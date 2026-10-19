Global Construction Industry Strategic Research Report 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 18.39 Trillion As Infrastructure And Retrofit Investment Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Construction Industry Strategic Research Report" has been added tooffering.

The Global Construction Industry is valued at approximately USD 14.20 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 18.39 trillion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, with 2025 serving as the base year.

The report delivers comprehensive construction market sizing and forecasts across type, application, region and country segments. It provides strategic intelligence for organizations evaluating growth opportunities, capital allocation, investment activity, procurement priorities and competitive positioning within the Global Construction Industry.

By type, the market is segmented into:



Residential Construction

Non-Residential/Commercial Construction

Civil & Infrastructure Construction Industrial & Heavy Construction

By application, the construction market is categorized into:



New Build Construction

Renovation Refurbishment & Retrofit

Public Infrastructure & Government Capital Works

Energy & Power Plant Construction Transport Infrastructure

Asia Pacific held the largest regional share of the Global Construction Industry in 2025, accounting for 55.0% of total market value. The region's position reflects its substantial construction activity across residential development, commercial projects, industrial facilities, public infrastructure, energy systems and transport networks.

North America represented 16.0% of global construction market value in 2025, followed by Europe with 14.0%. The Middle East & Africa accounted for 8.0%, while Latin America represented 7.0%. These regional market shares provide a comparative view of construction demand and support the assessment of geographic expansion, project pipelines and long-term investment potential through 2031.

The report includes value-based market estimates and forecasts for major construction types and applications, supported by detailed regional and country-level analysis. Its coverage enables decision-makers to assess market scale, identify priority segments and evaluate the factors influencing construction industry growth throughout the forecast period.

A dedicated competitive landscape examines 21 companies operating across the global construction sector. Featured organizations include China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Vinci SA, ACS Group, Bouygues Construction, Skanska AB, Bechtel Group, Fluor Corporation and Turner Construction. Each company-level profile reviews financial performance, business strategy and SWOT analysis, together with strategic implications relevant to its market position and future development.

The research also applies Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses to evaluate competitive intensity, external market conditions, operating risks and strategic opportunities. These frameworks complement the market forecasts and provide additional context for assessing industry dynamics through 2031.

Designed for corporate strategy, investment, M&A and procurement teams, the report supports data-driven planning across the construction value chain. It offers actionable intelligence for companies assessing market entry, portfolio development, acquisition opportunities, supplier relationships and regional growth strategies. With market forecasts extending to 2031, the analysis provides a structured outlook for stakeholders navigating an industry projected to add more than USD 4 trillion in value from its 2025 level.

Key Topics Covered:



China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Vinci SA

ACS Group

Bouygues Construction

Skanska AB

Bechtel Group

Fluor Corporation

Turner Construction

Balfour Beatty plc Larsen & Toubro Construction

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Vinci SA

ACS Group

Bouygues Construction

Skanska AB

Bechtel Group

Fluor Corporation

Turner Construction

Balfour Beatty plc

Larsen & Toubro Construction

STRABAG SE

China Communications Construction Company

Samsung C&T Corporation

Samsung E&A Co. Ltd.

Obayashi Corporation

Aecon Group Inc.

Shikun & Binui Ltd.

Carso Infraestructura y Construccion (CICSA)/Grupo Carso

PT PP (Persero) Tbk

Orascom Construction PLC CIMIC Group Limited

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