Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Report 2026-2031: Offering, Demographics, Channel And Regional Analysis Digital Subscriptions Drive Growth To $65.67 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through subscriptions, user-friendly apps, digital marketing, customization and Asia-Pacific expansion targeting tech-savvy consumers and busy nuclear families

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Meal Kit Delivery Market (2026 Edition): Analysis by Offering Type (Heat and Eat, Cook and Eat), Demography, Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Region, Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meal kit delivery market is projected to expand from USD 20.16 billion in 2024 to USD 65.67 billion by 2031. The industry recorded a CAGR of 18.88% during 2021-2024, supported by rising demand for convenient meal solutions, increased adoption of e-commerce, changing household structures and continued investment in digital ordering platforms.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the global meal kit delivery industry for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031. Market performance is evaluated by offering type, demography, sales channel and region, providing insight into the factors influencing demand and long-term industry growth.

More than 28 million consumers have subscribed to meal kit delivery services, according to industry associations. Subscription-based business models remain an important part of the market, while digital platforms have improved customer access to ordering, account management, meal selection and delivery customization. User-friendly websites and mobile applications are also helping providers strengthen engagement and reach consumers seeking efficient meal planning options.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of meal kit delivery services as lockdowns, social distancing measures and restaurant closures increased demand for at-home dining. Research conducted by the National Library of Medicine between July and September 2020 found that 92.5% of new meal kit users were under 55 years of age, 90.1% lived in urban areas and 82% had children in their households. These findings highlight the importance of urban families and working-age consumers within the meal kit delivery market.

Cook and Eat offerings continue to benefit from demand for customizable meal choices. Consumers can adapt meals to suit taste preferences and dietary requirements, supporting the appeal of these products among households seeking greater control over meal preparation. Heat and Eat offerings also address demand for time-saving options, particularly among consumers managing busy personal and professional schedules.

Digital adoption among Generation Z is creating additional market opportunities. Familiarity with online platforms, mobile applications and digital payments allows meal kit companies to reach younger consumers through targeted marketing, streamlined ordering and flexible subscription management. Online sales channels are expected to remain central to customer acquisition and retention as providers improve personalization and platform functionality.

Asia-Pacific presents significant growth potential due to the increasing number of nuclear families, expanding urban populations and rising demand for convenient meal solutions. Providers that align menus, portion sizes, pricing and delivery models with local preferences may strengthen their positions across the region. The Americas and Europe remain important markets, while Middle-East & Africa offers emerging opportunities as e-commerce capabilities and consumer awareness develop.

Scope of the Report



Market value analysis in USD billion.

Regional coverage across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Country-level analysis of the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and Australia.

Historical analysis for 2021-2024, estimates for 2025 and forecasts for 2026-2031.

Segmentation by offering type: Heat and Eat, and Cook and Eat.

Segmentation by demography: 18-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, 45-55 years, and 55 years & Above.

Segmentation by sales channel: Online and Offline.

Assessment of market opportunities, trends, growth drivers and industry challenges.

Strategic evaluation using SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, along with market attractiveness by region, offering type, demography and sales channel. Coverage of competitive developments, business strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development.

The competitive analysis profiles leading meal kit delivery companies, including HelloFresh, Blue Apron Holdings, Marley Spoon, Gobble, Daily Harvest, Sunbasket, Fresh N Lean, Home Chef, Hungryroot and Purple Carrot. The report examines how these companies are responding to evolving consumer preferences, digital commerce trends and demand for flexible meal solutions in the global meal kit delivery market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Growing number of nuclear families in Asia Pacific

2.2 Increasing number of diseases increased by sedentary lifestyle

3. Global Meal Kit Delivery Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Meal Kit Delivery Market

3.2 Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Users

3.3 Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Average Revenue Per User

3.4 Shopping & Cooking Attitudes Among Meal Kit Buyers

3.5 Reasons for Meal Kit Use

3.6 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market: Dashboard

3.7 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Value Assessment

3.9 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Offering Type

3.9.1 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type Overview

3.9.2 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Attractiveness Index, By Offering Type

