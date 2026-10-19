Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2031 US$269.50B Opportunity At 11.2% CAGR Fueled By OT/ICS Security, AI And Asia-Pacific Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OT/ICS cybersecurity leads growth as threats and regulation intensify, while AI-enabled analytics and vendor consolidation reshape competition

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market is projected to expand from US$142.50B in 2025 to US$269.50B by 2031, representing an 11.2% CAGR. According to the report, sustained market growth will be supported by rising geopolitical threats, aging energy and water infrastructure, and the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting operational technology and industrial control systems.

Critical infrastructure protection is developing into a structurally important security category within the broader US$310.00B adjacent homeland/public-safety security market. Governments, utilities, transportation operators and other infrastructure owners are increasing investment in physical security, cybersecurity, surveillance, access control and command-center capabilities as operational environments become more connected and exposed to emerging risks.

North America accounted for 36.0% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Its leadership reflects mature critical-infrastructure spending, established security programs and stringent federal mandates. Continued investment across energy, water, transportation and public-sector assets is expected to reinforce the region's position through 2031.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth during the outlook period. China is expected to lead regional demand, while India is identified as the fastest-growing country. Rapid grid modernization, large-scale transit development and continued infrastructure build-out are creating significant opportunities for providers of integrated physical and digital security technologies.

Physical security systems remain the largest solution category by market value. Demand continues to be driven by the need to protect facilities, operational sites and distributed infrastructure assets. However, cybersecurity for OT/ICS is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment as energy, water and transportation organizations strengthen the resilience of increasingly connected industrial-control networks.

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated and continues to consolidate. Honeywell and Johnson Controls maintain prominent positions in physical security and building-integrated platforms. Siemens and Motorola Solutions are established providers of video security and command-center software, while Dragos, Claroty and Nozomi Networks are expanding their presence in specialist OT/ICS cybersecurity.

Key market developments expected to shape competitive positioning through 2031 include:



Escalating nation-state and criminal targeting of energy and water systems

Tightening OT-cybersecurity regulations and infrastructure security mandates

Growing demand for coordinated physical security and cybersecurity platforms

Continued consolidation among critical infrastructure security vendors

Rising adoption of AI-enabled sensor fusion, monitoring and analytics Increased protection requirements for connected industrial-control networks

The report indicates that vendors capable of combining physical security, OT/ICS cybersecurity, real-time monitoring and command-center operations will be well positioned to address evolving customer requirements. As infrastructure operators prioritize resilience, regulatory compliance and faster threat detection, integrated platforms and specialist cybersecurity capabilities are expected to become increasingly important sources of differentiation.

Through 2031, the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market will remain closely influenced by geopolitical instability, infrastructure modernization and the convergence of operational and digital security. These factors are expected to sustain global investment while creating new opportunities for established technology providers and specialist OT/ICS cybersecurity companies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction to Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

1.1 Report Scope & Definitions

1.2 Industry Value Chain

1.3 Research Methodology & Timeline

2 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Analysis

2.1 Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Current Market Trend, 2021-2025

2.3 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix (2025)

2.4 Market Value Reconciliation

2.5 Predicted Market, 2026-2031

2.6 Growth Drivers

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Market Trends

3 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

3.1 Market Segmentation - Overview

3.2 Solution Type - Value & Growth

3.3 Technology Basis Segmentation by Value

3.4 End-Use Segmentation

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 North America - Market

4.3 North America - Countries & Major Players

4.4 United States

4.5 Canada

4.6 Mexico

4.7 Europe

4.8 Europe - Countries & Major Players

4.9 Germany

4.10 United Kingdom

4.11 France

4.12 Italy

4.13 Spain

4.14 Asia-Pacific

4.15 Asia-Pacific - Countries & Major Players

4.16 China

4.17 Japan

4.18 South Korea

4.19 India

4.20 Australia

4.21 Latin America & Middle East/Africa - Market

4.22 Rest of World - Countries & Major Players

4.23 Brazil

4.24 United Arab Emirates

4.25 Saudi Arabia

4.26 South Africa

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape - Introduction

5.2 Recent Developments

5.3 Global Market Leader - Honeywell

5.4 Leading Companies - Revenue Scale

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2 Johnson Controls International plc

6.3 Siemens AG (Smart Infrastructure)

6.4 Motorola Solutions, Inc.

6.5 Bosch Building Technologies

6.6 Axis Communications (Canon Group)

6.7 Thales Group

6.8 Leidos Holdings, Inc.

6.9 Dragos, Inc.

6.10 Claroty

6.11 Nozomi Networks

6.12 Genetec Inc.

6.13 Value-Chain Participants - B2B Layer

7 Strategy & Consolidation

7.1 Consolidation, 2020-2026

8 Strategy & Technology

8.1 Technology - AI Analytics, OT Security & Sensor Fusion

8.2 Regulation & Risk

9 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Forecast

9.1 Outlook, 2026-2031

10 Conclusion

List of Figures [29]

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