacific represented 56.0% of global market value in 2025, making it the industry's largest regional market. North America accounted for 17.0%, followed by Europe at 16.0%. Latin America held a 6.0% share, while the Middle East & Africa represented 5.0%. The regional assessment examines market value and future prospects across major countries, providing insight into geographic demand patterns, industrial capacity and strategic growth opportunities.

The competitive landscape includes company-level profiles for 25 leading chemicals and advanced materials businesses. Featured companies include BASF SE, Dow Inc., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Toray Industries and Solvay S.A. Each profile addresses financial performance, business strategy, competitive positioning and SWOT analysis, along with strategic implications relevant to the company's market outlook.

The report also incorporates Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses to examine competitive intensity, external market conditions, operational considerations and strategic risks. These frameworks complement the quantitative forecasts and provide a structured assessment of the forces expected to influence the industry through 2031.

Designed for corporate strategy teams, institutional and strategic investors, M&A professionals and procurement leaders, the report supports market entry assessment, portfolio planning, supplier evaluation, acquisition screening and long-term investment decisions. Its integrated coverage of market size, segment performance, regional value shares and company strategy provides a focused view of the global chemicals and advanced materials industry and its development through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:



BASF SE

Dow Inc.

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries

Evonik Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Toray Industries

Solvay S.A.

Covestro AG Eastman Chemical Company

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



BASF SE

Dow Inc.

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries

Evonik Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Toray Industries

Solvay S.A.

Covestro AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Sinopec

PetroChina

Wanhua Chemical Group

Formosa Plastics Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

LG Chem

Reliance Industries

Braskem

Air Liquide

DuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Industries Qatar Q.S.C.

Indorama Ventures Borealis AG

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900