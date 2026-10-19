Global Green Hydrogen Market Report 2027-2037 EU Mandates, Industrial Offtake, And Maritime Ammonia Drive Selective Investment Opportunities
The global green hydrogen market is entering a decisive phase, shifting from speculative growth to selective commercial deployment. Following the investment surge of 2021-2022 and market rationalisation during 2024-2025, the sector in 2026 is increasingly shaped by financial discipline, binding demand, policy support and proven industrial applications.
Global green hydrogen production exceeded 1 million tonnes per year for the first time in 2025, compared with 270,000 tonnes in 2021. Installed electrolyser capacity also surpassed 3 GW at mid-year. However, these milestones coincide with a 25% reduction in the International Energy Agency's 2030 project pipeline, which fell from 49 Mt to 37 Mt within one year. Binding offtake agreements represent only 1-5% of announced capacity, highlighting the continuing gap between project announcements and commercially secured demand.
Financial pressure has intensified across the green hydrogen industry. Nikola Corporation, Universal Hydrogen, Heliogen and Green Hydrogen Systems have exited or failed, while Nel Hydrogen, Plug Power, McPhy Energy and Fusion Fuel remain under significant pressure. This restructuring is accelerating market consolidation and increasing the importance of bankable projects, competitive production costs and long-term purchase commitments.
Green hydrogen policy has also diverged sharply by region. The US eliminated the $3/kg Section 45V tax credit under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, weakening investment conditions across the American market. Nel's $400M Michigan gigafactory was permanently cancelled, Plug Power abandoned its Antwerp facility in August 2026, and Air Products recorded a $3.1 billion write-off related to its Massena plant.
Europe has strengthened its green hydrogen framework. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism became financially operational in January 2026, adding approximately 0.85-1.10 EUR/kg to grey hydrogen import costs. The EU Hydrogen Bank's second auction cleared at a record-low subsidy bid of 0.37 EUR/kg, demonstrating improving project competitiveness. China continues state-directed deployment and controls 65% of global installed electrolyser capacity.
Several projects and transactions have provided important evidence of commercial progress. NEOM's 2.2 GW green ammonia complex completed construction in August 2026, becoming the world's first infrastructure-scale green hydrogen project. RWE's 300 MW Lingen project delivered Europe's first commercial green hydrogen through 120 kilometres of pipeline to Evonik's Marl chemical park.
Siemens Energy is spinning out its electrolyser business as Omterra, creating a strongly capitalised Western PEM manufacturer. Hive Hydrogen selected Topsoe's SOEC technology for the $5.8 billion Coega project in South Africa, representing the first GW-scale SOEC commercial commitment. Ballard Power Systems also acquired GeoPura for £275 million, supporting the commercial potential of hydrogen-as-a-service models.
Commercial opportunities are becoming concentrated in applications supported by regulation, infrastructure and creditworthy buyers. Priority markets include refining and industrial hydrogen replacement under binding EU mandates, maritime ammonia aligned with the IMO 2027 framework, green steel for premium-buyer markets, and fuel cells for AI and data centre power requirements.
The report delivers a 521-page analysis of the global green hydrogen market, covering production economics, electrolyser technologies, storage and transport infrastructure, policy developments, project activity and end-use demand. It distinguishes commercially viable opportunities from projects and business models that have failed to secure financing, policy support or binding offtake.
Key areas covered in the report include:
- Market forecasts for 2027-2037, including green hydrogen demand by application, infrastructure investment requirements, cost competitiveness and regional market concentration. Analysis of policy divergence across the US, Europe and China, including EU mandates, carbon pricing mechanisms, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and government-backed deployment. Assessment of industrial demand across refining, ammonia, chemicals, green steel, maritime fuel, aviation, power generation and AI/data centre applications. A global green hydrogen projects table updated to September 2026, covering operational, under-construction, development-stage and cancelled projects, including NEOM, Lingen, Normand'Hy, Petrobrazi, Stegra, Coega, HNH Chile, Saemangeum, Air Products Louisiana, HyDeal Ambition and Nel Michigan. Detailed coverage of alkaline water electrolysis, PEM electrolysis, AEM electrolysis, SOEC, E-TAC, natural hydrogen and PCE, alongside balance of plant costs, manufacturing capacity and market revenues. Hydrogen storage and transport analysis, including pipelines, maritime shipping, ammonia, liquid hydrogen, compression, liquefaction and underground storage. Evaluation of fuel cells, fuel cell vehicles, aviation, e-methanol, H-DRI green steel, maritime propulsion, fuel cell trains, power and heat generation, and data centre power systems. Profiles of 170 companies spanning electrolyser manufacturers, project developers, industrial gas suppliers, component manufacturers, infrastructure providers and end-use market participants.
