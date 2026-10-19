Global Green Hydrogen Market Report 2027-2037 EU Mandates, Industrial Offtake, And Maritime Ammonia Drive Selective Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Green Hydrogen Market 2027-2037" has been added tooffering.

The global green hydrogen market is entering a decisive phase, shifting from speculative growth to selective commercial deployment. Following the investment surge of 2021-2022 and market rationalisation during 2024-2025, the sector in 2026 is increasingly shaped by financial discipline, binding demand, policy support and proven industrial applications.

Global green hydrogen production exceeded 1 million tonnes per year for the first time in 2025, compared with 270,000 tonnes in 2021. Installed electrolyser capacity also surpassed 3 GW at mid-year. However, these milestones coincide with a 25% reduction in the International Energy Agency's 2030 project pipeline, which fell from 49 Mt to 37 Mt within one year. Binding offtake agreements represent only 1-5% of announced capacity, highlighting the continuing gap between project announcements and commercially secured demand.

Financial pressure has intensified across the green hydrogen industry. Nikola Corporation, Universal Hydrogen, Heliogen and Green Hydrogen Systems have exited or failed, while Nel Hydrogen, Plug Power, McPhy Energy and Fusion Fuel remain under significant pressure. This restructuring is accelerating market consolidation and increasing the importance of bankable projects, competitive production costs and long-term purchase commitments.

Green hydrogen policy has also diverged sharply by region. The US eliminated the $3/kg Section 45V tax credit under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, weakening investment conditions across the American market. Nel's $400M Michigan gigafactory was permanently cancelled, Plug Power abandoned its Antwerp facility in August 2026, and Air Products recorded a $3.1 billion write-off related to its Massena plant.

Europe has strengthened its green hydrogen framework. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism became financially operational in January 2026, adding approximately 0.85-1.10 EUR/kg to grey hydrogen import costs. The EU Hydrogen Bank's second auction cleared at a record-low subsidy bid of 0.37 EUR/kg, demonstrating improving project competitiveness. China continues state-directed deployment and controls 65% of global installed electrolyser capacity.

Several projects and transactions have provided important evidence of commercial progress. NEOM's 2.2 GW green ammonia complex completed construction in August 2026, becoming the world's first infrastructure-scale green hydrogen project. RWE's 300 MW Lingen project delivered Europe's first commercial green hydrogen through 120 kilometres of pipeline to Evonik's Marl chemical park.

Siemens Energy is spinning out its electrolyser business as Omterra, creating a strongly capitalised Western PEM manufacturer. Hive Hydrogen selected Topsoe's SOEC technology for the $5.8 billion Coega project in South Africa, representing the first GW-scale SOEC commercial commitment. Ballard Power Systems also acquired GeoPura for £275 million, supporting the commercial potential of hydrogen-as-a-service models.

Commercial opportunities are becoming concentrated in applications supported by regulation, infrastructure and creditworthy buyers. Priority markets include refining and industrial hydrogen replacement under binding EU mandates, maritime ammonia aligned with the IMO 2027 framework, green steel for premium-buyer markets, and fuel cells for AI and data centre power requirements.

The report delivers a 521-page analysis of the global green hydrogen market, covering production economics, electrolyser technologies, storage and transport infrastructure, policy developments, project activity and end-use demand. It distinguishes commercially viable opportunities from projects and business models that have failed to secure financing, policy support or binding offtake.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Market forecasts for 2027-2037, including green hydrogen demand by application, infrastructure investment requirements, cost competitiveness and regional market concentration.

Analysis of policy divergence across the US, Europe and China, including EU mandates, carbon pricing mechanisms, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and government-backed deployment.

Assessment of industrial demand across refining, ammonia, chemicals, green steel, maritime fuel, aviation, power generation and AI/data centre applications.

A global green hydrogen projects table updated to September 2026, covering operational, under-construction, development-stage and cancelled projects, including NEOM, Lingen, Normand'Hy, Petrobrazi, Stegra, Coega, HNH Chile, Saemangeum, Air Products Louisiana, HyDeal Ambition and Nel Michigan.

Detailed coverage of alkaline water electrolysis, PEM electrolysis, AEM electrolysis, SOEC, E-TAC, natural hydrogen and PCE, alongside balance of plant costs, manufacturing capacity and market revenues.

