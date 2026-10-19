STL Networks Appoints Kiran Patel And Gaurav Barjatiya To Power Next Phase Of Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India, October 19, 2026: STL Networks Limited (BSE: 544395 | NSE: STLNETWORK), operating under the Invenia brand, today announced the appointments of Mr. Kiran Patel as Head of Design & Operations - Data Center and Mr. Gaurav Barjatiya as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. With data centers at the core of its growth strategy, STL Networks is strengthening its leadership to design and deliver data center projects for hyperscalers, data center providers, government, public-sector, enterprise and telecom customers.
Commenting on the appointments, Chandrasekhara Battula, Interim CEO, Invenia-STL Networks, said, "We are excited to strengthen our leadership team as India's data center story enters a defining phase. As AI, cloud and sovereign workloads scale, data centers are becoming critical national infrastructure, and the industry is shifting towards performance and certainty. Hyperscalers, enterprises and government increasingly want one accountable partner that can bring together the build, the network, the cloud and the security around it. That is the direction in which Invenia-STL Networks is investing, and data centers are central to our next phase of growth.
Kiran will anchor how we design, build and operate with engineering depth and delivery certainty, while Gaurav will lead how we engage customers earlier and take our integrated offering to market. Ultimately, our ambition is to be the partner that India's digital economy relies on for mission-critical infrastructure, and this leadership puts us firmly on that path."
Mr. Patel will lead design, project delivery and operations, bringing together the engineering and execution capabilities needed to take complex data center projects from site assessment through to operational readiness. His appointment supports STL Networks' expansion in data center infrastructure for hyperscalers, telecom operators, government, defence and large enterprises.
Mr. Barjatiya will lead the STL Networks sales, marketing and go-to-market strategy, with a mandate to accelerate growth across Data Center, government, public-sector and enterprise markets. He will focus on strengthening strategic customer relationships, expanding market presence, deepening partnerships and building a robust order pipeline, with data centers anchoring the Company's key technology businesses.
Mr. Patel brings over 29 years of experience in data center project management, critical engineering, facilities management and turnaround operations, with organisations including Yotta Infrastructure, CtrlS, Deutsche Bank (JLLM) and Webwerks India. He has delivered more than 200 MW of data center capacity for hyperscale and enterprise customers. He joins STL Networks from Colt Data Center Services, where he was Head of Delivery and Design (DC Infrastructure) and led major hyperscale projects.
Mr. Barjatiya brings close to 17 years of experience in building and scaling businesses across IT infrastructure, digital infrastructure and technology services. He joins from NCC Limited, where he played a pivotal role in creating and scaling new business opportunities across digital infrastructure and technology services, contributing to an order book exceeding ₹10,000 crore.
About Invenia - STL Networks Ltd.
Invenia is a leading digital infrastructure services company. We enable telcos, data center companies, and large enterprises (in PSUs, Defence, BFSI, Mining, Energy, and Healthcare) across India and the UK with advanced capabilities in designing, building, and managing digital landscapes.
We enable digital transformation by providing state-of-the-art Connectivity Services, System Integration Services (Network, Cloud, and Cybersecurity), Data Center Services, and Managed Services.
Driven by our purpose of "Empowering next-generation innovation through cutting-edge digital infrastructure," we challenge the status quo and shift the trajectory of what's possible. This creates sustainable value for our customers, investors, and employees and fuels human progress.
Commenting on the appointments, Chandrasekhara Battula, Interim CEO, Invenia-STL Networks, said, "We are excited to strengthen our leadership team as India's data center story enters a defining phase. As AI, cloud and sovereign workloads scale, data centers are becoming critical national infrastructure, and the industry is shifting towards performance and certainty. Hyperscalers, enterprises and government increasingly want one accountable partner that can bring together the build, the network, the cloud and the security around it. That is the direction in which Invenia-STL Networks is investing, and data centers are central to our next phase of growth.
Kiran will anchor how we design, build and operate with engineering depth and delivery certainty, while Gaurav will lead how we engage customers earlier and take our integrated offering to market. Ultimately, our ambition is to be the partner that India's digital economy relies on for mission-critical infrastructure, and this leadership puts us firmly on that path."
Mr. Patel will lead design, project delivery and operations, bringing together the engineering and execution capabilities needed to take complex data center projects from site assessment through to operational readiness. His appointment supports STL Networks' expansion in data center infrastructure for hyperscalers, telecom operators, government, defence and large enterprises.
Mr. Barjatiya will lead the STL Networks sales, marketing and go-to-market strategy, with a mandate to accelerate growth across Data Center, government, public-sector and enterprise markets. He will focus on strengthening strategic customer relationships, expanding market presence, deepening partnerships and building a robust order pipeline, with data centers anchoring the Company's key technology businesses.
Mr. Patel brings over 29 years of experience in data center project management, critical engineering, facilities management and turnaround operations, with organisations including Yotta Infrastructure, CtrlS, Deutsche Bank (JLLM) and Webwerks India. He has delivered more than 200 MW of data center capacity for hyperscale and enterprise customers. He joins STL Networks from Colt Data Center Services, where he was Head of Delivery and Design (DC Infrastructure) and led major hyperscale projects.
Mr. Barjatiya brings close to 17 years of experience in building and scaling businesses across IT infrastructure, digital infrastructure and technology services. He joins from NCC Limited, where he played a pivotal role in creating and scaling new business opportunities across digital infrastructure and technology services, contributing to an order book exceeding ₹10,000 crore.
About Invenia - STL Networks Ltd.
Invenia is a leading digital infrastructure services company. We enable telcos, data center companies, and large enterprises (in PSUs, Defence, BFSI, Mining, Energy, and Healthcare) across India and the UK with advanced capabilities in designing, building, and managing digital landscapes.
We enable digital transformation by providing state-of-the-art Connectivity Services, System Integration Services (Network, Cloud, and Cybersecurity), Data Center Services, and Managed Services.
Driven by our purpose of "Empowering next-generation innovation through cutting-edge digital infrastructure," we challenge the status quo and shift the trajectory of what's possible. This creates sustainable value for our customers, investors, and employees and fuels human progress.
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