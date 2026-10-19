Mexico Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Rapid Testing And Home Care Fuel 8.40% CAGR And US$ 1.46 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid, decentralized and home-based testing gains traction as chronic disease burdens, government access programs and portable technologies reshape Mexico's POC diagnostics market

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report by Product, Technology, Mode of Prescription, End User, Cities and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico Point of Care Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from US$ 710.63 Million in 2025 to US$ 1.46 billion by 2034, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.40% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by rising demand for rapid testing, a growing chronic and infectious disease burden, technological innovation, and wider adoption of decentralized healthcare services.

Improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to diagnostic services are strengthening the role of Point of Care diagnostics across Mexico. Adoption is increasing in hospitals, outpatient clinics, emergency departments, professional diagnostic centers, mobile care programs, and home care settings. These solutions are particularly valuable in rural and underserved communities where access to centralized laboratory infrastructure remains limited.

Chronic Disease Burden Supports Market Growth

The rising prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and other chronic conditions is increasing demand for timely diagnostic monitoring. International Diabetes Federation data indicate that the number of people with diabetes in Mexico rose from 4.4 million in 2000 to 13.6 million in 2024 and could reach 20 million by 2050. In addition, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography reported that cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 100,000 deaths during the first half of 2024.

This expanding disease burden is driving adoption of glucose monitoring kits, lipid profile analyzers, coagulation testing systems, and cardiometabolic monitoring products. Hospitals and healthcare providers are also encouraging patient self-monitoring to support earlier intervention, improve treatment adherence, and reduce avoidable hospital visits.

Aging Population Increases Diagnostic Demand

Mexico's aging population is expected to create additional demand for chronic disease screening and home-based care. U.S. Census Bureau International Database figures show that the population aged 65 and older is projected to increase from 12.6 million, or 10.00% of the population, in 2025 to 31 million, or 19.00%, by 2050. This demographic shift is likely to support long-term demand for portable testing devices, remote monitoring technologies, and accessible diagnostic services.

The Mexican government's "door-to-door" senior healthcare initiative, launched in 2024, further demonstrates the growing focus on delivering health examinations, early diagnosis, and basic medical treatment to older adults. The program is expected to improve access to Point of Care services for vulnerable and frequently immobile populations, including people living in rural and underserved regions.

Government Programs and Decentralized Testing

Government initiatives designed to strengthen disease surveillance and expand healthcare coverage are contributing to market development. Programs such as IMSS-Bienestar aim to provide free healthcare access to more than 53 million uninsured individuals. Investments in hospitals, mobile medical teams, emergency services, and primary care facilities are creating opportunities to integrate rapid diagnostic technologies into routine healthcare delivery.

Demand for decentralized testing is also growing as healthcare providers seek faster clinical decision-making and improved patient throughput. Mobile clinics, home care services, and remote healthcare programs are supporting adoption outside traditional hospital environments. This trend is especially important for infectious disease surveillance, maternal and child health, emergency care, and chronic disease management.

Key Product and Technology Trends

Glucose monitoring kits represent an important market segment because of Mexico's expanding diabetic population. Digital meters, portable glucometers, smartphone-connected systems, and other home-based monitoring products are improving convenience and supporting real-time disease management.

Lateral flow technologies are also gaining traction across infectious disease testing, pregnancy testing, and other clinical applications. Their rapid turnaround and suitability for resource-constrained settings have encouraged adoption in clinics, emergency rooms, and remote healthcare facilities. Awareness generated during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to support demand for rapid antigen and decentralized testing solutions.

Prescription-Based Devices are increasingly integrated into hospitals and specialized clinics for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and coagulation monitoring. Meanwhile, the Mexico Point of Care Diagnostics Home Care Market is benefiting from an expanding elderly population, greater interest in patient-centric services, and demand for technologies that reduce frequent hospital visits.

