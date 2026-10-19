Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Hybrid Cloud And AI Adoption Fuel 19.03% CAGR Toward USD 84.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Component, Application, End Use, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market was valued at USD 16.9 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 84.9 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 19.03% during 2026-2034, according to the report. Asia-Pacific led the market with a 38.8% share in 2025, supported by data center expansion, hybrid cloud deployments, desktop virtualization, and increased adoption of Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions.

Hyper-converged infrastructure market growth is being driven by enterprise demand for simplified IT operations, scalable capacity, lower total cost of ownership, and centralized management. Organizations are increasing investments in virtualized workloads, backup, disaster recovery, cloud-native applications, and edge computing. HCI platforms also support the modernization of legacy data centers while enabling businesses to manage private cloud, public cloud, and on-premises workloads more efficiently.

Data Protection and Cybersecurity Drive HCI Adoption

Escalating cybersecurity risks and the growing volume of enterprise data are strengthening demand for secure, high-performance infrastructure. The average cost of data breaches increased by 2.6%, while 1,802 breaches reported in the United States during 2022 affected more than 422 Million individuals. Cybercrime costs are expected to exceed USD 23 Trillion annually by 2027, further increasing the need for resilient infrastructure, centralized monitoring, and advanced data protection.

The proliferation of connected devices, Internet of Things applications, and 5G networks is also contributing to hyper-converged infrastructure market expansion. Global 5G connections were expected to reach 2 billion by 2025, generating additional requirements for storage, processing, analytics, and security. At the same time, growing GenAI adoption is creating new infrastructure demands and cybersecurity concerns, encouraging enterprises to strengthen workload protection and operational oversight.

Hybrid Multi-Cloud Integration Supports Market Expansion

Hybrid multi-cloud strategies are emerging as a central hyper-converged infrastructure market trend. Enterprises are deploying HCI to improve workload portability, automate routine processes, and maintain consistent management across diverse environments. These capabilities are particularly important for artificial intelligence applications that require secure access to large volumes of data across multiple platforms.

Recent industry developments illustrate this shift. In January 2024, HCLTech and Cisco introduced a hybrid multi-cloud networking solution designed to simplify cloud management and optimize operations. In April 2024, Azure Arc extended Azure Resource Manager-based capabilities to non-Azure resources, including Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, and containerized databases. IBM also offers Hybrid Cloud Mesh to support secure and predictable multi-cloud connectivity.

Strategic collaborations are further accelerating product development and market penetration. Dell and Equinix partnered in April 2022 to deliver hyper-converged data center offerings combining Dell hardware with Equinix bare metal infrastructure. Kyndryl and Lenovo expanded their global partnership in March 2022 to develop scalable hybrid cloud and edge computing implementations. Huawei subsequently advanced its hyper-convergence strategy through offerings including Blue Whale Application Mall, Kunpeng Hyperconvergence, and related support tools.

Hardware and Data Center Consolidation Lead Key Segments

The report segments the hyper-converged infrastructure market by component, application, and end use. By component, hardware accounted for 55.2% of market revenue in 2025. Demand is supported by performance-intensive workloads, real-time analytics, modular scalability, and optimized storage-to-CPU data transfers. Major hardware offerings include HPE SimpliVity platforms, Dell EMC systems, and the Nutanix NX Series.

By application, data center consolidation held a 35.0% share in 2025. HCI adoption within this segment is supported by reduced hardware footprints, improved resource utilization, centralized administration, and streamlined operations. Other key applications include Remote Office or Branch Office deployments, Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Backup Recovery/Disaster Recovery, and Critical Applications Virtualization.

BFSI was the leading end-use segment in 2025 as banks, financial services providers, and insurers modernized infrastructure to support digital banking, cashless payments, transaction processing, fraud detection, regulatory compliance, and customer engagement. Other major end users include IT and Telecommunications, government, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and education.

Regional Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: The region captured 38.8% of the global market in 2025. Growth is linked to expanding data center capacity, hybrid cloud adoption, desktop virtualization, and investment in advanced IT infrastructure. India was projected to generate demand for more than 450 megawatt (MW) of IT capacity across major cities in 2025.

United States: Adoption is rising across healthcare, finance, government, and IT and Telecommunications. Hybrid cloud integration, regulatory compliance, data security, business continuity, and low-latency computing remain major priorities. IBM announced plans in April 2025 to invest USD 150 billion in the United States over five years, reinforcing the country's technology infrastructure outlook.

Europe: BFSI modernization is supporting demand for secure data handling, high availability, real-time analytics, and scalable infrastructure. Financial institutions are adopting HCI to strengthen resilience and meet regulatory requirements.

Latin America: Urbanization and modernization across the energy and utilities sector are increasing requirements for efficient data processing and remote infrastructure management. Approximately 82% of the region's population lives in urban areas, compared with a global average of 58%. Middle East and Africa: Healthcare and manufacturing expansion is encouraging HCI deployment for real-time data access, operational continuity, and centralized resource management. The UAE had more than 150 hospitals and over 5,000 healthcare facilities in 2025.

Competitive Landscape

Hyper-converged infrastructure companies are investing in automation, analytics, unified management platforms, and advanced security to meet changing enterprise requirements. Competitive strategies focus on reducing deployment times, improving scalability, optimizing workload performance, and maintaining compliance across hybrid environments. Continued investment in artificial intelligence, edge computing, and multi-cloud networking is expected to create additional opportunities through 2034.

The report provides global, regional, and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034, along with analysis by component, application, end use, market drivers, emerging trends, regional opportunities, and competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Remote Office or Branch Office

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Data Center Consolidation

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Backup Recovery/Disaster Recovery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Critical Applications Virtualization

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 BFSI

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 IT and Telecommunications

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Manufacturing

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Energy and Utilities

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Education

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 DataCore Software

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Dell Technologies Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Hitachi Vantara Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 NetApp Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Nutanix Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Quantum Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Scale Computing

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures [91]

List of Tables [7]

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