U.S. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 America's Shrinking Gardens Give Expandable Hoses Room To Grow

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Performance, Distribution Channel, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Projected to Reach USD 1.34 Billion by 2033

The U.S. flexible garden hoses market was valued at USD 925.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.34 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by rising participation in home gardening, increasing demand for space-saving equipment, product innovation, and stronger consumer interest in sustainable gardening tools.

Gardening remains a popular activity across urban and suburban communities. According to Ruby Home Luxury Real Estate Gardening Statistics, approximately 55% of U.S. households, representing 71.5 million households, have a garden. The U.S. also ranks among the world's three leading countries for gardening participation. Strong interest in growing flowers and vegetables, which often require regular watering, is increasing demand for flexible and expandable garden hoses.

The Axiom 2024 Gardening Outlook Study further highlights sustained consumer investment in gardening. In 2023, 50% of respondents spent more on gardening than they did in 2022, while 43% dedicated 50-100% more time to the activity. The study also found that 50.5% planned to increase the time spent gardening in 2024, and 65% intended to expand their gardens or plant more. Growth is particularly strong among Gen Z and Gen Y consumers, with more than 75% of Gen Y respondents planning to expand their gardens.

Compact garden sizes are also influencing purchasing decisions. Data from the National Gardening Association indicates that the average U.S. garden covers approximately 96 square feet. Expandable garden hoses are well suited to these smaller spaces because they are lightweight, compact, and easy to store. These attributes are increasing product adoption among urban households and consumers with limited outdoor storage.

Product Innovation Supports Market Expansion

Advancements in hybrid polymer blends, latex cores, and abrasion-resistant coverings are improving hose durability, flexibility, and kink resistance. Manufacturers are also incorporating recycled materials to meet demand for environmentally responsible products without compromising performance.

Recent product introductions demonstrate the market's focus on value and functionality. Amazon introduced the Joyday 75-Foot Expandable Garden Hose as a lower-cost alternative to the Flexzilla model. The product is 25 feet longer and nearly USD 19 less expensive. It features a triple-layer latex core, an abrasion-resistant polyester outer cover, standard -inch fittings, and a built-in on/off valve. Its lightweight, kink-free construction and compact storage profile reflect growing demand for practical, durable garden hoses.

Sustainability is becoming another important competitive factor. In connection with Earth Day 2023, Swan Products LLC highlighted that it has repurposed more than 60 million pounds of plastic and rubber annually in its garden hoses for over 25 years. The continued use of recycled content aligns with consumer preferences for eco-friendly gardening products and supports broader market growth.

U.S. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth, competitive developments, market opportunities, and emerging trends across key product, performance, and distribution channel segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Conventional Hoses

Expandable Hoses Others

Performance Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Light Duty Hoses

Medium Duty Hoses Heavy & Super Heavy-Duty Hoses

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Mass Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online/E-commerce

Department Stores Others

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of the U.S. flexible garden hoses market and its principal segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth drivers, consumer trends, and emerging business opportunities

Competitive landscape analysis covering key companies and market positioning

Insights into product innovation, sustainable materials, and performance enhancements Actionable recommendations designed to identify revenue opportunities and support informed decision-making

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, retailers, investors, and other industry participants evaluating opportunities in the U.S. flexible garden hoses market. It examines the factors shaping demand for conventional and expandable hoses, including home gardening participation, limited storage space, online retail growth, material innovation, affordability, durability, and environmental responsibility.

Key Attributes:

