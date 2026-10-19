Aqaba Camel Racing Festival Showcases Bedouin Heritage, Local Products

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) organized a heritage bazaar featuring around 20 local exhibitors as part of the sixth Jordan Camel Racing and Nabati Poetry Festival, held at the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Camel Racing Track in Disi.

The bazaar brought together local artisans, producers and community organizations showcasing traditional handicrafts, locally made goods, food and beverages, offering visitors a glimpse into Jordan's Bedouin heritage while supporting local businesses.

ASEZA Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs Thabet Nabulsi said the bazaar formed part of a wider program of cultural, heritage, educational and recreational activities designed to promote Bedouin traditions and encourage community participation.

The festival also saw the opening of the Camel and Desert Heritage Museum, featuring traditional tools and artifacts illustrating desert life and the historical role of camels in Jordanian society.

A scientific exhibition on camels was also inaugurated in cooperation with the National Agricultural Research Center and Fabco Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, highlighting scientific and veterinary aspects of camel care.

Nabulsi said local women's associations participated by preparing traditional food tastings and displaying products made by women and home-based businesses. The festival also featured a dedicated entertainment area for children.

ASEZA provided free bus transportation between Aqaba and Disi to make the event more accessible to visitors.

The program included a performance by a camel-mounted military unit dressed in traditional uniform, accompanied by Bedouin folk songs, as well as a musical evening featuring artist Imad Khawaldeh.

Nabulsi praised the contributions of the National Agricultural Research Center, Fabco and Bin Marouf Company, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in supporting heritage events and broadening their appeal to visitors.

//Petra// RZ