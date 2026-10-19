Clinical Trial Supplies Market Forecasts Growth From $5.7 Billion (2025) To $10.7 Billion By 2033, Profiling Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Almac Group, UPS Healthcare & 6 Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 120-Page Report Examines How Biologics, Personalized Medicine and Decentralized Trials Are Raising Demand for Cold-Chain and Just-in-Time Logistics as Sponsors Outsource to CROs, CMOs and Third-Party Providers

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase, Service, Product, Therapeutic Area, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial supplies market was valued at an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising research and development investments, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and the globalization of clinical trials.

Growth in biologics and personalized medicine is creating demand for specialized clinical trial supply chain services. Monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, and gene therapies require controlled storage, cold chain logistics, and precise transportation processes. In response, clinical trial supply providers are expanding temperature-sensitive logistics, advanced storage infrastructure, and real-time monitoring capabilities to maintain product integrity throughout the trial lifecycle.

Personalized medicine is also accelerating the adoption of just-in-time manufacturing and delivery models. These models help sponsors manage patient-specific treatments, control costs, reduce waste, and coordinate delivery to clinical sites. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly partnering with specialized logistics providers, contract manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations for packaging, investigational drug distribution, supply chain management, and regulatory compliance.

Decentralized clinical trials are further increasing the need for flexible, patient-focused supply strategies. As trial activities move beyond traditional research sites, sponsors require reliable direct-to-patient delivery, responsive inventory management, and logistics networks capable of supporting geographically dispersed participants. The transition is strengthening demand for providers with global reach, regulatory expertise, and end-to-end clinical trial supply capabilities.

Clinical trial globalization remains a significant market driver. Rising trial costs and patient recruitment challenges are encouraging sponsors to conduct and outsource studies across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. Developing economies offer diverse patient populations, opportunities for rare disease research, and potential cost advantages. Government funding for biomedical research in countries such as China and Singapore is supporting regional activity, while streamlined patient recruitment is improving trial efficiency in parts of Latin America.

Higher rates of oncology, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and rare conditions are also expanding the volume and complexity of drug development programs. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing clinical research budgets to advance novel therapeutics, creating sustained demand for manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and supply chain management services.

Compliance requirements under Good Manufacturing Practices and Good Distribution Practices continue to influence outsourcing decisions. Sponsors are adopting functional service provider partnerships and other flexible models to access specialist expertise, optimize operating costs, reduce disruption risks, and maintain compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and evaluates industry trends across major market segments from 2021 to 2033.



Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and others

Service: Manufacturing, Storage & Distribution, Cold Chain, Non-cold Chain, and Supply Chain Management

Product: Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Medical device, and others

Therapeutic area: Oncology, CNS Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, and others Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed clinical trial supplies market estimates and forecasts across major segments and regions

Assessment of market drivers, emerging trends, growth opportunities, and competitive dynamics

Analysis of biologics logistics, cold chain requirements, decentralized trials, and outsourcing strategies

Regional and country-level revenue insights to support market entry and investment planning

Competitive intelligence covering key participants, market presence, and product innovation Actionable insights to guide strategic decisions, identify revenue opportunities, and strengthen supply chain planning

The report offers decision-makers a comprehensive view of the clinical trial supplies market as sponsors prioritize resilient logistics, regulatory compliance, temperature-controlled infrastructure, and scalable global supply networks. These capabilities will remain central to supporting increasingly complex clinical studies and expanding access to innovative therapies through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Phase

1.2.2. Service

1.2.3. Product

1.2.4. Therapeutic Area

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. Internal Database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Clinical Trial Supplies Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Supply Trends

3.6.2. Demand Trends

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Phase: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Phase: Movement Analysis

4.3. Clinical Trial Supplies Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Phase, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Phase I

4.4.1. Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Phase II

4.5.1. Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Phase III

4.6.1. Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Service: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Service: Movement Analysis

5.3. Clinical Trial Supplies Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Manufacturing

5.4.1. Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Storage & Distribution

5.5.1. Storage & Distribution Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Cold Chain

5.5.3. Non-cold Chain

5.6. Supply Chain Management

5.6.1. Supply Chain Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Product: Movement Analysis

6.3. Clinical Trial Supplies Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Pharmaceutical

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Biologics

6.5.1. Biologics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Medical Device

6.6.1. Medical Device Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis

7.3. Clinical Trial Supplies Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Oncology

7.4.1. Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.5. CNS Diseases

7.5.1. CNS Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Cardiovascular Diseases

7.6.1. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Infectious Diseases

7.7.1. Infectious Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Metabolic Disorders

7.8.1. Metabolic Disorders Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Dashboard

8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.3. North America

8.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. U.S

8.3.3. Canada

8.3.4. Mexico

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. UK

8.4.3. Germany

8.4.4. France

8.4.5. Italy

8.4.6. Spain

8.4.7. Denmark

8.4.8. Sweden

8.4.9. Norway

8.5. Asia-Pacific

8.5.1. Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. China

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Thailand

8.5.6. South Korea

8.5.7. Australia

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. Brazil

8.6.3. Argentina

8.7. MEA

8.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. South Africa

8.7.3. Saudi Arabia

8.7.4. UAE

8.7.5. Kuwait

8.7.6. Oman

8.7.7. Qatar

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Participant Categorization

9.1.1. Market Leaders

9.1.2. Emerging Players

9.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Almac Group

9.3.2. Biocair

9.3.3. Catalent Inc.

9.3.4. KLIFO

9.3.5. Movianto

9.3.6. PCI Pharma Services

9.3.7. Sharp Services, LLC

9.3.8. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

9.3.9. United Parcel Service of America, Inc (UPS Healthcare)

9.3.10. Parexel International Corporation

List of Tables [129]

List of Figures [100]

Companies Featured



Almac Group

Biocair

Catalent Inc.

KLIFO

Movianto

PCI Pharma Services

Sharp Services, LLC

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc (UPS Healthcare) Parexel International Corporation

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