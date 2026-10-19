Dave Wallace Contrasts His Positions With Johnny Olszewski's Votes On Immigration Enforcement And Girls' Sports

Restore America's Mission

Dave Wallace states the Great Baltimore Comeback Starts when we protect our Communities and we protect our children!

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Dave Wallace, candidate for Congress in Maryland's Second Congressional District, called for leadership that listens to voters, citing January 2025 Gonzales polling and two House votes on immigration enforcement and girls' athletic competition.“Our district and our country need common-sense leadership-leadership that listens to you, the voter, not to party leadership in Washington,” Wallace said.The January 2025 Gonzales poll found that 76% of Maryland voters supported requiring local officials to cooperate with federal authorities to arrest and deport people in the country illegally who have committed crimes. Support included 65% of registered Democrats and 79% of voters in the Baltimore suburbs.Wallace said he would have supported the Laken Riley Act, which expanded mandatory federal immigration detention requirements for certain noncitizens arrested for, charged with, convicted of, or admitting to specified offenses. Its detention provisions do not require a criminal conviction.The House passed the legislation 263–156 on January 22, 2025, with 46 House Democrats voting in favor. Congressman John Olszewski voted against it, according to House Roll Call 23.Gonzales polling from the same survey period also found that 76% of Maryland voters opposed allowing biological males who identify as female to compete on girls' high-school junior varsity and varsity teams. Opposition included 65% of registered Democrats and 78% of voters in the Baltimore suburbs.The House passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025 by 218–206 on January 14, 2025. Olszewski voted against that legislation as well, according to House Roll Call 12. Wallace said he would have voted in favor.“I'd have voted with you both times. Common sense. These are not partisan issues,” Wallace said.“These poll results show agreement across party lines. Voters deserve a representative who listens to their concerns and stands up for public safety and fair competition for girls.”Wallace encouraged residents to examine the public voting records and judge the candidates by their stated positions.“Check the record yourself,” Wallace said.“My commitment is to represent you and bring common-sense leadership to Washington.”Paid for by Wallace for America.###

Derek Noyes

Restore America's Mission

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Dave Wallace contrasts his positions with Johnny Olszewski's votes on immigration enforcement and girls' sports News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION October 19, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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