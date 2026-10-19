Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market Report 2026-2036 EV Batteries, Electronics, Composites, And CO2-Derived Materials Unlock High-Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Battery demand, falling production costs and broader applications drive growth, while CO2-derived materials offer carbon credit revenue and sustainability gains

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon nanomaterials market is entering a period of accelerated commercial growth, supported by expanding demand across electric vehicle batteries, energy storage, electronics, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, coatings, filtration and sustainable materials.

Graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, graphene quantum dots and emerging CO2-derived materials are progressing from research-led development to industrial-scale adoption. Declining production costs, improving manufacturing capacity and greater application expertise are broadening the addressable market for these advanced carbon materials.

Transport electrification is currently the largest commercial driver. Rapid growth in global lithium-ion battery manufacturing has increased demand for multi-walled carbon nanotubes and graphene nanoplatelets as conductive additives. These materials can improve electrical conductivity, reduce internal resistance and extend battery cycle life. Chinese manufacturers have significantly expanded MWCNT production, making battery-grade materials more accessible to cell producers worldwide. Although increased supply has placed pressure on prices, it has also enabled adoption in cost-sensitive, high-volume applications.

Carbon nanotubes are also gaining traction in polymer composites for aerospace, automotive and defence applications. Their tensile strength, low density and electrical performance support their use in structural reinforcement, conductive components and multifunctional materials. Single-walled carbon nanotubes remain more expensive than multi-walled alternatives but are advancing in semiconductor applications, including interconnects and channel layers for sub-nanometre transistor architectures.

Graphene serves a diverse range of commercial markets through multiple product formats. Graphene nanoplatelets are used in composites, batteries and conductive inks, while CVD graphene films target semiconductors, sensors and transparent conductive electrodes. Graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide are being adopted in filtration membranes, energy storage, coatings and biomedical materials. More than two hundred companies worldwide are involved in graphene production or graphene-enabled product development, with commercial adoption strengthening as prices decline and industrial expertise grows.

Other carbon nanomaterial categories are developing distinct market opportunities. Nanodiamonds have established applications in precision polishing, lubrication, wear-resistant coatings and polymer composites, while their biocompatibility and surface functionalisation potential support research and development in drug delivery, bioimaging and biosensing. Fullerenes continue to serve specialised photovoltaic, lubricant and pharmaceutical research markets, including organic solar cells.

Graphene quantum dots represent one of the fastest-developing market segments. Their photoluminescence, tunable optical performance and non-toxicity are supporting opportunities in LED display enhancement, bioimaging, photovoltaic sensitisers and chemical sensing. Improved synthesis methods and falling production costs are increasing their commercial viability.

Carbon nanomaterials produced through carbon capture and utilization technologies are creating an important connection between advanced materials manufacturing and decarbonisation. Electrochemical and thermochemical processes capable of converting captured CO2 into CNTs, graphene and graphitic carbon are moving from pilot projects toward early commercial deployment. These technologies combine high-value material production with greenhouse gas utilisation, while potential carbon credit revenue may strengthen project economics.

Regional competition is intensifying as the carbon nanomaterials market scales. China leads volume production, Korea and Japan maintain strong positions in premium grades, and North America and Europe remain influential in innovation, emerging applications and regulatory development. Continued price reductions are expected to expand demand while increasing pressure on producers to differentiate through quality, performance, scalability and application support.

Produced by Future Markets, the report provides commercial intelligence and ten-year forecasts for the global carbon nanomaterials industry. It examines market size, pricing trends, production technologies, regulatory conditions, supply chains, application opportunities, competitive landscapes and regional demand across seven major carbon nanomaterial categories. The analysis is designed for investors, business development teams, procurement professionals, R&D strategists and policymakers seeking data-led insight into the advanced materials market.

Key areas covered in the report include:



The advanced carbon materials landscape, including market sizing from 2024-2036, consolidated pricing comparisons, price forecasts and comparative application growth rates.

Major demand drivers, including electrification, renewable energy, hydrogen, aerospace, digital infrastructure, CCUS and sustainability mandates.

Graphene types, properties, production routes, regulations, pricing, supply chains, capacity, risks, opportunities and demand forecasts by application and region.

Graphene applications in batteries, supercapacitors, conductive inks, sensors, transistors, filtration, thermal management, additive manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, construction, biomedical materials, coatings and photovoltaics.

