Victoria Falls Stadium Nears Completion As ICC Inspects Zimbabwe's 2027 ODI WC Venues

MENAFN - IANS) Harare, Oct 19 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said the construction of the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls has entered its final phase, as an ICC delegation wrapped up an inspection of the country's venues for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup.

ZC added that the main building work at Zimbabwe's newest international venue are largely complete, with the media centre, broadcast centre, changing rooms, medical facility, grandstands and grass banks almost ready. It further said the roofing, fitting of bucket seats and other finishing touches are now under way, while corporate gazebos are also set to be put up.

"The main building works are as good as complete and we are now concentrating on the finishes that will bring the stadium together, with all the outstanding materials having been delivered.

"When you look at the outfield and how the facilities are taking shape, there is a real sense of excitement about how close we are to playing cricket here," said ZC managing director Givemore Makoni in a statement on Monday.

ZC added that the venue will host a trial match, the date of which is yet to be announced, before the full completion target is reached in mid-2027. An international series is planned around that time to give the ground a more thorough test ahead of the World Cup. "The initial trial match will give us an opportunity to assess the playing facilities and essential match-day operations," said Makoni.

The 2027 Men's ODI World Cup will be jointly staged by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November. The 14th edition of the tournament will feature 14 teams and 57 matches across 12 venues, and marks the event's return to Africa for the first time since 2003.

It will also be the first time Namibia hosts matches at the showpiece event. Once completed, Victoria Falls will join Harare and Bulawayo as Zimbabwe's host cities. The ICC delegation, led by tournament director Sarah Edgar and Zimbabwe tournament director Hamilton Masakadza, began its inspection at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, a possible venue for warm-up games, before moving on to Harare Sports Club.

"We are pleased with the progress made in addressing the baseline requirements to bring the venues up to the standards necessary for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. The improvements to the stadiums and wider venue infrastructure are clearly evident and will help ensure the grounds are ready to host the tournament.

"Victoria Falls, in particular, is an exciting project. International fans will be in for a real treat, with the opportunity to experience international cricket at such an iconic destination.

"Victoria Falls is already a world-renowned tourist attraction and bringing cricket to this remarkable setting will add another dimension to the experience for visiting fans," said Sarah.

In Harare and Bulawayo, the focus is on upgrading established grounds to meet tournament requirements, which have changed considerably since Zimbabwe last co-hosted the Men's ODI World Cup in 2003.

Selected stands at Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club will be refurbished with bucket seats, while floodlights are set to be installed at Queens Sports Club and the Mosi-oa-Tunya stadium before the tournament. Masakadza, the former Zimbabwe captain, said the inspection had given clarity on the changes needed at the existing venues.

"We've identified areas where we will adjust a little bit and tailor-make to the ICC requirements for the 2027 event. In Victoria Falls, there is a lot of progress and we're all very excited about how things are looking there. In terms of the timelines as well, we're very comfortable with what's happening there."