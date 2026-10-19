United States 5G In Healthcare Market Report 2026: Forecast To 2031 $270.41 Billion Opportunity Driven By Telemedicine, Remote Monitoring, And AR/VR Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States 5G in Healthcare Market (2026 Edition): Analysis by Offering Type (Hardware, and Services), Application, End-User, Region, Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The United States 5G in Healthcare market recorded a CAGR of 28.37% during 2021-2024, reaching USD 38.47 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to expand to USD 270.41 Billion by 2031, supported by rapid technological advancement, wider telemedicine adoption, increased use of remote patient monitoring solutions, strategic investment and regulatory support.

5G connectivity is reshaping healthcare delivery by enabling high-speed data transmission, low-latency communications and reliable connections across clinical environments. These capabilities are supporting virtual consultations, connected ambulances, advanced medical imaging, inventory management and continuous patient monitoring. Healthcare providers are also using 5G networks to strengthen care coordination, improve operational efficiency and expand access to medical services in rural and underserved communities.

Telemedicine represents a major growth opportunity within the United States 5G in Healthcare market. High-definition video consultations allow patients and healthcare professionals to communicate remotely with greater reliability, while connected monitoring devices provide timely access to patient health data. These capabilities facilitate earlier intervention, personalized treatment planning and proactive management of chronic conditions. Remote patient monitoring is expected to remain an important application as healthcare organizations seek to improve outcomes while reducing pressure on hospitals and clinics.

Adoption of the Internet of Medical Things is also accelerating as wearable devices, medical sensors and connected clinical equipment become increasingly integrated into healthcare systems. Supported by 5G networks, these technologies can continuously collect and transmit health metrics, helping clinicians make informed decisions. Faster and more secure transfer of MRI scans, CT scans and other diagnostic images can further reduce processing times and support quicker diagnoses and treatment decisions.

AR/VR applications are creating additional opportunities in surgery, clinical training and medical education. Real-time imaging and remote guidance can enhance surgical visualization, precision and collaboration during complex procedures. Immersive simulations also allow healthcare professionals to develop technical skills and prepare for challenging clinical scenarios in controlled training environments. These applications are expected to gain traction as hospitals invest in advanced digital infrastructure and connected medical systems.

Smart healthcare infrastructure is another key market driver. Hospitals and clinics are deploying connected devices for asset tracking, environmental monitoring, inventory management and patient flow optimization. These applications can improve resource allocation, reduce wait times and strengthen coordination across departments. Connected ambulances may also facilitate the transmission of patient information to emergency teams before arrival, supporting faster clinical preparation and treatment.

Cybersecurity and patient data privacy remain critical considerations as 5G adoption increases. Healthcare organizations, network providers and technology developers must implement robust safeguards to protect connected devices, clinical systems and sensitive information. Compliance with HIPAA and other applicable regulatory standards will continue to influence technology deployment and procurement decisions. Collaboration among healthcare providers, technology companies and regulatory bodies will be essential to address security, interoperability and infrastructure challenges.

Report Scope



Market value analysis in USD Billion.

Historical analysis for 2021-2024, estimates for 2025 and forecasts for 2026-2031.

Offering type segmentation covering hardware and services.

Application analysis covering AR/VR, virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, connected ambulance, inventory management devices and others.

End-User analysis covering healthcare providers, healthcare payers and pharmaceutical companies.

Regional analysis covering the Northeast, South, Midwest and West.

Evaluation of industry strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats through SWOT analysis.

Assessment of competitive forces using Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Analysis of major market opportunities, trends, growth drivers and challenges. Coverage of competitive developments, corporate strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The competitive analysis includes AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Qualcomm Inc, T-Mobile US, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics, NEC Corp, and BT Group. The report provides market participants with insight into the technologies, applications, regional dynamics and competitive strategies influencing the future of the United States 5G in Healthcare market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Emergence Of Digital Healthcare Technologies

2.2 Invest in 5G Infrastructure

3. Global 5G in Healthcare Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global 5G in Healthcare Market

3.2 Global 5G in Healthcare Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global 5G in Healthcare Market Size and CAGR

3.4 Global 5G in Healthcare Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Regional Snapshot

4. Americas 5G in Healthcare Market

4.1 Americas 5G in Healthcare Market Size and CAGR

4.2 Americas 5G in Healthcare Market Value Assessment

4.3 Americas 5G in Healthcare Market: Key Factors

4.4 Americas 5G in Healthcare Market: Segment Analysis

4.5 Americas 5G in Healthcare Market: By Country Overview

5. United States 5G in Healthcare Market

5.1 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size and CAGR

5.2 United States 5G in Healthcare Market: Market Value Assessment

5.3 United States 5G in Healthcare Market: By Offering Type

5.3.1 United States 5G in Healthcare Market, By Offering Type Overview

5.3.2 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Hardware, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.3.3 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.4 United States 5G in Healthcare Market, By Application

5.4.1 United States 5G in Healthcare Market, By Application Overview

5.4.2 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By AR/VR, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.4.3 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Virtual Consultations, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.4.4 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Remote Patient Monitoring, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.4.5 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Connected Ambulance, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.4.6 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Inventory Management Devices, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.4.7 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5 United States 5G in Healthcare Market: By End User

5.5.1 United States 5G in Healthcare Market, By End User Overview

5.5.2 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Healthcare Providers, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.3 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Healthcare Payers, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.4 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Pharmaceutical Companies, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6 United States 5G in Healthcare Market: By Region

5.6.1 United States 5G in Healthcare Market, By Region Overview

5.6.2 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Northeast, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6.3 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By South, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6.4 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By Midwest, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6.5 United States 5G in Healthcare Market Size, By West, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Assessment of Market Dynamics on 5G in Healthcare market

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Restraints

6.4 Trends

7. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

7.1 Porter's Five Forces Model

8. Competitive Positioning

8.1 Companies Product' Positioning

8.2 Market Position Matrix

8.3 Market Share Analysis of 5G in Healthcare Market

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 AT&T Inc

8.4.2 Verizon Communications Inc.

8.4.3 Cisco Systems, Inc

8.4.4 Qualcomm Inc

8.4.5 T-Mobile US

8.4.6 Ericsson

8.4.7 Nokia Corporation

8.4.8 Samsung Electronics

8.4.9 NEC Corp

8.4.10 BT Group

9. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [40]

List of Tables [1]

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