Leagend Presents Integrated Supercap Starting Support For Winter Vehicle Readiness

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leagend highlights battery-free, permanently installed SuperCap starting support for workshops, distributors and commercial vehicle operators.

- leagend management teamFRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSE, GERMANY, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend is highlighting its leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series as an integrated approach to winter vehicle readiness for automotive distributors, importers, workshop networks and fleet service providers. Unlike conventional portable jump starters primarily intended for emergency use, the battery-free SuperCap series is designed for permanent installation as part of the vehicle's starting support system. Working alongside the original vehicle battery, it can participate in everyday engine starts, share starting loads and provide relevant battery and device status information.Winter preparation brings these functions into a practical context. A passenger vehicle parked outdoors overnight, a service vehicle preparing for its first appointment and a commercial vehicle scheduled for an early departure all depend on starting as part of their daily use. For professional aftermarket partners serving these customers, the product's role throughout normal vehicle operation is an important part of understanding its winter application.Integrating SuperCap Technology into Everyday Vehicle StartingThe leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series uses battery-free supercapacitor technology to store and release energy for engine starting. It works alongside the vehicle's original battery and is designed for permanent installation. Through this arrangement, the device becomes part of the vehicle's starting process, combining starting assistance with intelligent operation and battery and device status monitoring.Permanent installation and everyday starting participation are central to this approach. Once correctly installed and operating within the relevant conditions, the system can participate in normal engine starts. Its function therefore extends into the vehicle's regular starting routine, where the supercapacitors and the original battery work together to meet starting demands.This gives permanent installation a practical meaning beyond keeping equipment on the vehicle. The installed system is designed to contribute during use, allowing starting support to be considered as part of everyday vehicle preparation. For customers, the value is connected to how their vehicle operates each day and how they understand the condition of the equipment supporting it.Sharing Battery Starting Loads Through Intelligent OperationA key element is sharing the original battery's starting load. Engine cranking requires a brief, high-current discharge. By contributing energy during this process, the supercapacitors help reduce the portion of the starting load carried by the original battery. The contribution depends on the vehicle, battery and device conditions, with intelligent control supporting the system's response to the application.The series' AI self-learning functionality helps the system recognise vehicle starting characteristics and respond to relevant operating conditions. This brings the discussion beyond a single peak-current specification to the interaction between the installed equipment and the vehicle it serves. Reducing the original battery's starting burden is an important aspect of that interaction and a relevant consideration in broader battery care. By reducing the starting load on the original battery, this approach may help support longer battery replacement intervals.After the engine starts, the vehicle's charging system replenishes the supercapacitors, supporting subsequent use. Low power consumption, together with an exceptionally long service life and the capacity for repeated use, supports continued onboard operation across successive seasons. These characteristics connect the product's winter relevance with a longer period of everyday use.Connecting Starting Assistance with Battery and Device Status MonitoringMonitoring is another part of the integrated approach. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series brings together information relating to the vehicle's original battery and the device itself. App connectivity provides access to relevant status information and operating records, helping users understand both the battery being supported and the installed equipment providing that support.This visibility is particularly relevant to a product that remains on the vehicle. Starting participation and state awareness become connected aspects of the user experience: the system contributes during starting, while available information helps users follow its operation over time.For professional service partners, explaining these functions can form part of product handover and subsequent customer communication, alongside appropriate battery testing and maintenance. The combination of starting support and onboard status information also provides a more comprehensive basis for discussing vehicle readiness with customers.Supporting Winter Readiness Across Different Vehicle ApplicationsCold-weather capability supports this operating model. leagend specifies a temperature range of −40°C to 80°C, with no performance reduction at −40°C. For applications in high-latitude regions with harsh winters, this characteristic supports the evaluation of permanently installed starting assistance under demanding environmental conditions.Winter suitability also involves how a vehicle is used. Regular daily operation, outdoor parking and intermittent use create different application requirements. The combination of temperature capability, everyday starting participation, low power consumption and status information allows the series to be assessed against those requirements as a complete installed solution.For automotive aftermarket partners, this creates a more specific basis for product discussions with their customers. A workshop network may consider suitable installations alongside battery and starting-system services. A distributor serving fleet maintenance businesses may examine vehicles with different operating schedules and starting requirements. In each case, the commercial relevance begins with the customer's actual vehicle use and the role an installed system could play within it.The product range supports these discussions across 12V and 24V applications. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series includes leagend JS200, JS300 and JS400 for suitable 12V applications, while leagend JS600 serves suitable 24V trucks, large trucks, buses and other heavy-duty vehicles. Individual model specifications, starting requirements, installation conditions and operating environments provide the basis for application matching.Building Professional Automotive Partnerships Through Integrated Starting SolutionsAs a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend brings more than 20 years of experience in battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms. This background supports its development of products addressing related aspects of battery condition, vehicle electrical systems and starting operation.Its wider portfolio includes battery testers, battery monitoring products, battery chargers and automotive diagnostic tools, providing complementary options for professional automotive customers. Together with the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series, these solutions reflect the company's continued focus on supporting professional automotive service, maintenance and vehicle operation requirements.Through its winter-focused communications, leagend is presenting a broader understanding of installed starting support: a product that participates in everyday starts, shares battery workload and provides relevant status information throughout use.The company welcomes discussions with professional partners exploring how this approach fits their customers' vehicles and service requirements.Distributors, importers and professional service providers can request model specifications, installation information, monitoring-function details and distribution opportunities. Enquiries can include target vehicle types, system voltages, operating conditions and intended customer applications.Explore the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series:collections/supercap-jump-starterFor product information, application support and professional partnership enquiries, contact leagend at....About leagendleagend is a top manufacturer specialising in battery testing, battery monitoring and related automotive electronics. With more than 20 years of experience in battery technologies and algorithms, the company develops products for professional automotive, commercial-vehicle and battery-service applications worldwide.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ + +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Presents Integrated SuperCap Starting Support for Winter Vehicle Readiness News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 19, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Technology



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