Payop Introduces A New Joyful Checkout Experience

VANCOUVER, Canada, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payop, a global payment service provider (PSP), has introduced its redesigned checkout, bringing the company's new visual identity directly into the payment experience.

Brighter, joyful and more expressive than the neutral interfaces typical for the payment industry, the new design reflects the direction Payop is taking as a company. Instead of following established industry standards, the PSP creates its products around what actually works for people.

A Different Take On Payment Design

Payment interfaces are traditionally kept neutral and minimal. The logic behind it is that when money is involved, clarity and trust come first. But who said they have to be colourless?

In the new Payop checkout, colours are part of the experience. They logically highlight actions, communicate payment statuses, and draw attention to anything that requires data input. This makes the interface easier to read at a glance and helps you instinctively understand what to do next.

“There were two main goals behind this update. First, we wanted to use colour more purposefully. In payments, colour typically shows whether something went right or wrong. We saw an opportunity to introduce it earlier in the journey, helping customers navigate payment options, understand their choices and find the right method more easily.Second, we wanted to make checkout feel less tedious. Going through multiple payment options can quickly become repetitive and mentally tiring. Clearer visual differences make the interface easier to scan and the whole process feel lighter and more intuitive. We want people to spend less effort figuring out how to pay and simply get on with their purchase,” said Anastasiia Semenkova, CEO of Payop.

Card Payments Return To Payop

Alongside the redesign, Payop has also brought card payments back to its checkout.

Merchants can now offer cards together with local and alternative payment methods available through Payop, giving customers more choice.

This gives more flexibility for different markets and audiences. Customers can choose the option they are most comfortable with, while merchants can combine widely used card payments with methods tailored to local payment habits. All within the same integration.

These changes are a logical continuation of the global rebranding Payop launched at the end of last year. The new identity reflects the company's focus on making its products more joyful, more human and closer to the gamers and shoppers who use it.

About Payop

Payop is a global payment service provider that helps gaming businesses accept payments worldwide. From game developers and publishers to digital marketplaces and in-game service providers, the company helps merchants reach players in more than 170 countries through a broad portfolio of local and international payment methods.

By making payments faster, more familiar, and better adapted to local markets, Payop helps businesses create checkout experiences that allow players to pay and play without delay.

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