MWCNT, SWCNT and speciality carbon nanotube markets, including coatings, energy storage, composites, electronics and emerging industrial applications.

Carbon nanofiber synthesis, production and opportunities in energy storage, CO2 capture, catalysis, composites and concrete.

Fullerene market readiness, applications, end-use revenues and producer activity.

Nanodiamond categories, including detonation nanodiamonds, fluorescent nanodiamonds and diamond semiconductors, with revenue analysis by end-use market.

Graphene quantum dot properties, top-down and bottom-up synthesis, applications, pricing and supplier activity. Carbon nanomaterials from Carbon Capture and Utilization, including point-source capture, direct air capture, electrochemical conversion, CO2-to-nanomaterial pathways and revenue forecasts by product type from 2020-2036.

Each material-specific section assesses properties, synthesis routes, pricing, applications, production capacity, supply chain structure, market forecasts and leading companies. The report also evaluates the wider carbon economy and compares the commercial outlook for major advanced carbon material families.

Company profiles cover established manufacturers, technology developers and emerging suppliers across the global carbon nanomaterials value chain. Featured organisations include Arkema France SA, BASF AG, Cabot Corporation, CNano Technology, Directa Plus plc, Black Swan Graphene, Canatu Oy, CVD Equipment Corporation, Bergen Carbon Solutions AS, Carbon Upcycling Technologies, C2CNT LLC, BTR New Energy Materials Inc., Birla Carbon, Asbury Carbons, Adamas Nanotechnologies Inc., Advanced Graphene Products, Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L., Chasm Advanced Materials Inc., DexMat Inc. and numerous other market participants.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Carbon Nanomaterials Defined

1.2 Total Advanced Carbon Materials Market 2024-2036

1.3 Consolidated Pricing Comparison (2025)

1.4 Price Trajectory Forecasts 2020-2036

1.5 Market Overview

1.6 Market Landscape and Evolution

1.7 Key Market Drivers

1.7.1 Electrification and Energy Storage

1.7.2 Hydrogen Economy

1.7.3 Renewable Energy Expansion

1.7.4 Aerospace Recovery and Growth

1.7.5 Digital Infrastructure and Electronics

1.7.6 Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage

1.7.7 Carbon Removal and Sustainability Mandates

1.8 Role of Carbon Nanomaterials in the Green Transition

1.9 Comparative Growth Rates by Application

2 THE ADVANCED CARBON MATERIALS LANDSCAPE: CONTEXT FOR CARBON NANOMATERIALS

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Market Landscape and Evolution

2.3 Key Market Drivers

2.3.1 Electrification and Energy Storage

2.3.2 Hydrogen Economy

2.3.3 Renewable Energy Expansion

2.3.4 Aerospace Recovery and Growth

2.3.5 Digital Infrastructure and Electronics

2.3.6 Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS)

