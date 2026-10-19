Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 US$32.9Bn Opportunity Fueled By AI, Robotics, And Asia Pacific Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Forecast to Reach US$32.9Bn by 2031 as Rehabilitation Technologies Advance

The global physiotherapy equipment market expanded from US$15.8Bn in 2020 to US$21.9Bn in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.7%. According to the report, the market is projected to reach US$32.9Bn by 2031, supported by broader rehabilitation-service reimbursement, an aging global population, and increasing sports-injury caseloads.

Demand for physiotherapy equipment is also being strengthened by the modernization of rehabilitation services across hospitals, outpatient clinics, specialist centers, and home-care environments. Healthcare providers are prioritizing technologies that improve treatment precision, support measurable patient outcomes, and enable care delivery beyond traditional clinical settings. These priorities are accelerating investment in connected equipment, automated treatment platforms, and systems designed for personalized rehabilitation programs.

North America remained the largest regional physiotherapy equipment market in 2025, generating US$7.65Bn in revenue. The United States accounted for US$6.50Bn, reflecting its established rehabilitation infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and broad adoption of advanced therapeutic technologies. Asia Pacific followed with a market value of US$6.55Bn, while Europe reached US$5.70Bn.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth through 2031, led by China and India. Expanding healthcare capacity, rising investment in rehabilitation facilities, growing awareness of physiotherapy services, and increasing demand from aging and mobility-impaired populations are creating substantial opportunities for equipment manufacturers in the region.

By product type, electrotherapy equipment held the largest revenue share at 32% in 2025. Exercise & mobility equipment represented 24% of the market, supported by its use across musculoskeletal rehabilitation, post-surgical recovery, neurological care, and long-term mobility programs. By modality, electrotherapy-based systems accounted for 45% of global revenue.

Robotic & AI-assisted devices represented 21% of the market in 2025, making the category the smallest current modality but the fastest-growing. Adoption is being driven by robotic-assisted rehabilitation, AI-enabled treatment personalization, real-time performance monitoring, and the growing institutional focus on standardized treatment delivery. Continued innovation is expected to improve clinical workflows and expand the role of advanced systems in complex rehabilitation programs.

The competitive landscape remains fragmented. BTL Industries s.r.o. led the market with US$2,015M in segment revenue and a 9.2% global share, followed by DJO, LLC / Enovis with US$1,664M and a 7.6% share. The top 12 vendors profiled in the report collectively represented approximately 37.8% of global revenue, leaving a significant portion of the market distributed among regional and specialist manufacturers.

Through 2031, market growth is expected to center on robotic-assisted rehabilitation, AI-enabled treatment personalization, and continued expansion of home-based and tele-rehabilitation devices. At the same time, reimbursement-policy changes and clinic-channel consolidation will influence procurement strategies and vendor-selection criteria. Suppliers offering clinically validated platforms, interoperable technologies, strong service capabilities, and scalable rehabilitation solutions will be best positioned to compete as institutional buyers place greater emphasis on outcomes, efficiency, and long-term value.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

Market Definition & Scope

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation Framework

Regulatory Landscape

Key Findings

2 Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis

Market Snapshot

Current Market Trend

Predicted Market Trend

Market Value Reconciliation

Market Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

B2B Value Chain

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Stack & Vendor Ecosystem

3 Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

By Modality / Technology

By Application

By End User

By Portability

By Distribution Channel

4 Regional Market Analysis

North America - Countries & Major Players

United States Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Canada

Europe Physiotherapy Equipment Market Countries & Major Players

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Equipment Market Countries & Major Players

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America Physiotherapy Equipment Market Countries & Major Players

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa Physiotherapy Equipment Market Countries & Major Players

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

5 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Introduction

Market Consolidation & Share

Recent Developments

BTL Industries s.r.o.

DJO, LLC (an Enovis company)

Storz Medical AG

ITO Co., Ltd.

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

GymnaUniphy NV

EMS Physio Ltd

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

Dynatronics Corporation

Richmar (Compass Health Brands)

Mettler Electronics Corp.

Accelerated Care Plus (ACP)

6 Technology & Innovation

Core Technology Categories

Robotics & AI-Assisted Rehabilitation

Digital Health & Remote Monitoring

Wearable & Portable Devices

Integration & Interoperability

7 Market Outlook & Strategic Recommendations

Forward Outlook

Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures [32]

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