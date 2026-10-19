Cerrado Gold Reports 21% Year-Over-Year Increase In Q3 2026 Production Results At Minera Don Nicolas
|Key Operating Information
| 2024
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
|Operating Data
|Unit
|Jan to Dec
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Jan to Dec
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Jan to Sept
|Heap Leach Operations
|Ore Mined
|ktonnes
|1,280
|659
|550
|759
|816
|2,784
|785
|832
|1,150
|2,768
|Waste Mined
|ktonnes
|3,215
|1,024
|998
|1,001
|1,131
|4,155
|984
|1,082
|1,116
|3,182
|Total Mined
|ktonnes
|4,494
|1,683
|1,549
|1,760
|1,947
|6,939
|1,769
|1,914
|2,266
|5,949
|Strip ratio
|waste/ore
|2.51
|1.56
|1.81
|1.32
|1.39
|1.49
|1.25
|1.30
|0.97
|1.15
|Mining rate
|tpd
|12,313
|18,699
|17,207
|19,133
|21,166
|19,063
|19,656
|21,035
|24,630
|21,792
|Ore PAD Feed
|Ktonnes
|1,538
|693
|724
|793
|863
|3,073
|801
|810
|905
|2,516
|Head Grade Au
|g/t
|0.73
|0.80
|0.86
|0.81
|0.79
|0.81
|0.85
|0.84
|0.89
|0.86
|Head Grade Ag
|g/t
|10.41
|15.95
|12.13
|11.68
|13.59
|13.29
|12.22
|4.96
|9.01
|8.73
|Recovery Au
|%
|34%
|39%
|37%
|47%
|32%
|39%
|33%
|39%
|33%
|35%
|Recovery Ag
|%
|10%
|8%
|15%
|24%
|16%
|16%
|26%
|76%
|31%
|37%
|PAD Throughput
|tpd
|4,214
|7,700
|7,953
|8,621
|9,380
|7,700
|8,904
|8,897
|9,945
|9,250
|Gold ounces produced
|oz
|12,277
|6,897
|7,442
|9,605
|6,982
|30,926
|7,257
|8,437
|8,453
|24,146
|Silver equivalent ounces produced
|oz
|633
|331
|422
|824
|856
|2,432
|1,530
|1,544
|1,196
|4,269
|Gold Geo Produced
|oz
|12,911
|7,228
|7,864
|10,429
|7,838
|33,358
|8,787
|9,981
|9,649
|28,417
|High Grade CIL Operations
|Ore Mined
|ktonnes
|218
|11
|-
|-
|28
|39
|16
|23
|24
|64
|Waste Mined
|ktonnes
|5,027
|60
|-
|-
|28
|88
|22
|21
|24
|67
|Total Mined
|ktonnes
|5,245
|71
|-
|-
|56
|127
|39
|44
|48
|131
|Strip ratio
|waste/ore
|23.08
|5.23
|1.00
|2.22
|1.36
|0.88
|1.00
|1.05
|Mining rate
|tpd
|14,369
|788
|-
|-
|611
|349
|430
|485
|525
|480.11
|Ore Milled
|Ktonnes
|348
|92
|97
|93
|93
|374
|102
|100
|101
|302
|Head Grade Au
|g/t
|3.99
|1.51
|1.18
|1.31
|2.15
|1.53
|1.34
|1.53
|2.29
|1.72
|Head Grade Ag
|g/t
|9.49
|6.44
|9.71
|7.98
|16.66
|10.21
|8.38
|11.15
|11.63
|10.38
|Recovery Au
|%
|90%
|92%
|84%
|86%
|86%
|87%
|89%
|90%
|90%
|89%
|Recovery Ag
|%
|59%
|54%
|62%
|55%
|52%
|55%
|52%
|64%
|70%
|63%
|Mill Throughput
|tpd
|952
|1,017
|1,076
|1,006
|1,009
|1,027
|1,131
|1,096
|1,093
|1,107
|Gold ounces produced
|oz
|40,861
|3,821
|3,378
|3,253
|5,626
|16,078
|3,740
|5,079
|6,607
|15,426
|Silver equivalent ounces produced
|oz
|722
|115
|195
|150
|342
|802
|315
|355
|430
|1,099
|Gold Geo Produced
|oz
|41,583
|3,936
|3,573
|3,403
|5,968
|16,880
|4,055
|5,434
|7,036
|16,525
|Consolidated Gold Production
|Gold Geo Produced
|oz
|54,494
|11,163
|11,437
|13,832
|13,806
|50,238
|12,842
|15,415
|16,685
|44,942
|Gold Geo Sold
|oz
|52,058
|11,468
|10,886
|12,896
|13,627
|48,877
|12,415
|15,537
|16,187
|44,139
|Average realized price per gold ounce sold
|$/oz
|2,226
|2,520
|2,684
|3,182
|3,401
|2,970
|4,235
|4,184
|4,256
|4,231
Note: Gold Equivalent Ounces calculated as Gold Ounces + (Silver ounces x Silver price)/Gold price
Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman, commented,“We are very pleased to see continued strong operational performance at MDN, with both CIL and Heap Leach operations performing exceptionally. We continue to generate strong cash flows that support our key growth initiatives to extend mine life and increase production as we move forward. We are currently positioning the Company to combine the results from our ongoing exploration programs and the expected resource growth from our recent regional acquisitions to complete a new Preliminary Economic Assessment by the end of Q1 2027. The primary objective will be delivering a new consolidated mine plan with an extended mine life and an increased production profile.”
