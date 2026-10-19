China Tightens Drone, Tunnel Machine Exports From Nov. 18
(MENAFN) China is imposing tougher export controls on drones, their key components and specialized construction machinery, with new licensing hurdles aimed at sensitive countries and regions locked in disputes with Beijing.
Two announcements from the Commerce Ministry, which cited national security and national interests, set Nov. 18 as the date both sets of measures take effect.
Drone controls
The drone rules were issued jointly with customs authorities and the Central Military Commission’s Equipment Development Department. Exporters must obtain authorization for items that meet specified technical criteria.
The list includes autopilots built specifically for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and certain engines. It also covers drones and unmanned airships that can fly under control beyond the operator’s line of sight and stay aloft for at least three hours.
Some shorter-endurance aircraft are also covered, as are UAVs with a range of at least 300 kilometers (186 miles). Communications equipment, motors, propeller blades, software and related technologies fall under the controls too.
Authorities have set out simplified procedures for specified shipments, including qualifying exhibition exports. Companies with effective internal compliance systems may be eligible for general licenses.
Construction machinery controls
A separate announcement targets tunnel boring machines, certain walking excavators and high-altitude wet shotcrete machines, which spray concrete, plus specified components and technologies.
Exports to sensitive countries and regions in dispute with China will need licenses. Shipments to all other destinations will go through a registration-based export certification procedure.
Exporters and end users must pledge not to transfer covered Chinese-origin items to countries and regions in dispute with China without authorization. Overseas organizations and individuals are likewise barred from making unauthorized transfers to those destinations.
The tunnel boring controls extend to shield and rock machines, as well as cutting tools, cutterheads and main drive systems.
Walking excavators fall under the rules if they exceed set thresholds for crossing obstacles or trenches, wading through water or climbing slopes.
The shotcrete provisions cover machines designed for use above 3,000 meters (9,843 feet) that meet a set of technical criteria, along with certain components and hydraulic and pumping technologies.
China’s dual-use export control list will be updated when the measures take effect.
Two announcements from the Commerce Ministry, which cited national security and national interests, set Nov. 18 as the date both sets of measures take effect.
Drone controls
The drone rules were issued jointly with customs authorities and the Central Military Commission’s Equipment Development Department. Exporters must obtain authorization for items that meet specified technical criteria.
The list includes autopilots built specifically for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and certain engines. It also covers drones and unmanned airships that can fly under control beyond the operator’s line of sight and stay aloft for at least three hours.
Some shorter-endurance aircraft are also covered, as are UAVs with a range of at least 300 kilometers (186 miles). Communications equipment, motors, propeller blades, software and related technologies fall under the controls too.
Authorities have set out simplified procedures for specified shipments, including qualifying exhibition exports. Companies with effective internal compliance systems may be eligible for general licenses.
Construction machinery controls
A separate announcement targets tunnel boring machines, certain walking excavators and high-altitude wet shotcrete machines, which spray concrete, plus specified components and technologies.
Exports to sensitive countries and regions in dispute with China will need licenses. Shipments to all other destinations will go through a registration-based export certification procedure.
Exporters and end users must pledge not to transfer covered Chinese-origin items to countries and regions in dispute with China without authorization. Overseas organizations and individuals are likewise barred from making unauthorized transfers to those destinations.
The tunnel boring controls extend to shield and rock machines, as well as cutting tools, cutterheads and main drive systems.
Walking excavators fall under the rules if they exceed set thresholds for crossing obstacles or trenches, wading through water or climbing slopes.
The shotcrete provisions cover machines designed for use above 3,000 meters (9,843 feet) that meet a set of technical criteria, along with certain components and hydraulic and pumping technologies.
China’s dual-use export control list will be updated when the measures take effect.
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