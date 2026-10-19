Jordan Exports Unveils Market Studies Targeting $2.5B Potential Across Five Emerging Economies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 19 (Petra) – Jordan Exports, in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and economic reform programs, launched Monday comprehensive market intelligence studies targeting five high-potential export destinations: Kenya, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The studies identify a total addressable market volume of approximately USD 2.5 billion across the five countries, offering structured pathways for Jordanian manufacturers to expand their global footprint beyond traditional regional trade corridors.

Speaking at the launch, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Dana Zoubi emphasized that export promotion serves as a primary pillar under the Economic Modernization Vision to convert national productive capacity into high-value economic growth.

Zoubi disclosed that Jordan is finalizing a preferential trade agreement with Rwanda covering 122 tariff lines. Following negotiations with Rwanda, Jordan plans to initiate formal consultations with Kenya early next year to establish a bilateral trade agreement framework.

Regarding Central and East Asian markets, Zoubi noted that Uzbekistan represents a strategic hub, with a preferential trade agreement spanning 150 tariff lines scheduled for signing next month. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Malaysia present immediate growth opportunities for Jordan's halal-certified exports, including dates, olive oil, and cosmetics.

Board Chairman of Jordan Exports Dr. Maher Matalqa highlighted that the studies utilized field-based research, direct market visits, and stakeholder interviews rather than relying solely on desktop statistical data. The analysis evaluated regulatory requirements, logistical costs, expected financial returns, and competitive price positioning.

Matalqa noted that the intelligence reports focus on key industrial sectors, including pharmaceuticals, furniture, processed food, engineering equipment, chemicals, and packaging. He called for public-private synergy to leverage these findings, expand the national exporter base, and fulfill the objectives of the National Export Strategy.

//Petra// AA