Pakistani Army Announces Death Of Personnel, 4 Militants During Security Operation In Balochistan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Pakistani army announced on Monday that one of its personnel and four militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the southwestern province of Balochistan, as part of the country's counter-terrorism efforts.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported a statement from the Pakistani military as saying that security forces conducted a series of sweep operations in the Shadi Kor area, near the town of Pasni in the province. During one of these operations, the advancing force came under attack, resulting in the death of one of its members.

The statement added that during the operation, security forces clashed with the militants, leading to an intense exchange of fire that resulted in the deaths of all four militants. A large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered during the operation.

The Balochistan region has recently been witnessing rapidly unfolding security developments, with several clashes breaking out between government forces and armed groups.