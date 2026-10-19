MEXC September Highlights: Tradfi Asset Coverage Tops 10,000, Guardian Fund Adds 1,000 BTC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today announced its September 2026 platform highlights, led by expanding its traditional finance (TradFi) asset coverage to more than 10,000 assets and adding 1,000 BTC to its Guardian Fund. These developments reflect MEXC's ongoing efforts to broaden users' access to global markets and strengthen user asset protection.









In September, MEXC recorded $407 billion in total trading volume. The platform listed 178 new tokens across spot and futures markets. These new listings generated $551 million in trading volume.

MEXC is committed to building a 0 Fee Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, lowering trading costs while giving users access to a broader range of markets. In September, MEXC expanded its 0-Fee trading offering to 1,575 trading pairs, helping users save $110 million in trading fees.

MEXC continued to strengthen user trust through measures focused on asset protection and transparency. A series of recent security incidents across the digital asset industry has highlighted the evolving risks facing crypto platforms and users, underscoring the need for continued investment in user protection. In September, MEXC allocated an additional 1,000 BTC to its Guardian Fund, marking its second major BTC allocation this year. The Guardian Fund now holds 2,000 BTC and over 100 million USDT, strengthening MEXC's reserves for user protection. MEXC also released its September Proof of Reserves report, independently audited by Hacken, which showed reserve ratios of 119% for USDT, 111% for USDC, 297% for BTC, and 111% for ETH. All four assets had reserve ratios above 100%, demonstrating sufficient reserves to cover corresponding user liabilities.

In September, MEXC handled 48,268 user inquiries with an average response time of 76.71 seconds. The platform also issued 24,908 Loss Coverage Vouchers, reflecting its continued commitment to responsive service and user support.

MEXC's progress in the last month reflects its continued commitment to putting users first, with efforts to expand asset access, lower trading costs, and strengthen asset protection driven by users' evolving needs. Moving forward, MEXC will continue to improve its platform and services to deliver a more accessible, secure, and user-centric trading experience.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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