High Drama On Noida Road: Cab Driver Speeds Off With 2 Men Clinging To Bonnet (WATCH)

A cab driver allegedly drove recklessly through Noida's Sector 18 with two youths clinging to the bonnet of his moving car following an altercation, triggering a police investigation after a video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media. The Noida Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person after taking cognisance of the viral footage, which purportedly shows the driver speeding along the road while the two youths desperately cling to the front of the vehicle.

Abhay Kumar, ADCP, said the police received the video through social media platforms, showing a cab being driven negligently in Sector 18, Noida, with two youths hanging from its bonnet.

विवाद के बाद कब चालक दो युवकों को बोनट पर लटका कर भागा, नोएडा सेक्टर18 की बताई गई घटना

@noidapolice Ashish Dhama (@IAshishDhama) October 18, 2026

“Taking prompt cognizance of the said incident, immediately an FIR has been registered against unknown person under the section of 281 (rash driving) of BNS at Police Station Sector 20 Noida, and the car used in the incident has been taken into police custody, while the teams have been formed to nab the accused and currently he is absconding,” he said.

Police have identified the vehicle's owner as Sawan Kumar, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad. However, investigators are yet to establish whether Kumar was behind the wheel during the incident or whether someone else was driving the cab.

An initial probe also revealed that the car had previously received a Rs 500 traffic challan for violating road markings in Gurugram. The challan was issued on July 27 this year.

The police have seized the vehicle and formed teams to trace and arrest the suspected driver, who remains absconding.