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Germany Issues Urgent France Travel Alert After Riots, Over 2,000 Arrests

Germany Issues Urgent France Travel Alert After Riots, Over 2,000 Arrests


Date: 2026-10-19 05:54:25

(MENAFN) Germany warned its citizens on Monday to exercise heightened vigilance in France, cautioning that further unrest could follow a wave of violent demonstrations across the neighboring country.

“Exercise caution and avoid demonstrations if possible,” an advisory on the German Foreign Ministry’s website said.

The German Foreign Ministry said more protests “and, possibly, riots in the coming days” could not be ruled out. Travelers were also urged to heed instructions from French security forces.

The advisory carried a legal warning as well: “Please note that, due to recent changes in the law, you may face fines and claims for damages if you fail to leave unauthorized and violent demonstrations when ordered to do so,” the advisory said.

The alert follows a turbulent weekend. On Sunday, French police fired tear gas and deployed a water cannon against protesters in central Paris, one day after nationwide cost-of-living demonstrations descended into violence that led to more than 2,000 arrests.

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