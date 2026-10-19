DN Van Lines Expands Local Moving Services To Northern Virginia's Prince William County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dedicated local service now covers Gainesville, Woodbridge, and neighboring communities, coordinated through the company's Sterling, Virginia, branch.

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DN Van Lines is expanding its local moving services in Prince William County, Virginia, adding dedicated local resources for households and businesses searching for movers in Gainesville, VA, and movers in Woodbridge, VA, as well as Dale City, Lake Ridge, Linton Hall, and nearby communities. DN Van Lines of Virginia coordinates the work through its branch at 22601 Davis Drive in Sterling, giving Prince William County residents a local team for everything from apartment moves to full-home relocations.A fast-growing county with specific moving needsPrince William County is Virginia's second-most populous county, with 482,204 residents in the 2020 census. Gainesville alone grew by more than half between 2010 and 2020, to over 17,000 residents. The community took its name from a landowner named Gaines who donated land for a railroad depot in the 1850s, and it is now a hub of retail, housing, and commuter traffic at the crossing of Interstate 66 and Route 29, about 30 miles from Washington, D.C., Virginia Gateway, with more than 120 shops and restaurants anchoring daily life, and several large residential communities surrounding it.That growth has created a mix of housing that makes local moves more involved than a simple truck and a crew. The county includes gated neighborhoods and age-restricted communities, such as Heritage Hunt, a 55-plus community with roughly 1,800 homes on 750 acres, and it sits close to Marine Corps Base Quantico. Local moves in the area often depend on gate access, HOA move-in rules, reserved truck parking and military or federal timelines, and DN Van Lines has built its Prince William County pages around those details.A new planning tool for gated and HOA communitiesTo help residents prepare, DN Van Lines has added a free Gate and HOA Move-In Note Builder to its Gainesville page. Customers choose whether they are moving in or out, the type of community, their move date and a preferred arrival window, and the tool writes a short, polite message they can copy and send to their community office or property manager. The message asks about permitted move hours, gate passes or vehicle registration, where the truck may park, and whether the community needs insurance paperwork from the moving company. The goal is to remove the most common sources of moving-day delays before the crew arrives.Services available in Prince William CountyDN Van Lines provides local and long-distance moving, packing, climate-controlled storage at its Sterling warehouse, commercial and office relocations, and military and government moves. The company is GSA-approved and military-certified, which matters in a region where federal employees, contractors and military families make up a large share of movers. The company lists pages for Woodbridge, Dale City, Lake Ridge, Linton Hall, Marumsco, and Gainesville on its Virginia hub, and each page covers local moving details for that community.Planning a move in Prince William CountyDN Van Lines recommends booking four to six weeks ahead for most local moves, and six to eight weeks for summer, military orders or moves tied to a closing date. Residents of gated or HOA communities should contact their community office early, since some require advance notice or a move-in deposit. Customers can request a free estimate online or by phone.Every mover on DN Van Lines trucks is a background-checked W-2 employee, never day labor or a subcontracted crew. The company is federally licensed under USDOT 1141917 and A+ accredited by the Better Business Bureau.About DN Van Lines: DN Van Lines is an independently owned moving and storage company headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, with branches in Massachusetts, Virginia, and Florida. It provides local and long-distance moving, packing, storage, commercial relocations, and military and government moves. The company is federally licensed under USDOT 1141917 and is A+ accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Oded Carmi

DN Van Lines

+1 800-516-6837

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DN Van Lines Expands Local Moving Services to Northern Virginia's Prince William County News Provided By Rotate Digital October 19, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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