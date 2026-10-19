WFP To Cut Aid For Nearly Half A Million People In Gaza Due To Funding Shortages

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that a lack of funding is forcing significant cuts to its operations in the Gaza Strip.

This will deprive approximately 500,000 people of monthly food assistance, at a time when two-thirds of the population continue to suffer from severe food insecurity.

The WFP stated that it has reduced the number of people targeted for its monthly food assistance from 1.6 million to 1.1 million due to the funding shortfall.

In September, the WFP announced that it was halving its aid in the occupied West Bank, reducing the number of beneficiaries from 400,000 to 200,000, also citing a shortage of funding. The agency further noted that it requires $386 million over the next six months to assist approximately two million people suffering from food insecurity across Gaza and the West Bank.