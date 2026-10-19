Kuwait ICT Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Cloud-First Policy, 5G, And AI Drive A USD 34.37 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kuwait ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.The Kuwait ICT market was valued at USD 20.4 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 22.25 billion in 2026 to USD 34.37 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 9.08% during the 2026-2031 period, supported by government digitalization programs, nationwide 5G availability, cloud adoption, cybersecurity investment, and enterprise modernization.

New Kuwait 2035 Supports Digital-First Transformation

The New Kuwait 2035 agenda is a central driver of ICT market growth. Mandatory migration of government ministries to cloud services, implementation of the Meta central appointment platform, and plans for an AI-ready Azure region are creating opportunities across IT infrastructure, software, security, and professional services.

Kuwait's unified citizen portal is improving access to public services while increasing demand for identity management, systems integration, data analytics, and secure digital platforms. Dedicated e-government budgets are also accelerating vendor onboarding and technology deployment. Standardized broadband pricing supports dependable last-mile connectivity, while events such as Digital Transformation Kuwait encourage public-private collaboration and maintain momentum for national technology initiatives.

Nationwide 5G Coverage Expands Digital Service Opportunities

Kuwait's early 5G rollout has established a strong foundation for advanced mobile services. Telecommunications providers are using nationwide coverage to develop home broadband, fixed-wireless access, and network slicing offerings. These services are expected to generate incremental revenue and support wider adoption of connected applications across businesses and households.

The consolidation of nearly 1,675 tower sites by Zain is improving radio planning and supporting faster 5G layer densification. Partnerships such as the collaboration between stc Kuwait and IPification also demonstrate the growing potential of identity-as-a-service solutions. Secure and seamless digital identity capabilities are becoming increasingly important in sectors such as fintech, telecommunications, and media streaming, where customer experience and data protection are key priorities.

Cloud, Data Centers, and Cybersecurity Shape Market Demand

Kuwait's Cloud-First Policy is accelerating enterprise migration to cloud environments, while Data-Center Free-Zone incentives are helping attract hyperscale investment. Organizations are increasing expenditure on secure infrastructure, multicloud management, business applications, and analytics as they modernize legacy systems and address evolving compliance requirements.

Cybersecurity is positioned for strong growth as organizations respond to more complex threats and enforcement of the Data Privacy Protection Regulation. Demand is rising for managed security services, identity protection, monitoring, and incident response. Hardware spending remains focused on 5G CPE, Wi-Fi 7 access points, and edge gateways, while software revenue is being supported by ERP modernization and analytics licenses.

IT Services Maintain a Leading Market Position

IT services represented the largest market share, driven by managed operations centers, help-desk outsourcing, cloud implementation, and public-sector consulting. The Kuwait ICT market for IT services is projected to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2031. Technology integrators are increasingly partnering with international vendors to provide turnkey modernization programs, including IT-OT convergence for energy and utility organizations.

The market is also shifting toward OPEX-based contracts supported by SLA-driven performance incentives. Service providers are differentiating through industry expertise in oil, banking, healthcare, and government. Vendor-agnostic platforms are helping enterprises reduce lock-in, while multicloud orchestration is gaining traction among organizations seeking to balance regulatory compliance, operational resilience, and innovation.

ICT Talent Shortage Remains a Key Constraint

Despite the positive outlook, Kuwait continues to face a shortage of specialized ICT professionals. Localization targets of 66% at leading operators highlight continued reliance on expatriate talent for cybersecurity, AI engineering, and other deep-tech positions. Work-permit quotas can extend recruitment cycles, increase labor costs, and delay project delivery.

Upskilling initiatives and accelerator programs such as Zain Great Idea are helping participants gain exposure to Silicon Valley practices. However, multiple training cycles will be required to address structural workforce gaps. Budget volatility linked to oil prices may also affect the timing of public-sector technology spending, although Kuwait's long-term digital transformation objectives continue to support sustained ICT market expansion.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government "New Kuwait (2035)" digital-first agenda

4.2.2 Early nation-wide 5G rollout and fibre backhaul densification

4.2.3 Cloud-first policy for ministries and SOEs

4.2.4 Data-centre free-zone incentives (KDIPA)

4.2.5 AI-powered Arabic language LLM localisation wave

4.2.6 Regional gaming-and-e-sports hub ambitions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Chronic ICT talent gap and visa caps

4.3.2 High oil-price correlation of public ICT budgets

4.3.3 Thin domestic start-up/VC funnel

4.3.4 Cyber-sovereignty regulations delaying hyperscaler PoPs

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.10 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security/Cybersecurity

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 Government and Public Administration

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT and Telecom

5.3.4 Energy and Utilities

5.3.5 Retail, E-commerce, and Logistics

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

5.3.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.8 Oil and Gas

5.3.9 Other Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Kuwait Telecommunications Co. (K.S.C.P.) - stc Kuwait

6.4.2 Mobile Telecommunications Co. K.S.C.P. - Zain Group

6.4.3 Ooredoo Kuwait (Telecommunications Co. K.S.C.C.)

6.4.4 International Business Machines Corp.

6.4.5 Microsoft Gulf FZ-LLC

6.4.6 Oracle Corp.

6.4.7 SAP SE

6.4.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.4.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

6.4.11 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.12 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.4.13 Google Cloud LLC

6.4.14 Nokia Corp.

6.4.15 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.4.16 Fortinet Inc.

6.4.17 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

6.4.18 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.4.19 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.4.20 Accenture plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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