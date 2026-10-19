United States Chillers Market Report 2026-2034: Product, Compressor, End User, State, And Company Analysis AI Data Centers And HVAC Modernization Drive Growth To US$5.30 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Chillers Market Report by Product, Compressor, End User, States and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States chillers market is projected to grow from US$ 3.65 Billion in 2025 to US$ 5.30 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, growth will be supported by rising demand for energy-efficient cooling systems across commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants and institutional infrastructure.
Investments in green buildings, HVAC modernization, smart infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing are accelerating the adoption of advanced chillers. Modern systems increasingly incorporate variable-speed drives, smart sensors, IoT-enabled monitoring, intelligent controls and low-GWP refrigerants to reduce energy consumption, improve reliability and support environmental compliance.
Data Center Expansion Strengthens Chiller Demand
Rapid growth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital services and high-density computing is creating substantial demand for high-performance data center cooling systems. The United States has the world's largest concentration of data centers, with small facilities in the 5-15 MW range representing the largest category by number. Medium-sized facilities in the 20-50 MW range also account for a significant share of planned and active developments.
Large facilities of 50-100 MW and Very Large data centers of?100 MW represent a smaller project share but are expanding rapidly as hyperscale cloud providers increase investment in AI infrastructure. Operational facilities covered by the report are expected to increase substantially through 2030, while ongoing construction activity will support demand for high-efficiency water-cooled and air-cooled chillers. AI workloads generate greater heat loads than conventional servers, strengthening the need for continuous, scalable and energy-efficient cooling capacity.
Major United States Chillers Market Growth Drivers
- Energy-efficient buildings: Commercial and residential buildings account for approximately 40% of total U.S. energy consumption. Chillers can represent 30-50% of cooling energy use in large commercial properties, encouraging replacement of aging systems. Variable-frequency drives, advanced heat exchangers and smart building controls can improve cooling efficiency by 20-40% compared with older equipment. Industrial investment: Semiconductor fabrication, battery manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, plastics, automotive manufacturing and food processing require precise temperature management. The U.S. manufacturing sector contributes more than US$2.5 trillion annually to the national economy, supporting demand for industrial chillers. Healthcare infrastructure: More than 6,000 hospitals, alongside research laboratories and diagnostic centers, require dependable cooling for MRI machines, CT scanners, PET scanners, laboratory instruments and pharmaceutical production equipment. Food and beverage processing: An industry generating more than US$1 trillion in annual sales relies on process cooling for dairy, meat, beverage, frozen food, confectionery and cold storage operations. HVAC replacement activity: Building owners are upgrading legacy equipment to lower operating costs, improve part-load efficiency and comply with changing energy and refrigerant requirements.
Technology and Product Trends
Water-cooled chillers continue to gain adoption in hospitals, universities, airports, industrial facilities and hyperscale data centers because of their performance in high-capacity and continuous-load applications. Industry estimates indicate that these systems represent nearly 45-50% of installed chiller capacity in large U.S. commercial facilities.
Centrifugal chillers are benefiting from demand for cooling capacities ranging from 300 RT to more than 3,000 RT. Magnetic bearing compressors, variable-frequency drives and advanced control systems are improving performance in large commercial, healthcare, manufacturing and data center applications. Scroll chillers, typically available from 20 RT to 300 RT, remain important for small and medium-sized buildings because of their compact design, operational flexibility, quiet performance and lower installation requirements.
Recent product activity demonstrates continued manufacturer investment:
- January 2023 - Trane Technologies launched the AscendT Air-Cooled Chiller with low-GWP refrigerant, variable-speed compressors and smart controls. March 2023 - Carrier introduced the AquaEdge 19DV Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chiller with oil-free magnetic bearing technology. June 2023 - Daikin Applied Americas launched the Magnitude WME-D Magnetic Bearing Chiller for hospitals, universities and data centers. September 2023 - Johnson Controls expanded its YORK YVAM Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Chiller portfolio. February 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US introduced the ClimaCoolT Modular Chiller Series with scalable capacity and building management integration. May 2024 - LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA launched an Inverter Scroll Air-Cooled Chiller for commercial and institutional applications.
Market Challenges
High equipment and installation costs remain a major constraint. Large projects may require cooling towers, pumps, piping, electrical infrastructure and building integration, while installation can represent 20-40% of total investment, particularly in retrofit applications. Although high-efficiency magnetic bearing chillers and smart controls can deliver long-term savings, their initial capital requirements may delay purchasing decisions.
The transition away from refrigerants with high global warming potential also creates technical and financial challenges. Manufacturers must redesign compressors, heat exchangers, safety systems and servicing procedures, while building owners may incur costs for equipment conversion, compatibility upgrades and technician training. Availability, pricing and long-term performance of next-generation refrigerants will remain important competitive factors.
State-Level Market Opportunities
Texas benefits from industrial expansion, commercial construction and more than 350 major data centers, alongside significant petrochemical and semiconductor activity. California remains a leading market because of strict energy-efficiency standards, sustainable construction and extensive data center, biotechnology, healthcare and commercial infrastructure.
New York generates demand through high-rise offices, hospitals, universities and public infrastructure, with water-cooled centrifugal chillers widely used in large buildings. Florida's warm climate, population growth, tourism industry and expanding healthcare sector support year-round demand from hotels, resorts, airports, hospitals, shopping centers and entertainment venues.
