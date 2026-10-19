Annexus, Nationwide, Capital Group Win 2026 SRP Americas Award For Deal Of The Year, RILA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide Defined ProtectionAnnuity 2.0 linked to American FundsThe Growth Fund of Americamarked an industry first for registered index-linked annuities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexus, a leading designer of innovative retirement solutions, announced it has won the SRP Americas 2026 Award for“Deal of the Year, RILA,” recognizing product design work in partnership with Nationwide and Capital Group. Hosted by Structured Retail Products (SRP), the awards recognize excellence in structured products and annuities based on innovation, performance, and market impact.

Annexus CEO and Co-founder Ron Shurts recently made the following statement following the award announcement:

“This award reflects the depth of what Annexus and Nationwide are building for American retirees,” says Ron Shurts, CEO and co-founder of Annexus.“This win represents a genuine industry first, and it exists because a world-class carrier partner was willing to build something new with us.”

“Deal of the Year, RILA”: Capital Group's The Growth Fund of America's strategy on the Nationwide DPA 2.0

American Funds® The Growth Fund of America® − Class F-31 marked a first for the registered index-linked annuity (RILA) industry: a strategy option that indexes an actively managed mutual fund. Developed through a collaboration between Nationwide and Annexus, the strategy is offered within the Nationwide Defined Protection® Annuity 2.0 (DPA 2.0), which pairs 90%, 95% and 100% protection levels2 with a range of index strategies. Together, these capabilities provide financial professionals with additional tools to address the evolving needs of their clients.

“Nationwide is thrilled to see our work with Annexus and Capital Group on the Nationwide Defined Protection Annuity 2.0 being recognized as an industry standout,” said Kush Kotecha, president of Nationwide Annuity.“For more than a decade, our partnership with Annexus has been driven by innovation, resulting in solutions that help American savers pursue their retirement goals with greater confidence. We're excited to build on that momentum and continue developing products that empower investors to achieve financial security in retirement.”

Financial professionals interested in Nationwide DPA 2.0 should contact their Nationwide wholesaler or call the National Sales Desk at 1-800-321-6064. Individual investors interested in learning more about the benefits of DPA 2.0 should contact their financial professional or visit .

1American Funds® The Growth Fund of America® − Class F-3 is not a market Index. It is a mutual fund, managed by Capital Group, and its Index Value reflects the mutual fund's total return. If you select a mutual fund-linked Index Strategy for investment, you will not be investing in the linked mutual fund. You will not be a shareholder or beneficial owner of the fund and you will have no rights with respect to the fund.

2 Protection levels are guaranteed at contract issue for the first strategy term and subject to change in each following strategy term. Losses over the term of the contract may be greater than the protection level selected for each individual strategy term.

About Nationwide ®

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information about Nationwide and Nationwide's ratings, visit or Company Ratings -- Nationwide.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2026

About Capital Group ®

As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 35 offices around the world, Capital Group manages $3.6 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world*.

*As of June 30, 2026.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

American Funds® The Growth Fund of America® and its trademarks and data have been licensed for use by Nationwide Life Insurance Company and Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Company. Neither Nationwide nor any of its affiliates are related to or affiliated with The Growth Fund of America. All Capital Group trademarks mentioned are owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“Capital Group”) or an affiliated company or fund. Capital Group is not affiliated with Annexus or Nationwide. Capital Group is not an annuity provider.

For more information, visit capitalgroup.com.

About Annexus ®

For two decades, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities, registered index-linked annuities, and indexed universal life insurance products. The company has partnered with leading academic institutions, insurance carriers, and investment banks to deliver innovative retirement solutions. Learn more at .