CBJ Official Urges Shift To Proactive Risk-Based Auditing To Bolster Banking Resilience

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Deputy Governor Khaldoun Al-Wishah emphasized the strategic necessity of transitioning toward a resilient, agile banking model grounded in proactive risk forecasting, institutional agility, and robust corporate governance to buffer the sector against emerging macroeconomic and technological shocks.

Speaking at a specialized workshop hosted by the Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) titled "Board of Directors and Risk-Based Auditing: A Forward-Looking Perspective," Al-Wishah stated that accelerating digital transformation, expanding electronic banking, escalating cybersecurity threats, climate-related financial risks, and Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) mandates require a fundamental modernization of risk oversight mechanisms across Jordan's financial sector.

Al-Wishah noted that building an adaptable financial framework rests on three pillars: modernizing legislative and supervisory frameworks to match global benchmarks, strengthening the strategic role of bank boards in embedding risk governance, and empowering risk-based internal auditing as an independent line of defense linked directly to board audit committees.

IBS Director General Riad Al-Hindawi highlighted that the workshop forms part of an executive training series aimed at translating regulatory directives into actionable governance frameworks for bank board members and senior executives, reinforcing internal controls and operational resilience across the banking industry.

//Petra// AA