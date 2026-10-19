France Violence: All Gatherings, Demonstrations Banned In Marseille

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Oct 19 (IANS) The police prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhone in southern France on Monday banned all gatherings and demonstrations throughout the city of Marseille from noon to 8 pm local time (1800 GMT), according to a post on X by the police prefecture.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed legal action against those responsible for violence during protests across the country on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people flooded streets across major European cities over the weekend, venting mounting anger over surging living costs, housing shortages, and strained public services, Xinhua news agency reported.

From violent clashes in France and Italy to widespread rallies in Portugal, the simultaneous wave of social unrest underscores a deepening socio-economic divide and growing public frustration across the continent.

Macron said Saturday on the social platform X that there is no place for violence in France.

"Those who have engaged in destruction, attacked government offices and businesses, and even looted our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," he said.

In France, nationwide demonstrations on Saturday drew some 550,000 participants, uniting farmers, trade unions, climate activists and students demanding relief from high fuel prices, inflation and public service cuts.

The gatherings rapidly descended into violent clashes. According to the French Interior Ministry, 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, seven of them seriously, while 2,397 people were arrested nationwide.

Protests against the rising cost of living also swept northern Italy. In Milan, hundreds of black-clad demonstrators besieged Piazza del Duomo, throwing firecrackers and bottles at police. At least four officers and 20 protesters were injured, while about 50 demonstrators were detained, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

Clashes between police and protesters also broke out in Belgium's capital Brussels as students and their supporters took to the streets to protest education reforms and rising costs.

Also on Saturday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Lisbon, Porto, Coimbra and other Portuguese cities to demand affordable housing and action to curb the rising cost of living.

According to the police, protesters pitched dozens of tents in Lisbon's central square and carried banners calling for laws to "ban vulture real estate funds," which they accused of fueling property speculation, while chanting "Down with speculation" and "We want housing and jobs."

Several European leaders have condemned the violence, vowing action against rioters.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly condemned the chaos on Saturday, writing on social media: "Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not."

Calling the demonstrators thugs who exploited protests to sow chaos, attack those tasked with keeping people safe and hold entire cities hostage, she said: "Faced with scenes like these, the rejection must be unanimous. Any reticence amounts to justification. Silence is unacceptable."