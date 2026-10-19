United States SCADA Market Report 2026: Offering, Component, Application And Regional Forecast, 2026-2031 Iiot, Cloud And Cybersecurity Power Growth To $5.19 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCADA-IIoT integration enables real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, remote management, lower downtime and cost savings, while cloud solutions improve scalability

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States SCADA Market (2026 Edition): Analysis by Offering Type (Hardware, Software as a Service and Software), Component, Application, Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States SCADA market is projected to expand from USD 2.99 billion in 2024 to USD 5.19 billion by 2031, supported by rising investment in industrial automation, critical infrastructure modernization and real-time operational intelligence. The market recorded a CAGR of 7.40% during 2021-2024, reflecting growing demand from energy, manufacturing, utilities, transportation and process industries.

SCADA adoption continues to increase as organizations prioritize operational efficiency, reliability, regulatory compliance and reduced downtime. Power operators and service providers are investing in these systems to improve fault detection, accelerate response times and minimize equipment defects. Demand is also being supported by the need for centralized oversight of geographically distributed assets, particularly across power networks, oil and gas infrastructure, pipelines and water and wastewater facilities.

Industry 4.0 initiatives and Industrial Internet of Things technologies are reshaping the United States SCADA market. Integration with connected devices enables greater data collection, real-time analytics and remote asset management. Cloud computing, edge computing and big data analytics are also improving scalability, accessibility and decision-making across industrial environments. These developments support predictive maintenance strategies, allowing operators to identify potential equipment issues before failures disrupt production or service delivery.

Cloud-based SCADA solutions represent an important market opportunity as industrial organizations seek flexible platforms that can support remote access and changing operational requirements. Software as a Service models are also gaining relevance by enabling scalable deployments and supporting centralized system management. However, hardware remains essential for industrial control environments that require dependable performance, continuous monitoring and connectivity with field equipment.

Cybersecurity remains one of the most significant challenges affecting SCADA implementation. Increased connectivity can expand exposure to cyber threats targeting industrial control systems and critical infrastructure. Vendors and end users are therefore investing in encryption, network segmentation, intrusion detection and other security controls. Continued improvements in cybersecurity will be essential as cloud platforms, connected devices and remote management capabilities become more widely adopted.

The competitive environment includes multinational industrial technology companies and specialized providers offering hardware, software platforms and associated services. These services include installation, maintenance, system integration and training. Vendors are focused on delivering secure, interoperable solutions tailored to industry-specific operational and regulatory requirements. Competitive strategies covered in the report include mergers and acquisitions, product development and broader corporate initiatives.

Scope of the Report



Market analysis by value in USD Million.

Historical analysis for 2021-2024, an estimated year of 2025 and forecasts for 2026-2031.

Offering type analysis covering Hardware, Software as a Service and Software.

Component analysis covering Remote Terminal Unit, Human Machine Interface, Programmable Logic Controller, Communication System and Other Components.

Application analysis covering Oil and Gas, Water and wastewater, Metal and mining, Chemicals, Transportation and Other End Use Industries.

Regional analysis covering the Northeast, South, Midwest, and West.

Assessment of market opportunities, trends, growth drivers and industry challenges. Strategic evaluation using SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The report also evaluates leading companies operating in the United States SCADA market, including Rockwell Automation Inc, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Bosch Ltd, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. The competitive analysis examines how these organizations are addressing demand for advanced automation, secure industrial connectivity, predictive maintenance and integrated control platforms.

Overall, continued digital transformation across critical infrastructure and industrial sectors is expected to sustain United States SCADA market growth through 2031. Expanding use of cloud-based platforms, Industrial Internet of Things connectivity, advanced analytics and cybersecurity technologies will influence purchasing decisions and create opportunities for providers capable of delivering scalable, secure and industry-focused solutions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Offering Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Urbanization in Developing Economies

2.2 Cybersecurity Solutions

3. Global SCADA Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global SCADA Market

3.2 Global SCADA Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global SCADA Market Size and CAGR

3.4 Global SCADA Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Regional Snapshot

4. Americas SCADA Market

4.1 Americas SCADA Market Size and CAGR

4.2 Americas SCADA Market Value Assessment

4.3 Americas SCADA Market: Key Factors

4.4 Americas SCADA Market: Segment Analysis

4.5 Americas SCADA Market: By Country Overview

5. United States SCADA Market

5.1 United States SCADA Market Size and CAGR

5.2 United States SCADA Market: Market Value Assessment

5.3 United States SCADA Market: By Offering Type

5.3.1 United States SCADA Market, By Offering Type Overview

5.3.2 United States SCADA Market Size, By Hardware, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3.3 United States SCADA Market Size, By Software as a Service (Hardware Independent), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3.4 United States SCADA Market Size, By Software (Perpetual Licenses, Hardware dependent), By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4 United States SCADA Market: By Component

5.4.1 United States SCADA Market, By Component Overview

5.4.2 United States SCADA Market Size, By Remote Terminal Unit, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4.3 United States SCADA Market Size, By Human Machine Interface, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4.4 United States SCADA Market Size, By Programmable Logic Controller, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4.5 United States SCADA Market Size, By Communication System, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4.6 United States SCADA Market Size, By Other Components, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5 United States SCADA Market, By Application

5.5.1 United States SCADA Market, By Application Overview

5.5.2 United States SCADA Market Size, By Oil & Gas, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.3 United States SCADA Market Size, By Water and wastewater, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.4 United States SCADA Market Size, By Metal and mining, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.5 United States SCADA Market Size, By Chemicals, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.6 United States SCADA Market Size, By Transportation, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.7 United States SCADA Market Size, By Other End Use Industries, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6 United States SCADA Market: By Region

5.6.1 United States SCADA Market, By Region Overview

5.6.2 United States SCADA Market Size, By Northeast, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.3 United States SCADA Market Size, By South, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.4 United States SCADA Market Size, By Midwest, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.5 United States SCADA Market Size, By West, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Assessment of Market Dynamics on SCADA market

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Restraints

6.4 Trends

7. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

7.1 Porter's Five Forces Model

8. Competitive Positioning

8.1 Companies Offering Positioning

8.2 Market Position Matrix

8.3 Market Share Analysis of United States SCADA Market

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Rockwell Automation Inc

8.4.2 General Electric Company

8.4.3 Emerson Electric Co.

8.4.4 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.4.5 Hitachi Ltd

8.4.6 ABB Ltd

8.4.7 Schneider Electric

8.4.8 Siemens AG

8.4.9 Bosch Ltd

8.4.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

9. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [46]

List of Tables [1]

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