Supported by project data, company analysis, technology assessments and demand forecasts, the report provides strategic intelligence for investors, manufacturers, developers, policymakers and industrial buyers evaluating opportunities in the global green hydrogen market through 2037.
Key Topics Covered
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Market Overview: A Sector in Transition
1.2 The Reality Check: Project Cancellations and Market Consolidation
1.3 Policy and Regulatory Landscape: Diverging Trajectories
1.4 Market Economics: The Cost Competitiveness Challenge
1.5 Demand Picture: Industrial Applications Lead, New Markets Struggle
1.6 Regional Market Dynamics: Import-Export Imbalances Emerging
1.7 Market Forecast 2027-2037
1.8 Electrolyzer Technology and Manufacturing
1.9 Investment Outlook
1.10 Critical Challenges Facing the Sector
1.11 Outlook
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Hydrogen classification
2.2 Global energy demand and consumption
2.3 The hydrogen economy and production
2.4 Removing CO2 emissions from hydrogen production
2.5 The Economics of Green Hydrogen
2.6 Hydrogen value chain
2.7 National hydrogen initiatives, policy and regulation
2.8 Hydrogen certification
2.9 Carbon pricing
2.10 Market challenges
2.11 Industry developments 2020-2026
2.12 Market map
2.13 Global hydrogen production
2.14 Global hydrogen demand forecasts
3 GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION
3.1 Overview
3.2 Green hydrogen projects
3.3 Motivation for use
3.4 Decarbonization
3.5 Comparative analysis
3.6 Role in energy transition
3.7 Renewable energy sources
3.8 SWOT analysis
4 ELECTROLYZER TECHNOLOGIES
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Main types
4.3 Technology Selection Decision Factors
4.4 Balance of Plant
4.5 Characteristics
4.6 Advantages and disadvantages
4.7 Electrolyzer market
4.8 Alkaline water electrolyzers (AWE)
4.9 Anion exchange membrane electrolyzers (AEMEL)
4.10 Proton exchange membrane electrolyzers (PEMEL)
4.11 Solid oxide water electrolyzers (SOEC)
4.12 Other electrolyzer types
4.13 Costs
4.14 Water and land use for green hydrogen production
4.15 Electrolyzer manufacturing capacities
4.16 Global Market Revenues
5 HYDROGEN STORAGE AND TRANSPORT
5.1 Market overview
5.2 Hydrogen transport methods
5.3 Hydrogen compression, liquefaction, storage
5.4 Market players
6 HYDROGEN UTILIZATION
6.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells
6.2 Alternative fuel production
6.3 Hydrogen Vehicles
6.4 Aviation
6.5 Ammonia production
6.6 Methanol production
6.7 Steelmaking
6.8 Power & heat generation
6.9 Maritime
6.10 Fuel cell trains
6.11 AI and Data Centers
7 COMPANY PROFILES (170 company profiles)
8 APPENDIX
8.1 Research Methodology
9 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES [219]
LIST OF FIGURES [53]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ABO Wind/ABO Energy Adani Green Energy Advanced Ionics Aemetis Inc. Agfa-Gevaert NV Air Products and Chemicals Aker Horizons ASA Alchemr Inc. Alleima Alleo Energy Arcadia eFuels AREVA H2Gen Asahi Kasei Atmonia Atome Avantium AvCarb Avoxt B.V. BASF Battolyser Systems Blastr Green Steel Bloom Energy Boson Energy BP Brineworks Caplyzer Carbon280 Carbon Sink LLC Cavendish Renewable Technology CellMo Ceres Power Holdings Chevron Corporation CHARBONE Hydrogen Chiyoda Corporation Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen Convion Cummins Inc. C-Zero Cipher Neutron De Nora Dimensional Energy Domsjo Fabriker AB Dynelectro ApS Elcogen AS Electric Hydrogen elementarhy Elogen H2 Enapter Energy B ENEOS Corporation Equatic and more.....
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment