Euro-Mediterranean Delegation Visits BAU As Digital Inclusion Project Moves Toward Implementation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- A Euro-Mediterranean delegation visited Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) on Monday as partners in the EU-funded "Digital Life for All" project finalized a 90-day action plan to launch digital skills training for underserved communities across participating countries.

The visit formed part of the project's third international meeting, bringing together representatives of academic and research institutions and civil society organizations from Tunisia, Türkiye, Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon and Jordan under the European Union's Mediterranean Basin Programme.

BAU President Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni met the delegation and highlighted the university's commitment to international cooperation and community development.

He said the project aims to equip older adults, other adult learners and persons with disabilities with the skills needed to use digital technologies safely and independently, improving their access to online services and opportunities.

Al-Ajlouni said BAU is leading the project's fourth work package (WP4), which involves establishing digital training centers and deploying mobile training units to reach remote areas and underserved communities.

Project Director and Salt Technical College Dean Omar Arabiyat said the initiative brings together universities and civil society organizations to expand access to technology and provide practical digital skills training tailored to participants' needs.

The meeting included workshops at Salt Technical College to assess technical and logistical readiness for the project's activities, along with field visits to community organizations in central and southern Jordan.

The delegation visited Al-Bireh Charity Association, the Beit Ira and Yarqa Complex, and the Nabataeans' Capital Association in Petra District, and held coordination meetings at Disi Basin Municipality.

At Aqaba University College, representatives of associations serving communities from northern Jordan, Karak and Tafileh discussed ways to recruit participants and identify their training needs.

The meeting concluded with the approval of a 90-day action plan, paving the way for field activities and the rollout of digital training programs across the partner countries.

The project seeks to improve digital inclusion by making technology and practical training more accessible to communities that face barriers to participation in the digital economy.

//Petra// RZ