2.3.7 Carbon Removal and Sustainability Mandates

2.4 Main Applications

2.4.1 Thermal Management

2.4.1.1 Commercialization

2.4.2 Conductive Battery Additives and Electrodes

2.4.3 Composites

2.5 Role of Advanced Carbon Materials in the Green Transition

2.6 Pricing Overview Across Advanced Carbon Materials

2.7 Price Trajectory Forecasts

2.8 Comparative Growth Rates by Application

3 GRAPHENE

3.1 Types of graphene

3.2 Properties

3.3 Market analysis

3.3.1 Market Growth Drivers and Trends

3.3.2 Regulations

3.3.3 Price and Costs Analysis

3.3.3.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

3.3.3.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

3.3.3.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

3.3.3.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

3.3.3.5 Multi-Layer graphene (MLG) pricing

3.3.3.6 Graphene ink

3.3.4 Markets and applications

3.3.4.1 Batteries

3.3.4.2 Supercapacitors

3.3.4.3 Polymer additives

3.3.4.4 Sensors

3.3.4.5 Conductive inks

3.3.4.6 Transparent conductive films

3.3.4.7 Transistors and integrated circuits

3.3.4.8 Filtration

3.3.4.9 Thermal management

3.3.4.10 Additive Manufacturing/3D printing

3.3.4.11 Adhesives

3.3.4.12 Aerospace

3.3.4.13 Automotive

3.3.4.14 Fuel cells

3.3.4.15 Biomedical and healthcare

3.3.4.16 Building and Construction

3.3.4.17 Paints and coatings

3.3.4.18 Photovoltaics

3.3.5 Supply Chain

3.3.6 Production Capacities

3.3.7 Future Outlook

3.3.8 Addressable Market Size

3.3.9 Risks and Opportunities

3.3.10 Global demand 2018-2036, tons

3.3.10.1 Global demand by graphene material (tons)

3.3.10.2 Global demand by end user market

3.3.10.3 Graphene market, by region

3.3.10.4 GRAPHENE - Revenue by End-Use Application

3.4 Company profiles (359 company profiles)

4 CARBON NANOTUBES

4.1 Properties

4.1.1 Comparative properties of CNTs

4.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

4.2.1 Properties

4.2.2 Markets and applications

4.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

4.3.1 Properties

4.3.2 Markets and applications

4.4 Market Overview

4.4.1 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

4.4.2 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

4.4.3 Market Demand by End-Use Market (2020-2036)

4.4.4 Revenue by End-Use Application

4.5 Markets for Carbon Nanotubes

4.5.1 Energy Storage

4.5.2 Polymer Composites

4.5.3 Electronics

4.5.4 Thermal interface materials

4.5.5 Construction

4.5.6 Coatings

4.5.7 Automotive

4.5.8 Aerospace

4.5.9 Others (Filtration, Sensors, Medical Devices, Lubricants, and Emerging Applications)

4.6 Company profiles (154 company profiles)

4.7 Other types

4.7.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

4.7.1.1 Properties

4.7.1.2 Applications

4.7.2 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

4.7.2.1 Properties

4.7.2.2 Applications

4.7.3 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

4.7.3.1 Properties

4.7.3.2 Applications

4.7.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

4.7.4.1 Properties

4.7.4.2 Applications

4.7.5 Carbon Nano-Onions

4.7.5.1 Properties

4.7.5.2 Applications

4.7.5.3 Production and Pricing

4.7.5.4 Market Analysis

4.7.6 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

4.7.6.1 Properties

4.7.6.2 Applications

4.7.6.3 Production

4.7.7 Companies (6 company profiles)

5 CARBON NANOFIBERS

5.1 Properties

5.2 Synthesis

5.2.1 Chemical vapor deposition

5.2.2 Electrospinning

5.2.3 Template-based

5.2.4 From biomass

5.3 Markets

5.3.1 Energy storage

5.3.1.1 Batteries

5.3.1.2 Supercapacitors

5.3.1.3 Fuel cells

5.3.2 CO2 capture

5.3.3 Composites

5.3.4 Filtration

5.3.5 Catalysis

5.3.6 Sensors

5.3.7 Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

5.3.8 Biomedical

5.3.9 Concrete

5.4 Market analysis

5.4.1 Market Growth Drivers and Trends

5.4.2 Price and Costs Analysis

5.4.3 Supply Chain

5.4.4 Future Outlook

5.4.5 Addressable Market Size

5.4.6 Risks and Opportunities

5.5 Global market revenues

5.6 Companies (12 company profiles)

6 FULLERENES

6.1 Properties

6.2 Markets and applications

6.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

6.4 Market analysis

6.4.1 Market Growth Drivers and Trends

6.4.2 Price and Costs Analysis

6.4.3 Supply Chain

6.4.4 Future Outlook

6.4.5 Customer Segmentation

6.4.6 Addressable Market Size

6.4.7 Risks and Opportunities

6.4.8 Global market demand (tons)

6.4.9 Global Fullerene Revenues by End-Use Market

6.5 Producers (20 company profiles)

7 NANODIAMONDS