Recent Industry Development

In June 2026, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. announced an exclusive distribution agreement with its longstanding partner in Mexico for the Co-DxT PCR point-of-care platform*, including the PCR Pro instrument and associated test kits. The agreement supports the company's commercialization strategy in Latin America ahead of a market launch that remains subject to applicable regulatory review and authorization.

Market Challenges

Limited awareness and insufficient professional training remain notable barriers to adoption. Some healthcare providers, particularly in rural and resource-constrained areas, may lack familiarity with newer testing technologies or adequate instruction in device operation and result interpretation. Concerns regarding accuracy, reliability, and integration into established clinical workflows may also delay purchasing decisions.

Broader implementation will require structured training programs, continuous professional development, and coordinated education involving healthcare institutions, providers, and patients. Improving technical competency will help promote accurate testing, strengthen confidence, and support consistent use across Mexico's healthcare system.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Mexico Point of Care Diagnostics Market across the following categories:



Product: Glucose Monitoring Kits, Infectious Diseases Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits, Hematology Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Drugs Abuses Testing Kits, and Others

Technology: Lateral Flow, Agglutination, Flow Through, Solid phase, Biosensor, and Others

Mode of Prescription: Prescription-Based Devices and Over-the-counter (OTC)-Based Devices

End Users: Professional Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Home Care, and Others Cities: Tijuana, Ecatepec, Leon, Puebla, Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Nezahualcoyotl, and Zapopan

Competitive Landscape

The competitive assessment covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue. Major participants include Sysmex, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Overall, favorable demographic trends, increasing chronic disease incidence, government healthcare initiatives, and rising acceptance of rapid and remote testing are expected to sustain growth in the Mexico Point of Care Diagnostics Market through 2034.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Mexico Point of Care Diagnostics Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Technology

6.3 By Mode of Prescription

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Cities

7. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Glucose Monitoring Kits

7.2 Infectious Diseases Kits

7.3 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits

7.4 Haematology Testing Kits

7.5 Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

7.6 Urinalysis Testing Kits

7.7 Cholesterol Test Strips

7.8 Drugs Abuses Testing Kits

7.9 Others

8. Technology - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Lateral Flow

8.2 Agglutination

8.3 Flow Through

8.4 Solid phase

8.5 Biosensor

8.6 Others

9. Mode of Prescription - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Prescription-Based Devices

9.2 Over-the-counter (OTC)-Based Devices

10. End User- Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 Professional Diagnostic Centers

10.2 Research Laboratories

10.3 Home Care

10.4 Others

11. Cities - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

11.1 Tijuana

11.2 Ecatepec

11.3 Leon

11.4 Puebla

11.5 Ciudad Juarez

11.6 Guadalajara

11.7 Monterrey

11.8 Nezahualcoyotl

11.9 Zapopan

12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes

13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat

14. Merger and Acquisition

15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Sysmex

15.1.1 Overviews

15.1.2 Key Person

15.1.3 Recent Developments

15.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.1.5 Revenue Analysis

15.2 Abbott Laboratories (US)

15.2.1 Overviews

15.2.2 Key Person

15.2.3 Recent Developments

15.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.2.5 Revenue Analysis

15.3 Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

15.3.1 Overviews

15.3.2 Key Person

15.3.3 Recent Developments

15.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Revenue Analysis

15.4 Danaher Corporation (US)

15.4.1 Overviews

15.4.2 Key Person

15.4.3 Recent Developments

15.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.4.5 Revenue Analysis

15.5 Quidel Diagnostics (US)

15.5.1 Overviews

15.5.2 Key Person

15.5.3 Recent Developments

15.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5.5 Revenue Analysis

15.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

15.6.1 Overviews

15.6.2 Key Person

15.6.3 Recent Developments

15.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.6.5 Revenue Analysis

15.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.7.1 Overviews

15.7.2 Key Person

15.7.3 Recent Developments

15.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.7.5 Revenue Analysis

15.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

15.8.1 Overviews

15.8.2 Key Person

15.8.3 Recent Developments

15.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.8.5 Revenue Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900