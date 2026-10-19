Global Data Center Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 AI And Hyperscale Growth Drive 20.1% CAGR To US$1.34 Trillion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-cluster and hyperscale build-outs drive demand, with liquid cooling and Edge Data Centers leading growth as cloud migration accelerates

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Data Center Solutions Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center solutions market is valued at US$448.95B in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1,336.55B by 2031, according to the report. This represents a 20.1% CAGR during 2026-2031, driven by sustained investment in hyperscale and AI-cluster data center construction, rising per-rack power density, and enterprise migration to cloud and colocation infrastructure.

Demand for data center infrastructure is increasing as cloud providers, technology companies, governments, and enterprises expand computing capacity to support artificial intelligence, high-performance workloads, digital services, and data-intensive applications. These developments are strengthening requirements for servers, storage, networking, power management, and advanced cooling systems across major global markets.

North America remains the largest regional market, valued at US$179.58B in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by extensive US hyperscale build-out and continued investment from cloud service providers and AI technology companies. Grid availability, power procurement, and infrastructure permitting will remain important factors influencing future project development in established data center locations.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, recording a 22.5% CAGR. Growth is being led by sovereign cloud initiatives and AI-infrastructure programs in China and India, alongside broader digital transformation across the region. Ireland and Singapore also maintain outsized positions as international data center hubs relative to the size of their economies, reflecting their strategic importance to cloud connectivity and regional service delivery.

IT Infrastructure accounts for the largest component of the market, representing a 46% share as demand for AI servers and accelerated computing platforms rises. Mechanical & Cooling Infrastructure is the fastest-growing component, supported by the adoption of liquid cooling for high-density computing environments. Increasing thermal loads are prompting operators to invest in technologies that can improve cooling performance while supporting energy-efficiency objectives.

Hyperscale Data Centers generate the majority of market demand as leading cloud and technology companies expand large-scale capacity. Edge Data Centers are the fastest-growing end-use category, benefiting from the need to process data closer to users, devices, and distributed applications. This shift is creating additional opportunities for modular infrastructure, localized computing, resilient power systems, and efficient thermal management.

The competitive landscape includes compute-layer leaders such as NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, HPE and Supermicro, as well as power-and-cooling specialists including Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Eaton and ABB. Huawei retains a dominant position in China. Competitive activity has intensified since 2023, with bolt-on M&A helping companies broaden technology portfolios and strengthen their positions across the data center value chain. Eaton's pending US$9.5B Boyd Thermal acquisition illustrates the growing strategic importance of thermal management capabilities.

The report identifies several variables that could shape the data center solutions market through 2031:



Grid-capacity constraints in mature data center markets

Availability of GPUs and advanced-semiconductor components

Expansion of hyperscale and AI-cluster facilities

Adoption of liquid cooling for higher-density deployments Changes in energy-efficiency regulation and compliance requirements

Market growth will depend on the industry's ability to secure power, maintain critical hardware supply, and deploy efficient infrastructure at scale. Companies positioned across compute, power, cooling, networking, and colocation services are expected to benefit as global demand for AI-ready and cloud-based data center capacity continues to expand.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Scope & Definitions

1.2 Industry Value Chain

1.3 Research Methodology & Timeline

2. Global Data Center Solutions Market Analysis

2.1 Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Data Center Solutions Market Trend, 2020-2025

2.3 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

2.4 Market Value Reconciliation

2.5 Data Center Solutions Market Forecast, 2026-2031

2.6 Growth Drivers

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Market Trends

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Segmentation Overview

3.2 Component - Value & Growth

3.3 Organization Size Segmentation

3.4 End-Use Segmentation

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 North America - Market

4.3 North America - Countries & Major Vendors

4.4 United States Data Center Solutions Market

4.5 Canada

4.6 Mexico

4.7 Europe Data Center Solutions Market

4.8 Europe - Countries & Major Vendors

4.9 Germany

4.10 United Kingdom

4.11 France

4.12 Ireland

4.13 Netherlands

4.14 Asia Pacific Data Center Solutions Market

4.15 Asia Pacific - Countries & Major Vendors

4.16 China

4.17 India

4.18 Singapore

4.19 Japan

4.20 South Korea

4.21 Rest of World Data Center Solutions Market

4.22 Rest of World - Countries & Major Vendors

4.23 Brazil

4.24 United Arab Emirate

4.25 Saudi Arabia

4.26 South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape - Introduction

5.2 Recent Developments

5.3 NVIDIA Corporation - Segment Leader Spotlight

5.4 Leading Vendors - Revenue Scale

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Dell Technologies

6.2 NVIDIA Corporation

6.3 Vertiv Holdings Co

6.4 Schneider Electric SE

6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.6 Eaton Corporation plc

6.7 ABB Ltd

6.8 Huawei Technologies

6.9 International Business Machines (IBM)

6.10 Super Micro Computer (Supermicro)

6.11 Delta Electronics

6.12 Cisco Systems

6.13 Value-Chain Participants - B2B Layer

7. Strategy & Consolidation

7.1 Consolidation, 2023-2026

8. Strategy & Technology

8.1 Technology - Innovation & AI-Density Power

8.2 Regulation & Risk

9. Outlook

9.1 Global Data Center Solutions Market Forecast, 2026-2031

10. Conclusion

10.1 A Structurally Critical, High-Growth Infrastructure Market

List of Figures [34]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900