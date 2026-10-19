DS Group's Catch Salt & Spices Celebrated The Comfort Of Food On SAREGAMA This World Food Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 19, 2026: Catch Salt & Spices, a popular brand from the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, continued its association with ZEE's flagship family reality show SAREGAMA for the second consecutive season. The association spans Zee TV and ZEE5, reaching audiences across linear television, connected TV (CTV) and digital platforms.
Marking World Food Day, Catch Salt & Spices partnered with the show for a special on-set celebration highlighting the emotional connection between food, family and home. With the top 13 contestants away from their families, the activation brought cherished food memories to life, featuring parents sharing special recipes with the contestants. Hosted by Shreyas Talpade, the segment blended engaging conversations with the nostalgia of familiar flavours, reinforcing Catch's brand proposition,“Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota.”
Adding an interactive element, contestants were evaluated on the Catch Gharwarchi Swaad Meter alongside the show's regular scoring. Catch Sprinklers further enhanced the food-tasting experience, bringing the joy of familiar flavours to a celebration that seamlessly connected food and music.
Commenting on the association, Arnab Ghatak Choudhury, Sr. General Manager, Marketing, Catch Salt & Spices, DS Group said,“Food has a unique way of bringing people closer, evoking memories and creating a sense of belonging, even when they are away from home. Through our association with SAREGAMA, Catch Salt & Spices celebrated this emotional connection between food and family. World Food Day offered a meaningful opportunity to bring this sentiment to life, reminding us that the flavours we grow up with are often the ones closest to our hearts.”
About DS Group:
The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.
As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.
Marking World Food Day, Catch Salt & Spices partnered with the show for a special on-set celebration highlighting the emotional connection between food, family and home. With the top 13 contestants away from their families, the activation brought cherished food memories to life, featuring parents sharing special recipes with the contestants. Hosted by Shreyas Talpade, the segment blended engaging conversations with the nostalgia of familiar flavours, reinforcing Catch's brand proposition,“Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota.”
Adding an interactive element, contestants were evaluated on the Catch Gharwarchi Swaad Meter alongside the show's regular scoring. Catch Sprinklers further enhanced the food-tasting experience, bringing the joy of familiar flavours to a celebration that seamlessly connected food and music.
Commenting on the association, Arnab Ghatak Choudhury, Sr. General Manager, Marketing, Catch Salt & Spices, DS Group said,“Food has a unique way of bringing people closer, evoking memories and creating a sense of belonging, even when they are away from home. Through our association with SAREGAMA, Catch Salt & Spices celebrated this emotional connection between food and family. World Food Day offered a meaningful opportunity to bring this sentiment to life, reminding us that the flavours we grow up with are often the ones closest to our hearts.”
About DS Group:
The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.
As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.
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