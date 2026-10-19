Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Report And Forecast 2026-2031 Market To Reach $7.80B As Cold-Chain Investment And Natural Refrigerants Drive 10.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Refrigeration Coolers Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The report values the global refrigeration coolers market at $4.35B in 2025 and forecasts it will reach $7.80B by 2031, representing a 10.2% CAGR over 2026-2031. Market growth is being supported by sustained investment in cold-chain infrastructure, increasing consumption of frozen and convenience foods, and an accelerating replacement cycle favoring natural-refrigerant systems.

Commercial refrigeration demand is also benefiting from the modernization of food retail, foodservice, healthcare, pharmaceutical storage and logistics networks. Operators are prioritizing reliable, energy-optimized refrigeration platforms that can help manage operating costs, support regulatory compliance and improve temperature control across increasingly complex supply chains.

Regional refrigeration market outlook

North America remains the largest regional market, valued at $1,570M in 2025. Its leadership is supported by mature supermarket and foodservice sectors, where replacement demand continues to drive equipment investment. Upgrades to existing refrigeration systems are expected to remain an important source of revenue as businesses transition toward efficient technologies and natural-refrigerant capacity.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, expanding at a 12.8% CAGR. China and India are leading this momentum through organized-retail development and pharma cold-chain buildout. Rising demand for temperature-controlled food and pharmaceutical distribution is creating opportunities across equipment manufacturing, installation, monitoring and maintenance. The United Arab Emirates and Netherlands also stand out as significant refrigeration and logistics hubs relative to the size of their economies.

Product and end-use market trends

Reach-In & Upright Refrigerators/Freezers account for the largest product share at 34%, reflecting their widespread use across retail and foodservice locations. Their broad installed base supports continued sales through new site openings, equipment upgrades and scheduled replacements.

Walk-In Coolers & Cold Rooms are the fastest-growing product type as investment in cold-chain logistics accelerates. Their role in high-capacity storage makes them increasingly important for food distribution, pharmaceutical warehousing, biologics storage and other temperature-sensitive applications.

Food & Beverage Retail continues to generate the majority of refrigeration cooler demand. However, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical is the fastest-growing end-use category, supported by expanding requirements for controlled storage throughout pharmaceutical and biologics supply chains.

Competitive landscape and strategic priorities

The refrigeration coolers market remains fragmented, with twelve leading global and regional manufacturers accounting for approximately 44% of estimated segment revenue. Dover Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Hussmann Corporation and Johnson Controls are among the leading participants, while a long tail of regional specialists serves local and application-specific requirements.

Competitive activity has intensified since 2024 as manufacturers pursue bolt-on M&A and expand natural-refrigerant production capabilities. These strategies are strengthening product portfolios, increasing geographic coverage and positioning suppliers to address changing environmental regulations and customer efficiency goals.

Through 2031, the market outlook will be shaped by natural-refrigerant conversion associated with F-Gas and Kigali Amendment schedules, pharmaceutical cold-chain expansion, and greater adoption of connected refrigeration systems. Suppliers that combine regulatory readiness, energy performance, digital monitoring and dependable after-sales support are expected to be best positioned to capture growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction To Global Refrigeration Coolers Market

1.1 Report Scope & Definitions

1.2 Industry Value Chain

1.3 Research Methodology & Timeline

2 Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis

2.1 Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Current Market Trend, 2021-2025

2.3 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix (2025)

2.4 Market Value Reconciliation

2.5 Predicted Market, 2026-2031

2.6 Growth Drivers

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Market Trends

3 Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation - Overview

3.2 Product Type - Value & Growth

3.3 Refrigerant Type Segmentation by Value

3.4 End-Use Segmentation

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 North America - Market

4.3 North America - Countries & Major Players

4.4 United States - Deep Dive

4.5 Canada - Deep Dive

4.6 Mexico - Deep Dive

4.7 Europe - Market

4.8 Europe - Countries & Major Players

4.9 Germany

4.10 United Kingdom

4.11 France

4.12 Italy

4.13 Netherlands

4.14 Asia-Pacific - Market

4.15 Asia-Pacific - Countries & Major Players

4.16 China

4.17 India

4.18 Japan

4.19 South Korea

4.20 Australia

4.21 Rest of World - Market

4.22 Rest of World - Countries & Major Player

4.23 Brazil

4.24 United Arab Emirates

4.25 Saudi Arabia

4.26 South Africa

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape - Introduction

5.2 Recent Developments

5.3 Global Market Leader - Dover Corporation (Hillphoenix)

5.4 Leading Companies - Revenue Scale

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Dover Corporation (Hillphoenix)

6.2 Carrier Global Corporation

6.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.

6.4 Hussmann Corporation

6.5 Johnson Controls International plc

6.6 True Manufacturing Co., Inc.

6.7 Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

6.8 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

6.9 Electrolux AB

6.10 Blue Star Limited

6.11 Epta S.p.A.

6.12 Turbo Air Inc.

6.13 Value-Chain Participants - B2B Layer

7 Strategy & Consolidation

7.1 Consolidation, 2023-2026

8 Strategy & Technology

8.1 Technology - Natural Refrigerants & Smart Monitoring

8.2 Regulation & Risk

9 Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Forecast

9.1 Outlook, 2026-2031

10 Conclusion

List of Figures [29]

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