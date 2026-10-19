Bestselling Author Andrew Hunter Murray Joins The Plum Edit Society For Members-Only Book Club

The Plum Edit

Bestselling novelist and No Such Thing As A Fish co-host Andrew Hunter Murray joins The Plum Edit Society for an exclusive discussion of his novel Bad Deeds.

- Zeynep Köseoğlu

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author and broadcaster Andrew Hunter Murray joins The Plum Edit Society for an exclusive members-only online Book Club, giving members the opportunity to meet the author behind Bad Deeds and take part in a live literary conversation.

Murray is the author of The Last Day, The Sanctuary and A Beginner's Guide to Breaking and Entering. His latest novel, Bad Deeds, brings his distinctive approach to contemporary fiction to a story exploring power, ambition and the consequences of trying to do the right thing in a complicated world.

Alongside his work as a novelist, Murray is widely known as a co-host of the award-winning podcast No Such Thing As A Fish, created by the researchers behind QI. He is also a writer for Private Eye and a familiar voice on BBC Radio 4.

Rather than a traditional book club where readers discuss a title among themselves, The Plum Edit Society 's online Book Club creates an opportunity for members to hear directly from the person behind the work.

During the members-only session, Murray will discuss Bad Deeds, his writing process and the ideas that shaped the novel, followed by an opportunity for members to join the conversation and put their own questions to the author.

The Book Club forms part of The Plum Edit Society, the members-only community from independent cultural platform The Plum Edit. Created for the culturally curious, the Society extends The Plum Edit's editorial approach into a more participatory form of cultural discovery, creating opportunities for members to engage with writers and ideas through carefully curated conversations.

The event reflects The Plum Edit's approach to cultural engagement, extending its editorial platform beyond publishing into exclusive experiences. Through direct conversations with established authors and cultural figures, The Plum Edit Society offers members opportunities to participate in the ideas and stories they discover.

Andrew Hunter Murray is a bestselling novelist, writer and broadcaster. He is the author of The Last Day, The Sanctuary, A Beginner's Guide to Breaking and Entering and Bad Deeds. He is also a co-host of the award-winning podcast No Such Thing As A Fish, created by the researchers behind QI, and has worked across print, podcasting and radio, including Private Eye and BBC Radio 4.

The Plum Edit is an independent cultural platform and community for art, ideas and shared experiences. Through original journalism, interviews and cultural discovery, it creates a curated world for the culturally curious. The Plum Edit Society is its members-only community, creating opportunities for members to engage more closely with writers, thinkers and cultural voices through exclusive conversations and shared experiences.

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Bestselling Author Andrew Hunter Murray Joins The Plum Edit Society for Members-Only Book Club News Provided By The Plum Edit October 19, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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