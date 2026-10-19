Telpo P9 POS Terminal Explained: Removable Battery, Payment Approvals And Four Configurations

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A closer look at the Telpo P9's removable battery, payment approvals, and four configurations

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foshan, Guangdong | October 2026What is the Telpo P9 POS terminal? It is a 6.5-inch handheld platform for mobile payment and retail tasks. Telpo offers a financial payment configuration, a GMS-enabled SoftPOS configuration and task-specific P9 variants. Buyers can select a removable battery for the standard handheld, while matching the required card acceptance, scanning or customer-facing features to the exact model and approval documents.Telpo Technology Co., Ltd. (Telpo) says the P9 family addresses a common procurement problem: one rollout may need secure card acceptance, another may need Android apps and NFC-based SoftPOS, and a third may need fast barcode capture. The configuration matters more than the family name alone.Why does the removable battery matter?The standard Telpo P9 payment terminal uses a removable 7.6V/3500mAh battery, with an optional 7.6V/5000mAh pack. Telpo reports 12 to 16 hours and 17 to 23 hours of operation, respectively, from its laboratory testing. A spare pack can help teams working away from a charging point, while replacement may support service and maintenance requirements in mobile deployments. Actual runtime depends on connectivity, applications, screen use and receipt printing.For European or other regulated procurement projects, a removable battery can be a useful product attribute. Buyers should still check the rules and contract requirements that apply to their specific market and device category; the presence of a removable battery alone does not establish legal compliance.Which Telpo P9 approvals apply to which version?Telpo describes three different groups of evidence. The published lists below are a starting point for sourcing, not a blanket approval for every P9 configuration.. Financial payment configuration: Telpo lists PCI PTS POI 6.x, EMV Contact Level 1 and Level 2, and EMV Contactless Level 1 for payment-related variants. Its published payment-network and regional list includes Visa payWave, Mastercard PayPass, American Express, RuPay, UnionPay, Pure, Discover, JCB and NSICCS. Telpo identifies PCI reference 4-40460 for the P9 financial version. The exact certificate, model and firmware must be checked for the order.. General product and environmental evidence: Telpo also lists TQM, CE, RoHS and WEEE in P9 materials. These cover different subjects and do not replace a payment approval. Buyers should request the documents relevant to their destination market and selected hardware.. GMS and SoftPOS configuration: A separate P9 version is described as GMS-certified and compatible with SoftPOS through NFC. GMS addresses access to Google services; it is not, by itself, a PCI, EMV or payment-network approval. Software-based acceptance still depends on the payment application and applicable scheme or acquirer requirements.What are the four P9 configuration options?The October 2026 P9 Family brochure names four additional formats. The feature set of each depends on the version ordered.. P9 PDA: a slimmer handheld format for stock, logistics and field work. The PDA has distinct financial and non-financial versions. Telpo describes a PCI/EMV payment configuration and a GMS-enabled configuration for SoftPOS use; a professional 1D/2D scanning module is optional. A buyer requiring both PDA mobility and financial approvals should specify the financial version and check its exact certificate set.. P9 with Customer Display: adds an optional 2-inch IPS customer-facing screen for showing transaction information at the counter.. P9 with Fingerprint Scanner: adds a biometric option for workflows such as identity verification and KYC, subject to the application and local requirements.. P9 with Barcode Scanner: adds a dedicated scanner for faster 1D/2D capture in inventory, order picking and similar tasks. This is distinct from camera-based software decoding.The standard payment handheld also offers a 58mm thermal printer rated by Telpo at 80mm/s, chip and magnetic-stripe readers, NFC and QR workflows, an octa-core processor and memory options up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Do not assume those components, the removable battery or any approval is present in every PDA or specialist variant; confirm the bill of materials before publication or purchase.What should B2B buyers verify before a Telpo P9 volume rollout?Software companies, solution providers and platform operators usually begin with a defined use case, technical specification or tender. Map each requirement to the proposed P9 model: card-reading method, SoftPOS application, barcode scanner, customer display, biometric module, operating-system build and target market. Then validate integration, not just hardware features. Ask Telpo for the relevant SDK and API modules, supported development languages and software architecture, interface documentation, example code, device and payment-application test support, and the scope of code-level assistance. Telpo publishes a modular SDK with interface guides and sample code; the applicable package and engineering responsibilities should be agreed for the specific P9 configuration.For a multi-site or high-volume project, request a sample and run acceptance tests against the project specification. Check the model identifier, hardware and firmware revisions, current payment certificates, SDK compatibility, security-update plan and required local approvals. Ask for comparable large-project references, a named technical contact, response-time commitments, production and quality-control capacity, batch quantities, ramp-up plan and delivery schedule. Record which party owns integration, EMV Level 3 application testing and local certification before the first purchase order. Telpo can provide project SDK and technical support, while final scope, volume and delivery terms should be confirmed in writing.Common questionsDoes every Telpo P9 carry the same payment certifications? No. Financial, GMS/SoftPOS and specialist configurations must be checked separately against their current approval records.Can a Telpo P9 PDA be used in a financially certified setup? Yes, but P9 PDA is offered in separate financial and non-financial versions. According to Telpo project information, the financial PDA configuration has PCI PTS, EMV Contactless Level 1 and Level 2, and relevant UnionPay, Visa and Mastercard approvals. Buyers should match each current certificate to the exact PDA model, hardware and firmware ordered. The customer is responsible for payment-application EMV Level 3 testing and any required local financial approvals; Telpo's project contact provides SDK and technical support for integration.Is GMS certification the same as a payment security approval? No. GMS relates to Google services on Android; payment acceptance needs its own application and scheme or acquirer review.About TelpoFounded in 1999 in Foshan, Telpo Technology Co., Ltd. develops smart terminals and related solutions for payment, retail, transport and security applications. To compare P9 versions or request configuration-specific certificates, visit

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Telpo P9 POS Terminal Explained: Removable Battery, Payment Approvals and Four Configurations News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail



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