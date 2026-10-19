AMJ Windows & Doors To Exhibit At Canton Fair 2026

AMJ Windows & Doors at Canton Fair 2026, Booth 12.1 J36-37, October 23–27, Guangzhou, China.

Meet AMJ at Booth 12.1 J36-37 in Guangzhou, October 23–27, 2026, to discuss custom aluminum window and door solutions.

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMJ Windows & Doors will exhibit at the 2026 Canton Fair from October 23 to 27 in Guangzhou, China. Visitors can meet the team at Booth 12.1 J36-37 to discuss customized aluminum window and door solutions for residential and commercial projects.AMJ works with builders, contractors, developers, dealers, and importers seeking a manufacturing partner for project-based window and door supply. At the exhibition, the team will discuss aluminum casement windows, tilt & turn windows, sliding windows, sliding doors, and folding doors. Product configurations and customization requirements can be reviewed according to each project's specifications.For buyers planning a construction or development project, meeting a manufacturer directly provides an opportunity to discuss product selection, glass requirements, hardware options, and project coordination before placing an order.To make supplier discussions more productive, visitors are encouraged to prepare architectural drawings, bills of quantities (BOQs), window schedules, estimated quantities, and project specifications. Sharing these details before the exhibition can help AMJ understand project requirements and prepare for a more focused discussion.Buyers planning their visit can review AMJ's Canton Fair 2026 booth information before the event. More details about custom aluminum windows and doors are available on AMJ's website. Buyers who wish to discuss a project or arrange a meeting can contact AMJ before the fair.AMJ welcomes international buyers to Booth 12.1 J36-37 from October 23 to 27, 2026, in Guangzhou, China.

Yuki Liu

Foshan AMJ Windows and Doors Co., Ltd.

+86 181 2569 4662

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AMJ Windows & Doors | Aluminum Window and Door Solutions

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AMJ Windows & Doors to Exhibit at Canton Fair 2026 News Provided By 佛山市澳美家门窗有限公司 October 19, 2026, 09:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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