Hydrogen storage and transport analysis, including pipelines, maritime shipping, ammonia, liquid hydrogen, compression, liquefaction and underground storage.

Evaluation of fuel cells, fuel cell vehicles, aviation, e-methanol, H-DRI green steel, maritime propulsion, fuel cell trains, power and heat generation, and data centre power systems. Profiles of 170 companies spanning electrolyser manufacturers, project developers, industrial gas suppliers, component manufacturers, infrastructure providers and end-use market participants.

Supported by project data, company analysis, technology assessments and demand forecasts, the report provides strategic intelligence for investors, manufacturers, developers, policymakers and industrial buyers evaluating opportunities in the global green hydrogen market through 2037.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview: A Sector in Transition

1.2 The Reality Check: Project Cancellations and Market Consolidation

1.3 Policy and Regulatory Landscape: Diverging Trajectories

1.4 Market Economics: The Cost Competitiveness Challenge

1.5 Demand Picture: Industrial Applications Lead, New Markets Struggle

1.6 Regional Market Dynamics: Import-Export Imbalances Emerging

1.7 Market Forecast 2027-2037

1.8 Electrolyzer Technology and Manufacturing

1.9 Investment Outlook

1.10 Critical Challenges Facing the Sector

1.11 Outlook

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Hydrogen classification

2.2 Global energy demand and consumption

2.3 The hydrogen economy and production

2.4 Removing CO2 emissions from hydrogen production

2.5 The Economics of Green Hydrogen

2.6 Hydrogen value chain

2.7 National hydrogen initiatives, policy and regulation

2.8 Hydrogen certification

2.9 Carbon pricing

2.10 Market challenges

2.11 Industry developments 2020-2026

2.12 Market map

2.13 Global hydrogen production

2.14 Global hydrogen demand forecasts

3 GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

3.1 Overview

3.2 Green hydrogen projects

3.3 Motivation for use

3.4 Decarbonization

3.5 Comparative analysis

3.6 Role in energy transition

3.7 Renewable energy sources

3.8 SWOT analysis

4 ELECTROLYZER TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Main types

4.3 Technology Selection Decision Factors

4.4 Balance of Plant

4.5 Characteristics

4.6 Advantages and disadvantages

4.7 Electrolyzer market

4.8 Alkaline water electrolyzers (AWE)

4.9 Anion exchange membrane electrolyzers (AEMEL)

4.10 Proton exchange membrane electrolyzers (PEMEL)

4.11 Solid oxide water electrolyzers (SOEC)

4.12 Other electrolyzer types

4.13 Costs

4.14 Water and land use for green hydrogen production

4.15 Electrolyzer manufacturing capacities

4.16 Global Market Revenues

5 HYDROGEN STORAGE AND TRANSPORT

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Hydrogen transport methods

5.3 Hydrogen compression, liquefaction, storage

5.4 Market players

6 HYDROGEN UTILIZATION

6.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

6.2 Alternative fuel production

6.3 Hydrogen Vehicles

6.4 Aviation

6.5 Ammonia production

6.6 Methanol production

6.7 Steelmaking

6.8 Power & heat generation

6.9 Maritime

6.10 Fuel cell trains

6.11 AI and Data Centers

7 COMPANY PROFILES (170 company profiles)

8 APPENDIX

8.1 Research Methodology

9 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [219]

LIST OF FIGURES [53]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ABO Wind/ABO Energy

Adani Green Energy

Advanced Ionics

Aemetis Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Air Products and Chemicals

Aker Horizons ASA

Alchemr Inc.

Alleima

Alleo Energy

Arcadia eFuels

AREVA H2Gen

Asahi Kasei

Atmonia

Atome

Avantium

AvCarb

Avoxt B.V.

BASF

Battolyser Systems

Blastr Green Steel

Bloom Energy

Boson Energy

BP

Brineworks

Caplyzer

Carbon280

Carbon Sink LLC

Cavendish Renewable Technology

CellMo

Ceres Power Holdings

Chevron Corporation

CHARBONE Hydrogen

Chiyoda Corporation

Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen

Convion

Cummins Inc.

C-Zero

Cipher Neutron

De Nora

Dimensional Energy

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Dynelectro ApS

Elcogen AS

Electric Hydrogen

elementarhy

Elogen H2

Enapter

Energy B

ENEOS Corporation

Equatic and more.....

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