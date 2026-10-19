United States Chillers Market Report 2026-2034: Product, Compressor, End User, State, And Company Analysis AI Data Centers And HVAC Modernization Drive Growth To US$5.30 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data center expansion, HVAC modernization and green buildings drive demand for energy-efficient, low-GWP, IoT-enabled chillers across commercial, industrial and healthcare facilities.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Chillers Market Report by Product, Compressor, End User, States and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States chillers market is projected to grow from US$ 3.65 Billion in 2025 to US$ 5.30 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, growth will be supported by rising demand for energy-efficient cooling systems across commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants and institutional infrastructure.

Investments in green buildings, HVAC modernization, smart infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing are accelerating the adoption of advanced chillers. Modern systems increasingly incorporate variable-speed drives, smart sensors, IoT-enabled monitoring, intelligent controls and low-GWP refrigerants to reduce energy consumption, improve reliability and support environmental compliance.

Data Center Expansion Strengthens Chiller Demand

Rapid growth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital services and high-density computing is creating substantial demand for high-performance data center cooling systems. The United States has the world's largest concentration of data centers, with small facilities in the 5-15 MW range representing the largest category by number. Medium-sized facilities in the 20-50 MW range also account for a significant share of planned and active developments.

Large facilities of 50-100 MW and Very Large data centers of?100 MW represent a smaller project share but are expanding rapidly as hyperscale cloud providers increase investment in AI infrastructure. Operational facilities covered by the report are expected to increase substantially through 2030, while ongoing construction activity will support demand for high-efficiency water-cooled and air-cooled chillers. AI workloads generate greater heat loads than conventional servers, strengthening the need for continuous, scalable and energy-efficient cooling capacity.

Major United States Chillers Market Growth Drivers



Energy-efficient buildings: Commercial and residential buildings account for approximately 40% of total U.S. energy consumption. Chillers can represent 30-50% of cooling energy use in large commercial properties, encouraging replacement of aging systems. Variable-frequency drives, advanced heat exchangers and smart building controls can improve cooling efficiency by 20-40% compared with older equipment.

Industrial investment: Semiconductor fabrication, battery manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, plastics, automotive manufacturing and food processing require precise temperature management. The U.S. manufacturing sector contributes more than US$2.5 trillion annually to the national economy, supporting demand for industrial chillers.

Healthcare infrastructure: More than 6,000 hospitals, alongside research laboratories and diagnostic centers, require dependable cooling for MRI machines, CT scanners, PET scanners, laboratory instruments and pharmaceutical production equipment.

Food and beverage processing: An industry generating more than US$1 trillion in annual sales relies on process cooling for dairy, meat, beverage, frozen food, confectionery and cold storage operations. HVAC replacement activity: Building owners are upgrading legacy equipment to lower operating costs, improve part-load efficiency and comply with changing energy and refrigerant requirements.

Technology and Product Trends

Water-cooled chillers continue to gain adoption in hospitals, universities, airports, industrial facilities and hyperscale data centers because of their performance in high-capacity and continuous-load applications. Industry estimates indicate that these systems represent nearly 45-50% of installed chiller capacity in large U.S. commercial facilities.

Centrifugal chillers are benefiting from demand for cooling capacities ranging from 300 RT to more than 3,000 RT. Magnetic bearing compressors, variable-frequency drives and advanced control systems are improving performance in large commercial, healthcare, manufacturing and data center applications. Scroll chillers, typically available from 20 RT to 300 RT, remain important for small and medium-sized buildings because of their compact design, operational flexibility, quiet performance and lower installation requirements.

Recent product activity demonstrates continued manufacturer investment:



January 2023 - Trane Technologies launched the AscendT Air-Cooled Chiller with low-GWP refrigerant, variable-speed compressors and smart controls.

March 2023 - Carrier introduced the AquaEdge 19DV Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chiller with oil-free magnetic bearing technology.

June 2023 - Daikin Applied Americas launched the Magnitude WME-D Magnetic Bearing Chiller for hospitals, universities and data centers.

September 2023 - Johnson Controls expanded its YORK YVAM Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Chiller portfolio.

February 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US introduced the ClimaCoolT Modular Chiller Series with scalable capacity and building management integration. May 2024 - LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA launched an Inverter Scroll Air-Cooled Chiller for commercial and institutional applications.

Market Challenges

High equipment and installation costs remain a major constraint. Large projects may require cooling towers, pumps, piping, electrical infrastructure and building integration, while installation can represent 20-40% of total investment, particularly in retrofit applications. Although high-efficiency magnetic bearing chillers and smart controls can deliver long-term savings, their initial capital requirements may delay purchasing decisions.

The transition away from refrigerants with high global warming potential also creates technical and financial challenges. Manufacturers must redesign compressors, heat exchangers, safety systems and servicing procedures, while building owners may incur costs for equipment conversion, compatibility upgrades and technician training. Availability, pricing and long-term performance of next-generation refrigerants will remain important competitive factors.

State-Level Market Opportunities

Texas benefits from industrial expansion, commercial construction and more than 350 major data centers, alongside significant petrochemical and semiconductor activity. California remains a leading market because of strict energy-efficiency standards, sustainable construction and extensive data center, biotechnology, healthcare and commercial infrastructure.