Preliminary Economic Assessment Progressing
As the Company continues to advance its exploration program at MDN and drills out the potential resources from the recently acquired Falcon and Calandrias II properties, the Company continues with its plans to complete a new, third-party, independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) by late Q1 2027. The Preliminary Economic Assessment is expected to incorporate resources anticipated to be outlined for both heap leach production and production via the CIL plant. The objective of the new PEA is to demonstrate the anticipated growth in MDN's mineral resource base, the corresponding extension in mine life, and the potential to increase production rates. Over the last two years, MDN has invested heavily in creating twin production streams via both the CIL and heap leach production routes. The CIL and heap leach facilities provide flexibility to process both high- and low-grade material through the most suitable route, based on metallurgical performance and economics. Combined with surface and underground mining capability, this allows MDN to draw on multiple feed sources and optimize the overall production mix.
Exploration work continued throughout the quarter across the existing property and in the recently acquired Falcon area. Sampling and mapping have been initiated, and diamond drilling has commenced in these new areas. Given the extent of existing drilling and the level of work completed at Falcon and other areas to date, the planned drill program is intended to test the potential to add mineral resources to support the expansion of heap leach operations. The Company expects to complete the drill program and associated testing is expected before year-end to be included in the PEA. Exploration drilling will continue thereafter. Further regional consolidation remains a key corporate strategy objective.
Review of Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Croal, P.Eng., Chief Technical Officer for Cerrado Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Cerrado
Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mines in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.
In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Massif.
In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the development and exploration of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near the deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by existing infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant development and exploration opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cash flow generation potential.
In Canada, Cerrado is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade, Direct Reduced Iron project, located on the traditional Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the municipality of Chibougamau. The Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a premium iron concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high-grade and high-purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.
For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at:
Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman
Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
...
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that discuss predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect",“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado; production guidance and targets for 2026, including the expectation that full-year 2026 production will exceed 60,000 GEO and that production in the second half of 2026 will exceed the first half; the availability of additional underground mineralized material in Q4 2026; the commissioning of the new crushing plant and its expected effect on delivery to the heap leach pad; the capacity of the new tailings facility; the timing of completion and the capacity of the new heap leach pad; the incorporation of lower-grade material into heap leach feed; the routing of higher-grade Calandrias material to the Martinetas CIL plant and the expected recoveries and economic benefit of doing so; expected cash flow generation; the timing, scope and anticipated results of the new PEA, including a consolidated mine plan with an extended mine life and an increased production profile, for which no assurance is provided; the timing, completion and results of exploration and drilling at MDN, Falcon and Calandrias II, and their potential to add mineral resources; future regional consolidation; the expected timing of release of the Company's Q3 2026 financial results; and the potential of the Lagoa Salgada and Mont Sorcier projects.
In making these forward-looking statements, Cerrado has made certain assumptions, including: gold and silver prices and foreign exchange rates consistent with current levels; mining, processing and recovery performance consistent with recent results and laboratory testwork; the timely commissioning of the crushing plant and completion of the new heap leach pad on schedule and on budget; continued access to underground mineralized material as planned; the availability of drilling contractors, assay laboratories and the independent consultants engaged to prepare the PEA; exploration results consistent with management's expectations; and stable political, economic, fiscal and regulatory conditions in Argentina, including with respect to permitting, import controls and currency controls.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: gold and silver price volatility; variations in grade, recovery and throughput; delays or cost overruns in construction and commissioning; equipment, labour, supply chain or weather disruptions; the risk that exploration does not outline additional mineral resources or that the PEA does not support an extended mine life or higher production; the speculative nature of a PEA, which may include inferred mineral resources; political, economic, inflation, currency and regulatory risks in Argentina; the risks associated with operating MDN without a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability; and the other risks described under“Risks & Uncertainties” in the Company's MD&A and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators. Although Cerrado believes these assumptions are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations in any forward-looking statement will prove correct. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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