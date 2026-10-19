Odisha: Jharsuguda Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Exchange Of Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (IANS) The police on Monday apprehended a dreaded criminal following an exchange of fire in the Amdarah forest under the Orient police station area in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, said a senior police official.

The Jharsuguda police also informed the media that the incident took place early Monday morning. The notorious criminal was identified as Bunty Prasad, a resident in the Hanuman Nagar area under the limits of the Orient Police Station of Jharsuguda.

Bunty has reportedly been evading law enforcement and is allegedly wanted in connection with 17 pending serious criminal cases, including attempted murder and Arms Act cases registered at Brajrajnagar and Orient police stations.

According to police, a special team from the Orient police station received reliable intelligence at around 6:00 a.m. indicating that the wanted criminal was hiding out in the dense cover of the Amdarah forest.

“Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police personnel cordoned off the perimeter and launched a meticulous combing operation. Trapped and realising he was cornered, Bunty Prasad attempted to shoot his way out, opening sudden fire on the advancing police party,” the police official added.

Exercising restraint and acting strictly in self-defence, the police team returned controlled fire. During the exchange, a bullet struck Bunty in his left leg, causing him to fall to the ground. The police overpowered and arrested him immediately at the scene. An illegal firearm was also recovered from his possession, and his motorcycle was seized by the police.

Bunty was first rushed to the Khaliakani Community Health Centre for initial medical attention and was later shifted to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for further treatment.

In a separate case, the Brajarajnagar police of Jharsuguda district also arrested another notorious criminal and seized two country-made pistols and some ammunition following a raid on Monday.

Odisha Police have launched a special drive to arrest habitual offenders and criminals to avoid incidents of violence during the ongoing festive season.