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Types

7.2.1 Detonation Nanodiamonds

7.2.2 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

7.2.3 Diamond semiconductors

7.3 Markets and applications

7.4 Market analysis

7.4.1 Market Growth Drivers and Trends

7.4.2 Regulations

7.4.3 Price and Costs Analysis

7.4.4 Supply Chain

7.4.5 Future Outlook

7.4.6 Risks and Opportunities

7.4.7 Global demand 2018-2036, tonnes

7.4.8 Global Nanodiamond Revenues by End-Use Market

7.5 Company profiles (30 company profiles)

8 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

8.1 Comparison to quantum dots

8.2 Properties

8.3 Synthesis

8.3.1 Top-down method

8.3.2 Bottom-up method

8.4 Applications

8.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

8.5.1 Market Analysis and Revenue Forecast

8.6 Graphene quantum dot producers (9 company profiles)

9 CARBON MATERIALS FROM CARBON CAPTURE AND UTILIZATION

9.1 Introduction and Technology Overview

9.2 CO2-to-Nanomaterial Conversion Pathways

9.2.1 Molten Salt Electrolysis

9.2.2 Plasma Pyrolysis

9.2.3 Catalytic / Thermochemical Reduction

9.3 Direct Air Capture as a CO2 Feedstock for Nanomaterial Production

9.4 Carbon Nanomaterial Outputs by Process

9.5 Product Quality and Market Equivalence

9.6 Techno-Economic Analysis

9.6.1 Revenue and Policy Incentive Adjustments

9.7 Companies (8 company profiles)

10 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

11 REFERENCES

List of Tables [113]

List of Figures [85]



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd.

2D fab AB

2D Fluidics Pty Ltd

2D Generation

2D Materials Pte. Ltd.

3DC

Adamas Nanotechnologies Inc.

Adeka Corporation

Advanced Graphene Products

Advanced Material Development

AEH Innovative Hydrogel Limited

Aerogel Core Ltd

Agar Scientific

AirMembrane Corporation

Akkolab

Alfa Aesar

AlterBiota

AMO GmbH

Amalyst

Anaphite Limited

ApNano Materials Inc.

Appear Inc.

Applied Nanolayers BV

ApplyNanosolutions S.L.

AR Brown Co. Ltd

Archer Materials Ltd.

Argo Graphene Solutions

Arkema France SA

Arvia Technology

Asbury Carbons

Atomic Mechanics Ltd.

Atrago

Australian Advanced Materials

Avadain Inc.

AVANSA Technology & Services

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

AVIC BIAM New Materials Technology Engineering Co. Ltd.

Awn Nanotech Inc.

Aztrong Inc.

Baotailong New Materials Co. Ltd.

BASF AG

Bass Metals Limited

Battelle Memorial Institute

BBCP Conductor Inc.

Bee Energy

Bee Graphene

Bedimensional S.p.A

Beijing Carbon Century Technology Co. Ltd.

Beijing Grish Hitech Co. Ltd.

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS

BestGraphene

Betterial

BGT Materials Ltd.

Bikanta Inc.

Bio Graphene Solutions Inc.

BioGraph Sense Inc.

BioGraph Solutions

Biographene Inc.

Biolin Scientific AB

BioMed X GmbH

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Pact LLC

Birla Carbon

Black Diamond Structures LLC

Black Semiconductor GmbH

Black Swan Graphene

Blackleaf SAS

BNNano Inc.

BNNT LLC

Boomatech

Brain Scientific

Breton spa

Brewer Science

Bright Day Graphene AB

BTR New Energy Materials Inc.

C2CNT LLC

C. Yamasan Polymers Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

California Lithium Battery

CamGraphIC Ltd.

Cambridge Raman Imaging Limited

Canatu Oy

Carbice Corp.

Carbon Corp

Carbon Fly

Carbon Gates Technologies LLC

Carbon Meta Research

Carbon Nano-Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Carbon Research and Development Company

Carbon Rivers Inc.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbon Waters

Carbon-2D Graphene Inc.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd

Carbodeon Ltd. Oy

Carbonics Inc.

Carbonova

CarbonUP

Carborundum Universal Ltd

Carestream Health Inc.

C-Bond Systems LLC

Cealtech AS

CellsX

CENS Materials Ltd.

Ceylon Graphene Technologies Pvt Ltd

Chasm Advanced Materials Inc.

Charm Graphene Co. Ltd.

Cheaptubes Inc.

China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.

China Telecommunications Corporation

CNano Technology

CNM Technologies GmbH

Colloids Ltd.

Comet Resources Ltd.

COnovate

Concrene Limited

CrayoNano AS

CRRC Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation

Cymaris Labs

Daicel Corporation

Danubia NanoTech s.r.o.

Das-Nano

Deyang Carbonene Technology

DexMat Inc.

Directa Plus plc

DJ Nanotech Inc.

Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Dotz Nano Ltd. Dreamfly Innovations

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