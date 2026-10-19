Saudi Arabia Issues Urgent Danger Alerts in Najran, As-Sulayyil
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense sounded danger alerts on Sunday for the southwestern city of Najran and the As-Sulayyil governorate in the kingdom’s south-central region, then declared the threat over in both locations shortly afterward.
The alerts went out through the kingdom’s National Early Warning Platform and directed residents to comply with Civil Defense instructions.
Within a short time, Civil Defense issued all-clear notices for Najran and As-Sulayyil. The notices said the danger had passed, but residents were told to keep following safety guidance and to refrain from gathering or filming.
Officials gave no details on what triggered the alerts, and they did not say whether any projectiles were intercepted.
Civil Defense also cautioned the public that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”
The warnings come as tensions escalate between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has launched missile and drone attacks against the kingdom. Over the past several days, Saudi authorities have put out a string of emergency alerts across southern and southwestern areas as the confrontation intensifies.
The alerts went out through the kingdom’s National Early Warning Platform and directed residents to comply with Civil Defense instructions.
Within a short time, Civil Defense issued all-clear notices for Najran and As-Sulayyil. The notices said the danger had passed, but residents were told to keep following safety guidance and to refrain from gathering or filming.
Officials gave no details on what triggered the alerts, and they did not say whether any projectiles were intercepted.
Civil Defense also cautioned the public that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”
The warnings come as tensions escalate between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has launched missile and drone attacks against the kingdom. Over the past several days, Saudi authorities have put out a string of emergency alerts across southern and southwestern areas as the confrontation intensifies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment