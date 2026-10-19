Rheinmetall, MSC Win USD155M Romanian Shipyard Bid in Defense Push
(MENAFN) A partnership between German arms maker Rheinmetall and Swiss shipping giant MSC has secured Romania’s Mangalia shipyard in an auction valued at roughly $155 million, Rheinmetall said Monday.
The two companies intend to convert the yard, located south of Constanta, into a dual-use site that builds both civilian and military vessels for Romanian and foreign customers. They will split the purchase price between them, and the deal is expected to close within weeks.
For Rheinmetall Naval Systems, the facility will be central to delivering four vessels ordered by the Romanian government: two 96-meter offshore patrol vessels and two 43-meter diver support vessels.
The yard is also meant to serve as a base for further naval projects, advancing Rheinmetall’s push to widen its footprint across southeastern Europe. Commercial and defense work will proceed side by side, with the site partitioned into distinct sectors and security zones.
Tim Wagner, chief executive of Rheinmetall’s Naval Systems division, said the company will expand and modernize the shipyard once the purchase is complete. The investment will upgrade existing infrastructure, production conditions and capacity to meet future demand, deepening Rheinmetall’s industrial presence in the region, he said.
Rheinmetall has operated in Romania since 2024 through Rheinmetall Automecanica, based in Medias.
The two companies intend to convert the yard, located south of Constanta, into a dual-use site that builds both civilian and military vessels for Romanian and foreign customers. They will split the purchase price between them, and the deal is expected to close within weeks.
For Rheinmetall Naval Systems, the facility will be central to delivering four vessels ordered by the Romanian government: two 96-meter offshore patrol vessels and two 43-meter diver support vessels.
The yard is also meant to serve as a base for further naval projects, advancing Rheinmetall’s push to widen its footprint across southeastern Europe. Commercial and defense work will proceed side by side, with the site partitioned into distinct sectors and security zones.
Tim Wagner, chief executive of Rheinmetall’s Naval Systems division, said the company will expand and modernize the shipyard once the purchase is complete. The investment will upgrade existing infrastructure, production conditions and capacity to meet future demand, deepening Rheinmetall’s industrial presence in the region, he said.
Rheinmetall has operated in Romania since 2024 through Rheinmetall Automecanica, based in Medias.
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