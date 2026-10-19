ASE Advances Climate-Related Financial Disclosures In Partnership With IFC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 19 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC)–a member of the World Bank Group–continues to advance the implementation of its regulatory framework and guidelines for climate-related financial disclosures issued in 2025.

Developed in partnership with the Netherlands, the disclosure guide serves as a practical reference for listed companies to assess and report climate-related risks and opportunities in accordance with international standards, specifically the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) frameworks (IFRS S1 and IFRS S2).

ASE Chief Executive Officer Mazen Wathaifi stated that throughout the year, the exchange conducted specialized training programs and capacity-building workshops to prepare listed firms for emerging local and global ESG reporting requirements prior to mandatory adoption.

Wathaifi revealed that nine listed companies within the ASE20 index have voluntarily submitted climate disclosure reports for 2025 during the ongoing transitional phase. The participating entities include seven financial institutions and two service and energy firms: Capital Bank of Jordan, Arab Bank, Bank al Etihad, Safwa Islamic Bank, Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO), Manaseer Oil & Gas (Afaq Energy), Bank of Jordan, Jordan Kuwait Bank, and Jordan Ahli Bank.

The submitted reports have been published on the official exchange portal () under the disclosures section.

Wathaifi emphasized that voluntary compliance by key market capitalized firms demonstrates growing institutional awareness of climate risks and ESG factors, which are increasingly vital to international institutional investors and sustainable finance funds. He noted that the ASE's phased regulatory approach guarantees reporting reliability and bolsters market resilience in alignment with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.

//Petra// AA