3.9.3 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Heat and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Cook and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Demography

3.10.1 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography Overview

3.10.2 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Attractiveness Index, By Demography

3.10.3 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 18-24 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10.4 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 25-34 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10.5 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 35-44 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10.6 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 45-55 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10.7 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 55 years & Above, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

3.11.1 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel Overview

3.11.2 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Attractiveness Index, By Sales Channel

3.11.3 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11.4 Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Global Meal Kit Delivery Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Offering Type

5.4.1 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type Overview

5.4.2 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Heat and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.4.3 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Cook and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Demography

5.5.1 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography Overview

5.5.2 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 18-24 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 25-34 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.4 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 35-44 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.5 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 45-55 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.6 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 55 years & Above, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

5.6.1 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel Overview

5.6.2 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Country

5.7.1 Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Country Overview

5.7.2 United States Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.2.1 United States Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

5.7.2.2 United States Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

5.7.2.3 United States Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

5.7.3 Canada Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.3.1 Canada Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

5.7.3.2 Canada Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

5.7.3.3 Canada Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

5.7.4 Brazil Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.4.1 Brazil Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

5.7.4.2 Brazil Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

5.7.4.3 Brazil Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

5.7.5 Rest of Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.5.1 Rest of Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

5.7.5.2 Rest of Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

5.7.5.3 Rest of Americas Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

6. Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Offering Type

6.4.1 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type Overview

6.4.2 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Heat and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.4.3 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Cook and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Demography

6.5.1 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography Overview

6.5.2 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 18-24 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 25-34 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.4 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 35-44 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.5 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 45-55 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.6 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 55 years & Above, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

6.6.1 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel Overview

6.6.2 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Country

6.7.1 Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Country Overview

6.7.2 Germany Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.2.1 Germany Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

6.7.2.2 Germany Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

6.7.2.3 Germany Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

6.7.3 United Kingdom Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.3.1 United Kingdom Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

6.7.3.2 United Kingdom Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

6.7.3.3 United Kingdom Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

6.7.4 France Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.4.1 France Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

6.7.4.2 France Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

6.7.4.3 France Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

6.7.5 Italy Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.5.1 Italy Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

6.7.5.2 Italy Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

6.7.5.3 Italy Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

6.7.6 Rest of Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.6.1 Rest of Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

6.7.6.2 Rest of Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

6.7.6.3 Rest of Europe Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

7. Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Offering Type

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type Overview

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Heat and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Cook and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Demography

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography Overview

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 18-24 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 25-34 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.4 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 35-44 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.5 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 45-55 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.6 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 55 years & Above, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

7.6.1 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Country

7.7.1 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Country Overview

7.7.2 China Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.2.1 China Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

7.7.2.2 China Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

7.7.2.3 China Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

7.7.3 Japan Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.3.1 Japan Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

7.7.3.2 Japan Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

7.7.3.3 Japan Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

7.7.4 India Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.4.1 India Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

7.7.4.2 India Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

7.7.4.3 India Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

7.7.5 Australia Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.5.1 Australia Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

7.7.5.2 Australia Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

7.7.5.3 Australia Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

7.7.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.6.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type

7.7.6.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography

7.7.6.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel

8. Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Offering Type

8.4.1 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offering Type Overview

8.4.2 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Heat and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.4.3 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Cook and Eat, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Demography

8.5.1 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Demography Overview

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 18-24 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 25-34 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.4 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By 35-44 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.5 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market, By 45-55 years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.6 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market, By 55 years & Above years, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

8.6.1 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Sales Channel Overview

8.6.2 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East and Africa Meal Kit Delivery Market, By Offline, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share of Leading Companies

9.3 Company Profiling

9.3.1 HelloFresh

9.3.2 Blue Apron Holdings

9.3.3 Marley Spoon

9.3.4 Gobble

9.3.5 Daily Harvest

9.3.6 Sunbasket

9.3.7 Fresh N Lean

9.3.8 Home Chef

9.3.9 Hungryroot

9.3.10 Purple Carrot

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [148]



List of Tables [87]

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