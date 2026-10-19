A+ Appliance Repair And Maintenance Of Chicago Shares Pre-Winter Checklist To Prevent Costly Appliance Repair

MENAFN - GetNews)"Technician cleaning out an LG dryer in a Chicago laundry room"A+ Appliance Repair and Maintenance of Chicago has released a pre-winter checklist for Chicago homeowners. It covers four cold-weather problems: clogged dryer vents, garage refrigerators and freezers that thaw, washers that freeze in unheated rooms, and hard-water scale from Lake Michigan water. Each comes with quick checks to do before the first freeze.

CHICAGO, IL - October 19, 2026 - A+ Appliance Repair and Maintenance of Chicago, a family-owned appliance repair company on South Indiana Avenue, today released a pre-winter checklist for Chicago-area homeowners. It covers the four problems the team sees climb once temperatures drop: clogged dryer vents, garage refrigerators and freezers that thaw, washers that freeze in unheated rooms, and hard-water scale.

Picture a January morning. The garage freezer has been quietly warming for a week, and nobody noticed until the ice cream went soft. That repair call, and most like it, can be avoided with a ten-minute check in October.

"Every year the same calls start once it gets cold. A garage freezer has thawed, or a dryer needs two cycles to dry one load. Most of it is cheap to prevent if you look before the first freeze," said the A+ Appliance Repair and Maintenance of Chicago.

1. Clean the dryer vent before the heavy laundry months

Heavy coats, flannel sheets, more loads. Dryers worMetk hardest in winter, and that's when they catch fire. The U.S. Fire Administration found that home dryer fires peak in January, and that failure to clean was the leading cause, at 34 percent.

Clean the lint screen after every load. Have the full vent line checked once a year, ideally now. Three warning signs say it can't wait: clothes need a second cycle, the top of the dryer feels hot, or the laundry room smells like something is burning.

2. Check refrigerators and freezers in the garage

This one surprises people. A cold garage can make a freezer warm up.

Most standard refrigerators use one thermostat in the fresh-food section. When the garage gets cold, that section stays cold on its own, so the compressor stops running. On a single-thermostat model the freezer depends on that same compressor, so it slowly thaws. Look up the temperature range in the owner's manual before the first freeze. Garage-rated models and chest freezers with their own thermostat handle Chicago winters far better.

3. Protect washers in unheated basements and garages

Water left inside a washer's hoses and pump can freeze and crack parts. Keep the laundry area above freezing. Check the fill hoses this fall, and replace any with bulges, cracks or damp spots at the fittings. A hose costs far less than a flooded basement.

4. Stay ahead of hard-water scale in Chicago homes

Chicago draws its water from Lake Michigan. City water analyses show hardness of about 140 mg/L, which the U.S. Geological Survey classes as hard. Those minerals build up as scale inside dishwashers, ice makers and washing machines, all year long.

Signs of scale:



Cloudy glasses after a full wash

Ice that comes out slow, small or cloudy White crust around dishwasher spray arms

Run a cleaning cycle once a month, use rinse aid, and change the refrigerator water filter on schedule.

When to call for appliance repair in Chicago

Some problems are past the checklist stage. A gas smell, water on the floor, a breaker that keeps tripping, or a freezer above 0°F all call for a technician.

A+ Appliance Repair and Maintenance of Chicago offers same-day and next-day appointments from 6 AM to 9 PM, seven days a week. The residential diagnostic fee is $79 and is waived when the customer approves the repair. Every repair is quoted as a fixed price for parts and labor before work begins, never by the hour. The company is licensed and insured, and every completed repair is covered by its repair warranty.

Technicians repair refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, cooktops, ice makers and wine coolers from all major brands, including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking, Bosch, Samsung, LG and Whirlpool. The Chicago location holds a 4.9-star rating from more than 500 Google reviews.

Chicago homeowners can read more about appliance repair in Chicago or book a repair online.

About A+ Appliance Repair and Maintenance of Chicago

A+ Appliance Repair and Maintenance of Chicago is a family-owned appliance repair company based at 2701 S Indiana Ave in Chicago. It is part of A+ Appliance Repair and Maintenance, founded in 2015, which also has Illinois locations in Arlington Heights, Glendale Heights and Lisle and serves the Los Angeles, Houston, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. areas. The company offers fixed upfront pricing and same-day or next-day service.

Learn more at aplusappliancepro.