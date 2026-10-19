Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
WFP To Cut Aid For Nearly Half A Million People In Gaza Due To Funding Shortages

WFP To Cut Aid For Nearly Half A Million People In Gaza Due To Funding Shortages


Date: 2026-10-19 05:47:21

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that a lack of funding is forcing significant cuts to its operations in the Gaza Strip.

This will deprive approximately 500,000 people of monthly food assistance, at a time when two-thirds of the population continue to suffer from severe food insecurity.

The WFP stated that it has reduced the number of people targeted for its monthly food assistance from 1.6 million to 1.1 million due to the funding shortfall.

In September, the WFP announced that it was halving its aid in the occupied West Bank, reducing the number of beneficiaries from 400,000 to 200,000, also citing a shortage of funding. The agency further noted that it requires $386 million over the next six months to assist approximately two million people suffering from food insecurity across Gaza and the West Bank.

MENAFN19102026000067011011ID1111830006


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search