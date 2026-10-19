Global Nuclear Energy Renaissance And Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market Strategic Outlook, 2026-2031 AI Data Center Demand Drives 9.5% CAGR And USD 206.9 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI data centre demand fuels nuclear procurement, while SMR deployment, Asia-Pacific expansion and zero-carbon 24/7 power needs create high-growth opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Nuclear Energy Renaissance & Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear energy renaissance and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) market is valued at USD 120.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 206.9 billion by 2031. This represents a 9.5% CAGR -- the fastest sustained growth rate among major energy infrastructure verticals during the forecast period. The market outlook is supported by primary financial data from leading companies across the nuclear value chain, including EDF, Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, Rolls-Royce, Cameco, and BWX Technologies.

Rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure is emerging as a defining market catalyst. Hyperscale technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta, have committed to securing more than 10 GW of nuclear capacity through 2031. Nuclear power is increasingly being prioritized as a dispatchable, zero-carbon source capable of supporting the continuous, gigawatt-scale electricity requirements of AI data centres.

This procurement activity represents one of the most consequential sources of new US nuclear demand since the 1979 Three Mile Island accident constrained domestic development. The AI Data Centre & C&I Power segment is forecast to record the strongest application-level growth, increasing from USD 9.6 billion in 2025 to USD 31.0 billion by 2031 at a 21.6% CAGR. Its market share is expected to rise from 8% to 15% over the same period.

Asia-Pacific is positioned as both the largest and fastest-growing regional nuclear energy market. Its value is forecast to increase from USD 50.4 billion in 2025, representing a 42% share, to USD 95.2 billion by 2031, representing 46% of the global market. This expansion equates to an 11.2% CAGR and is being driven by China's accelerated domestic reactor buildout and India's progress toward its 100 GW nuclear capacity target for 2047.

Competition for sovereign nuclear technology exports is also intensifying. Rosatom, Westinghouse, and CGN/CNNC are among the leading participants pursuing international reactor construction, technology deployment, fuel supply, and long-term service opportunities.

Report Scope



Global nuclear energy and SMR market forecasts by value, using 2025 as the base year and providing projections through 2031.

Market segmentation by NPP Construction & Engineering, SMR Development & Deployment, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Operations & Maintenance, Decommissioning & Waste Management, and Nuclear Safety Components.

Application analysis covering Baseload Power, AI Data Centre & C&I Power, Industrial Process Heat/Hydrogen, Naval/Defense, Grid Stability, Desalination, Remote/Off-Grid, and Research Reactors.

Region-wise and country-level forecasts identifying major investment, deployment, and commercial opportunities.

Assessment of market growth drivers and inhibitors, including AI data centre power demand and nuclear financing barriers.

Profiles of seven key companies representing utilities, industrial groups, and pure-play SMR developers.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis of the global competitive and policy environment. Evaluation of trends through 2031, including AI data centre nuclear PPAs and commercial SMR deployment.

Intended Users

The report is designed to support strategic planning, procurement, investment analysis, market entry, and policy development across the nuclear energy industry. Intended users include:



C-level executives and energy procurement directors at hyperscale cloud providers and AI data center operators.

Utility directors, grid operators, and power generation executives.

Investment managers and infrastructure fund directors monitoring green tech assets.

Policy analysts and government energy procurement officers. Organizations operating across the civil nuclear engineering and plant development value chain.

With AI infrastructure accelerating electricity consumption and governments prioritizing energy security, nuclear power and SMR technologies are positioned for significant investment through 2031. The report provides the market intelligence required to assess regional opportunities, competitive positioning, financing challenges, and emerging nuclear procurement models.

Key Topics Covered:



NPP Construction

SMR Dev/Deployment

Nuclear Fuel Cycle

O&M

Decommissioning Safety Components



Baseload

AI Data Centre/C&I

Industrial Heat/Hydrogen

Naval/Defense

Grid Stability

Desalination

Remote/Off-Grid Research Reactors



EDF

Constellation Energy

GE Vernova

Rolls-Royce

Cameco

BWX Technologies NuScale Power

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

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