Research Scope and Market Segmentation
The report estimates equipment revenue through a bottom-up methodology based primarily on unit sales and average selling prices. Demand is separated into new construction and replacement activity, then validated through installed cooling capacity, manufacturer shipments, construction pipelines, energy-efficiency standards, trade statistics and company revenue. Historical and forecast estimates consider building stock, chiller penetration, replacement cycles, technology mix, cooling capacity and regional climate conditions.
Market segmentation covers Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled products; screw, centrifugal, absorption, scroll and reciprocating compressors; and end users including chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, medical facilities and other applications. State-level analysis includes California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, Virginia and other major U.S. markets.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive analysis reviews company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue performance. Companies covered include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dimplex Thermal Solutions, LG Electronics, Johnson Controls International Plc., Polyscience Inc., Smardt Chiller Group, Thermax Ltd. and Trane Technologies Plc. Continued product innovation, low-GWP refrigerant adoption, digital monitoring and improvements in full-load and part-load efficiency are expected to shape competition throughout the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Chillers Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Compressor
6.3 By End User
6.4 By States
7. Product
7.1 Water-Cooled
7.1.1 Market Analysis
7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
7.2 Air-Cooled
7.2.1 Market Analysis
7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
8. Compressor
8.1 Screw
8.1.1 Market Analysis
8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.2 Centrifugal
8.2.1 Market Analysis
8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.3 Absorption
8.3.1 Market Analysis
8.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.4 Scroll
8.4.1 Market Analysis
8.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.5 Reciprocating
8.5.1 Market Analysis
8.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
9. End User
9.1 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
9.1.1 Market Analysis
9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Food and Beverages
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Medical
9.3.1 Market Analysis
9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.4 Data Centers
9.4.1 Market Analysis
9.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Analysis
9.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
10. Top States
10.1 California
10.1.1 Market Analysis
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Texas
10.2.1 Market Analysis
10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 New York
10.3.1 Market Analysis
10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.4 Florida
10.4.1 Market Analysis
10.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.5 Illinois
10.5.1 Market Analysis
10.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.6 Pennsylvania
10.6.1 Market Analysis
10.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.7 Ohio
10.7.1 Market Analysis
10.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.8 Georgia
10.8.1 Market Analysis
10.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.9 New Jersey
10.9.1 Market Analysis
10.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.10 Washington
10.10.1 Market Analysis
10.10.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.11 North Carolina
10.11.1 Market Analysis
10.11.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.12 Massachusetts
10.12.1 Market Analysis
10.12.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.13 Virginia
10.13.1 Market Analysis
10.13.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.14 Michigan
10.14.1 Market Analysis
10.14.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.15 Maryland
10.15.1 Market Analysis
10.15.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.16 Colorado
10.16.1 Market Analysis
10.16.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.17 Tennessee
10.17.1 Market Analysis
10.17.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.18 Indiana
10.18.1 Market Analysis
10.18.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.19 Arizona
10.19.1 Market Analysis
10.19.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.20 Minnesota
10.20.1 Market Analysis
10.20.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.21 Wisconsin
10.21.1 Market Analysis
10.21.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.22 Missouri
10.22.1 Market Analysis
10.22.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.23 Connecticut
10.23.1 Market Analysis
10.23.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.24 South Carolina
10.24.1 Market Analysis
10.24.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.25 Oregon
10.25.1 Market Analysis
10.25.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.26 Louisiana
10.26.1 Market Analysis
10.26.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.27 Alabama
10.27.1 Market Analysis
10.27.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.28 Kentucky
10.28.1 Market Analysis
10.28.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.29 Rest of United States
10.29.1 Market Analysis
10.29.2 Market Size & Forecast
11. Value Chain Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
14.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.
14.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions
14.4 LG Electronics
14.5 Johnson Controls International Plc.
14.6 Polyscience Inc.
14.7 Smardt Chiller Group
14.8 Thermax Ltd.
14.9 Trane Technologies Plc
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.1.1 Overviews
15.1.2 Key Person
15.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.1.5 Revenue Analysis
15.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.
15.2.1 Overviews
15.2.2 Key Person
15.2.3 Recent Developments
15.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.2.5 Revenue Analysis
15.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions
15.3.1 Overviews
15.3.2 Key Person
15.3.3 Recent Developments
15.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Revenue Analysis
15.4 LG Electronics
15.4.1 Overviews
15.4.2 Key Person
15.4.3 Recent Developments
15.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.4.5 Revenue Analysis
15.5 Johnson Controls International Plc.
15.5.1 Overviews
15.5.2 Key Person
15.5.3 Recent Developments
15.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.5.5 Revenue Analysis
15.6 Polyscience Inc.
15.6.1 Overviews
15.6.2 Key Person
15.6.3 Recent Developments
15.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.6.5 Revenue Analysis
15.7 Smardt Chiller Group
15.7.1 Overviews
15.7.2 Key Person
15.7.3 Recent Developments
15.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.7.5 Revenue Analysis
15.8 Thermax Ltd.
15.8.1 Overviews
15.8.2 Key Person
15.8.3 Recent Developments
15.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.8.5 Revenue Analysis
15.9 Trane Technologies Plc
15.9.1 Overviews
15.9.2 Key Person
15.9.3 Recent Developments
15.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.9.5 Revenue Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment