Brandaxis Launches Pay As You Go AI Visibility Tracking To Help Agencies And Businesses Cut LLM Tracking Costs

BrandAxis Pay As You Go AI Visibility Tracking

New usage-based AI visibility software gives agencies & businesses complete control over their AI tracking, replacing rigid subscription tiers & unused credits

- Felix NortonCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BrandAxis, an AI visibility tracking and analytics platform, has launched Pay-As-You-Go AI Trackers, a flexible, usage-based pricing model designed to help digital marketing agencies, brands and enterprises reduce unnecessary spending on AI visibility software.The new offering allows customers to configure exactly how many prompts, AI models and workspaces they need, without committing to fixed tracking bundles or upgrading their entire subscription to accommodate changing requirements.Starting at $0.51 per tracker per month, plus a $1 monthly base fee, BrandAxis Trackers offers a more flexible way to monitor how brands appear in AI-generated answers across platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Google AI Mode. Claude prompt tracking and other LLMs.Rethinking the Cost of AI Visibility TrackingAs AI search becomes an increasingly important channel for brand discovery, businesses are investing in AI visibility tools to measure how frequently their products, services and competitors appear in answers generated by large language models (LLMs).Also referred to as AI search tracking, LLM rank tracking, or Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) monitoring, these platforms help marketers understand their visibility beyond traditional Google search rankings.However, many AI visibility software providers like SEMRrush, Ahrefs, Peec and Otterly rely on fixed monthly subscriptions, predefined prompt limits or prepaid credit bundles.These structures can create unnecessary costs when organisations use only a portion of their allocated tracking capacity or need to purchase a higher-tier plan to access additional models, prompts or workspaces.For agencies managing multiple client accounts, the problem is particularly pronounced.A small client may require only 10 prompts on ChatGPT, while another needs 100 prompts tracked across several AI models. Yet traditional pricing structures can force agencies into packages that do not reflect the actual requirements of their client portfolios.BrandAxis aims to change this by making AI visibility tracking a configurable, usage-based service rather than a fixed software package."LLM tracking is quickly becoming a commodity. We believe the next major innovation isn't just about collecting more data, but about making that data more accessible, affordable and commercially practical," said Felix Norton, Co-founder and CEO of BrandAxis."Many SaaS pricing models benefit when customers purchase more capacity than they use. We wanted to build the opposite: a platform where customers have complete control over what they track and what they pay."Pay Only for the AI Visibility Tracking You NeedBrandAxis's Pay-As-You-Go model introduces a straightforward unit of measurement called a **Tracker**.One tracker represents one prompt monitored on one AI model for a month, with daily tracking updates.For example, a business monitoring 25 prompts across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity would require 75 trackers. At the entry-level rate, that configuration costs $39.25 per month, including the $1 base fee.Compared to other platforms like SEMRush, BrandAxis allows users to save up to 80% on their fees.Rather than purchasing an entire subscription tier, customers choose the specific tracking configuration required for each brand or campaign.The model provides several key advantages:- Usage-based pricing: Pay for configured prompts and AI models instead of fixed tracking bundles or unused credits.- Unlimited workspaces: Manage multiple brands, campaigns or client accounts without workspace limits.- Independent model selection: Choose different AI models for different clients, rather than applying the same model selection to an entire subscription.- Flexible scaling: Add or remove trackers whenever requirements change, with prorated charges for additions and credits for unused time after reductions.- Transparent client-level costs: Each workspace receives its own line on the monthly invoice, simplifying agency cost allocation.- Volume-based discounts: Per-tracker rates decrease at higher usage levels, rewarding agencies and businesses as their tracking requirements grow.For his specialist SEO & GEO agency Woww, this flexibility provides them with thousands in saved tooling spend.This structure allows organisations to align AI search monitoring expenditure more closely with their actual tracking requirements.Built for Digital Marketing Agencies Managing Multiple ClientsThe launch is particularly relevant to SEO agencies, GEO agencies, digital marketing companies and marketing consultants offering AI visibility reporting as a service.Agencies regularly experience changes in their client portfolios. New clients are onboarded, existing clients expand their requirements, and projects may be paused or discontinued.Under fixed-plan pricing, these changes can force agencies to upgrade subscriptions, purchase additional credits or continue paying for unused capacity.BrandAxis Trackers allows each client to have an independently configured workspace while sharing the benefits of the agency's combined tracking volume.An agency could track one client exclusively on ChatGPT, monitor another across three AI models and provide broader coverage for a large enterprise customer - all within the same account.Each client receives tracking coverage appropriate to its budget and commercial objectives."Agencies shouldn't have to restructure their entire SaaS subscription every time they win or lose a client," added Norton."If you onboard a new client, you should be able to add exactly what they need. If a client leaves, your costs should come down. And if one client needs an additional AI model, that shouldn't force you to upgrade tracking for every other client."For agencies reselling AI visibility monitoring, this flexibility can also make it easier to protect margins, price services competitively and introduce AI search reporting to smaller clients without committing to disproportionately expensive software packages.Helping Businesses Optimise Their AI Search Monitoring BudgetsAlthough designed with agency workflows in mind, usage-based AI visibility tracking also benefits businesses managing their own brands.Companies can allocate more tracking resources to commercially important products, services, regions or markets while maintaining lighter coverage in lower-priority areas.For example, an ecommerce business could track hundreds of high-intent purchasing prompts across several AI platforms, while using a smaller selection of prompts to monitor emerging product categories.A multi-brand organisation could give its flagship brand extensive AI visibility coverage while monitoring smaller brands using fewer prompts and models.This allows marketing teams to concentrate their budgets where the data is most valuable, rather than adjusting their strategies to accommodate predefined software limits.A More Flexible Future for AI Visibility SoftwareBrandAxis believes that as AI visibility tracking becomes a standard part of digital marketing, software pricing will need to evolve alongside the needs of the businesses adopting it.The company's usage-based pricing model is designed to make AI brand monitoring accessible to smaller businesses while providing the scalability required by agencies and enterprise marketing teams.With no minimum contract term, self-service workspace management, flexible monthly billing and volume-based pricing, BrandAxis is positioning Pay-As-You-Go Trackers as an alternative to traditional fixed-plan AI tracking software."AI visibility tracking should be scalable in both directions," Norton concluded. "Whether you're tracking one brand or hundreds of clients, you should have the freedom to decide exactly what you measure and what you're prepared to spend."Availability and PricingBrandAxis Pay-As-You-Go Trackers is available through the company's platform.Standard AI interface trackers start at $0.51 per tracker per month, with rates decreasing to $0.23 at higher volume bands.Businesses and agencies can explore pricing, configure workspaces and estimate their monthly tracking costs using the online calculator.To see how much they will save compared to alternative platforms like Promptwatch, Peec, Otterly etcAbout BrandAxisBrandAxis is an AI visibility tracking and analytics SaaS platform founded by Felix Norton and Freddie O'Donnell in Cape Town, South Africa.The platform helps businesses, marketers and digital agencies measure, monitor and improve how their brands appear in AI-generated answers.Through prompt tracking, competitor benchmarking, brand mention analysis, sentiment monitoring and source attribution, BrandAxis provides insight into how AI platforms represent and recommend brands.BrandAxis supports organisations looking to understand their presence across AI-powered discovery channels and develop measurable AI search optimisation strategies.

Felix Norton

Woww Digital

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BrandAxis Launches Pay As You Go AI Visibility Tracking to Help Agencies and Businesses Cut LLM Tracking Costs News Provided By Woww Digital October 19, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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