New York generates demand through high-rise offices, hospitals, universities and public infrastructure, with water-cooled centrifugal chillers widely used in large buildings. Florida's warm climate, population growth, tourism industry and expanding healthcare sector support year-round demand from hotels, resorts, airports, hospitals, shopping centers and entertainment venues.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The report estimates equipment revenue through a bottom-up methodology based primarily on unit sales and average selling prices. Demand is separated into new construction and replacement activity, then validated through installed cooling capacity, manufacturer shipments, construction pipelines, energy-efficiency standards, trade statistics and company revenue. Historical and forecast estimates consider building stock, chiller penetration, replacement cycles, technology mix, cooling capacity and regional climate conditions.

Market segmentation covers Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled products; screw, centrifugal, absorption, scroll and reciprocating compressors; and end users including chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, medical facilities and other applications. State-level analysis includes California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, Virginia and other major U.S. markets.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis reviews company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue performance. Companies covered include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dimplex Thermal Solutions, LG Electronics, Johnson Controls International Plc., Polyscience Inc., Smardt Chiller Group, Thermax Ltd. and Trane Technologies Plc. Continued product innovation, low-GWP refrigerant adoption, digital monitoring and improvements in full-load and part-load efficiency are expected to shape competition throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Chillers Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Compressor

6.3 By End User

6.4 By States

7. Product

7.1 Water-Cooled

7.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 Air-Cooled

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

8. Compressor

8.1 Screw

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Centrifugal

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.3 Absorption

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.4 Scroll

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.5 Reciprocating

8.5.1 Market Analysis

8.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

9. End User

9.1 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

9.1.1 Market Analysis

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Food and Beverages

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Medical

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.4 Data Centers

9.4.1 Market Analysis

9.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Analysis

9.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

10. Top States

10.1 California

10.1.1 Market Analysis

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Texas

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 New York

10.3.1 Market Analysis

10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Florida

10.4.1 Market Analysis

10.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.5 Illinois

10.5.1 Market Analysis

10.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.6 Pennsylvania

10.6.1 Market Analysis

10.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.7 Ohio

10.7.1 Market Analysis

10.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.8 Georgia

10.8.1 Market Analysis

10.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.9 New Jersey

10.9.1 Market Analysis

10.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.10 Washington

10.10.1 Market Analysis

10.10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.11 North Carolina

10.11.1 Market Analysis

10.11.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.12 Massachusetts

10.12.1 Market Analysis

10.12.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.13 Virginia

10.13.1 Market Analysis

10.13.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.14 Michigan

10.14.1 Market Analysis

10.14.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.15 Maryland

10.15.1 Market Analysis

10.15.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.16 Colorado

10.16.1 Market Analysis

10.16.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.17 Tennessee

10.17.1 Market Analysis

10.17.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.18 Indiana

10.18.1 Market Analysis

10.18.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.19 Arizona

10.19.1 Market Analysis

10.19.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.20 Minnesota

10.20.1 Market Analysis

10.20.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.21 Wisconsin

10.21.1 Market Analysis

10.21.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.22 Missouri

10.22.1 Market Analysis

10.22.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.23 Connecticut

10.23.1 Market Analysis

10.23.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.24 South Carolina

10.24.1 Market Analysis

10.24.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.25 Oregon

10.25.1 Market Analysis

10.25.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.26 Louisiana

10.26.1 Market Analysis

10.26.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.27 Alabama

10.27.1 Market Analysis

10.27.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.28 Kentucky

10.28.1 Market Analysis

10.28.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.29 Rest of United States

10.29.1 Market Analysis

10.29.2 Market Size & Forecast

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes

13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats

14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

14.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

14.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions

14.4 LG Electronics

14.5 Johnson Controls International Plc.

14.6 Polyscience Inc.

14.7 Smardt Chiller Group

14.8 Thermax Ltd.

14.9 Trane Technologies Plc

15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.1.1 Overviews

15.1.2 Key Person

15.1.3 Recent Developments

15.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.1.5 Revenue Analysis

15.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

15.2.1 Overviews

15.2.2 Key Person

15.2.3 Recent Developments

15.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.2.5 Revenue Analysis

15.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions

15.3.1 Overviews

15.3.2 Key Person

15.3.3 Recent Developments

15.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Revenue Analysis

15.4 LG Electronics

15.4.1 Overviews

15.4.2 Key Person

15.4.3 Recent Developments

15.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.4.5 Revenue Analysis

15.5 Johnson Controls International Plc.

15.5.1 Overviews

15.5.2 Key Person

15.5.3 Recent Developments

15.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5.5 Revenue Analysis

15.6 Polyscience Inc.

15.6.1 Overviews

15.6.2 Key Person

15.6.3 Recent Developments

15.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.6.5 Revenue Analysis

15.7 Smardt Chiller Group

15.7.1 Overviews

15.7.2 Key Person

15.7.3 Recent Developments

15.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.7.5 Revenue Analysis

15.8 Thermax Ltd.

15.8.1 Overviews

15.8.2 Key Person

15.8.3 Recent Developments

15.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.8.5 Revenue Analysis

15.9 Trane Technologies Plc

15.9.1 Overviews

15.9.2 Key Person

15.9.3 Recent Developments

15.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.9.5 Revenue Analysis

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